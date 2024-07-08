NFL Teams With the Most Expensive Tickets

Of all major, professional sports leagues in the United States, the National Football League is by far the most popular. Nielsen ratings show that 93 of the 100 most watched television broadcasts in 2023 were NFL games, including each of the top 20. Over the course of the 18 week regular season, and the three additional weeks of playoff games as well as the Super Bowl, the NFL made an estimated $12 billion in revenue in 2022 — a figure that the league's commissioner, Roger Goodell, is aiming to double by 2027.
The bulk of the NFL's annual revenue comes from lucrative broadcasting deals. According to the most recent available estimates, television networks and streaming services each pay anywhere from $1 billion to $2.7 billion every year for media rights. TV deals, as well as merchandising and licensing contracts, are negotiated by the NFL, and the revenue they generate is divided equally among the league's 32 teams. Meanwhile, most revenue raised at the local-level is kept by the teams themselves — and ticket sales are among the most important sources of local funding. (Here is a look at America's most valuable sports teams.)
The average NFL stadium has a 70,500 person capacity, and over the course of a season, the total volume of home-game ticket sales ranges from about 500,000 to 750,000, depending on the team. Exactly how much money a team raises through ticket sales depends on two factors — game attendance and ticket prices. Given the NFL's popularity, most teams have little trouble filling their stadiums to at least 90% capacity for a given game. And while the average NFL ticket sold for $121 in 2023, prices can vary considerably from team to team.
Using data from the 2023 NFL Team Marketing Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the teams with the most, and least expensive tickets. Depending on the team, average ticket prices for the 2023 regular season range from less than $100 to nearly $170.
NFL ticket prices are largely determined by supply and demand. Popular teams, teams that have had a recent playoff or championship appearance, or teams with a marquee player on their roster, will typically draw more fans to the stadium — and higher demand for tickets ultimately drives up prices. (Here is a look at the most popular football teams according to Baby Boomers.)
Other factors that contribute to variations in ticket prices between teams include time and date of the game, a stadium's amenities. Games aired during prime-time national broadcasts are typically more expensive to attend. Additionally, teams playing in newer, state-of-the-art stadiums will also often have higher than average ticket prices.
Why It Matters
32. Arizona Cardinals
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $98.54
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 62,864
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 502,912
- Home stadium: State Farm Stadium (63,400 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 4 wins, 13 losses
- Most recent championship victory: N/A
31. Buffalo Bills
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $101.64
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 69,609
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 626,483
- Home stadium: Highmark Stadium (71,608 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses
- Most recent championship victory: N/A
30. Cincinnati Bengals
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $101.78
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 66,040
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 594,361
- Home stadium: Paycor Stadium (65,515 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
- Most recent championship victory: N/A
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $102.22
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 69,031
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 621,281
- Home stadium: TIAA Bank Field (69,132 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
- Most recent championship victory: N/A
28. Los Angeles Rams
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $103.90
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 73,150
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 585,204
- Home stadium: SoFi Stadium (70,000 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 10 wins, 7 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 2022
27. Miami Dolphins
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $104.45
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 65,922
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 593,304
- Home stadium: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 1974
26. Los Angeles Chargers
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $106.23
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 69,736
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 627,632
- Home stadium: SoFi Stadium (70,000 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 5 wins, 12 losses
- Most recent championship victory: N/A
25. Indianapolis Colts
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $107.00
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 65,230
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 521,841
- Home stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium (67,000 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 2007
24. Detroit Lions
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $107.31
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 64,850
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 518,801
- Home stadium: Ford Field (65,000 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 12 wins, 5 losses
- Most recent championship victory: N/A
23. Tennessee Titans
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $107.37
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 64,520
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 580,686
- Home stadium: Nissan Stadium (69,143 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 6 wins, 11 losses
- Most recent championship victory: N/A
22. Atlanta Falcons
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $111.54
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 69,603
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 556,828
- Home stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses
- Most recent championship victory: N/A
21. New Orleans Saints
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $111.97
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 70,020
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 560,164
- Home stadium: Caesars Superdome (73,208 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 2010
20. New York Jets
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $112.56
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 77,890
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 701,013
- Home stadium: MetLife Stadium (82,500 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 1969
19. Carolina Panthers
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $115.45
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 71,635
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 573,086
- Home stadium: Bank of America Stadium (75,523 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 2 wins, 15 losses
- Most recent championship victory: N/A
18. Dallas Cowboys
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $116.69
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 93,594
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 748,755
- Home stadium: AT&T Stadium (80,000 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 12 wins, 5 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 1996
17. Houston Texans
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $117.45
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 71,193
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 640,742
- Home stadium: NRG Stadium (72,220 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 10 wins, 7 losses
- Most recent championship victory: N/A
16. Baltimore Ravens
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $120.27
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 70,597
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 635,380
- Home stadium: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 13 wins, 4 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 2013
15. Cleveland Browns
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $122.18
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 67,810
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 610,295
- Home stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium (67,895 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses
- Most recent championship victory: N/A
14. Minnesota Vikings
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $123.37
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 66,913
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 535,308
- Home stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium (66,655 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses
- Most recent championship victory: N/A
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $124.43
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 63,756
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 510,051
- Home stadium: Raymond James Stadium (65,890 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 2021
12. Washington Commanders
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $124.80
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 63,950
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 511,606
- Home stadium: FedExField (67,717 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 4 wins, 13 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 1992
11. New York Giants
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $126.74
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 79,307
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 634,459
- Home stadium: MetLife Stadium (82,500 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 6 wins, 11 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 2012
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $127.04
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 66,977
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 602,796
- Home stadium: Acrisure Stadium (68,400 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 10 wins, 7 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 2009
9. Seattle Seahawks
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $127.71
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 68,735
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 549,886
- Home stadium: Lumen Field (69,000 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 2014
8. Chicago Bears
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $130.29
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 61,769
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 494,157
- Home stadium: Soldier Field (61,500 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 1986
7. Kansas City Chiefs
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $131.81
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 70,968
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 638,715
- Home stadium: Arrowhead Stadium (76,416 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 2024
6. Denver Broncos
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $131.91
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 76,388
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 687,498
- Home stadium: Empower Field at Mile High (76,125 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 8 wins, 9 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 2016
5. Philadelphia Eagles
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $139.01
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 69,878
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 559,029
- Home stadium: Lincoln Financial Field (69,596 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 2018
4. Green Bay Packers
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $141.48
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 77,829
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 622,636
- Home stadium: Lambeau Field (81,441 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 2011
3. New England Patriots
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $142.74
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 63,018
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 567,168
- Home stadium: Gillette Stadium (66,829 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 4 wins, 13 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 2019
2. San Francisco 49ers
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $161.33
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 71,655
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 573,245
- Home stadium: Levi’s Stadium (68,500 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 12 wins, 5 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 1995
1. Las Vegas Raiders
- Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $168.83
- Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 62,190
- Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 559,713
- Home stadium: Allegiant Stadium (65,000 person capacity)
- 2023 regular season record: 8 wins, 9 losses
- Most recent championship victory: 1984
