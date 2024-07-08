NFL Teams With the Most Expensive Tickets littleny / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Of all major, professional sports leagues in the United States, the National Football League is by far the most popular. Nielsen ratings show that 93 of the 100 most watched television broadcasts in 2023 were NFL games, including each of the top 20. Over the course of the 18 week regular season, and the three additional weeks of playoff games as well as the Super Bowl, the NFL made an estimated $12 billion in revenue in 2022 — a figure that the league's commissioner, Roger Goodell, is aiming to double by 2027.

The bulk of the NFL's annual revenue comes from lucrative broadcasting deals. According to the most recent available estimates, television networks and streaming services each pay anywhere from $1 billion to $2.7 billion every year for media rights. TV deals, as well as merchandising and licensing contracts, are negotiated by the NFL, and the revenue they generate is divided equally among the league's 32 teams. Meanwhile, most revenue raised at the local-level is kept by the teams themselves — and ticket sales are among the most important sources of local funding. (Here is a look at America's most valuable sports teams.)

The average NFL stadium has a 70,500 person capacity, and over the course of a season, the total volume of home-game ticket sales ranges from about 500,000 to 750,000, depending on the team. Exactly how much money a team raises through ticket sales depends on two factors — game attendance and ticket prices. Given the NFL's popularity, most teams have little trouble filling their stadiums to at least 90% capacity for a given game. And while the average NFL ticket sold for $121 in 2023, prices can vary considerably from team to team.

Using data from the 2023 NFL Team Marketing Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the teams with the most, and least expensive tickets. Depending on the team, average ticket prices for the 2023 regular season range from less than $100 to nearly $170.

NFL ticket prices are largely determined by supply and demand. Popular teams, teams that have had a recent playoff or championship appearance, or teams with a marquee player on their roster, will typically draw more fans to the stadium — and higher demand for tickets ultimately drives up prices. (Here is a look at the most popular football teams according to Baby Boomers.)

Other factors that contribute to variations in ticket prices between teams include time and date of the game, a stadium's amenities. Games aired during prime-time national broadcasts are typically more expensive to attend. Additionally, teams playing in newer, state-of-the-art stadiums will also often have higher than average ticket prices.

Why It Matters

Source: Elsa / Getty Images

The NFL is the most popular professional sports league in the United States, and, from a revenue perspective, one of the most successful leagues in the world. While each of the 32 NFL teams benefit equally from national sources of revenue, like broadcasting contracts with media companies, they also generate millions of dollars every year in ticket sales. Teams can only charge as much as fans are willing to pay, however, and some teams are profiting far more from their fans than others.

32. Arizona Cardinals

Source: Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $98.54

$98.54 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 62,864

62,864 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 502,912

502,912 Home stadium: State Farm Stadium (63,400 person capacity)

State Farm Stadium (63,400 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 4 wins, 13 losses

4 wins, 13 losses Most recent championship victory: N/A

31. Buffalo Bills

Source: Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $101.64

$101.64 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 69,609

69,609 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 626,483

626,483 Home stadium: Highmark Stadium (71,608 person capacity)

Highmark Stadium (71,608 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses

11 wins, 6 losses Most recent championship victory: N/A

30. Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Mike Zarrilli / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $101.78

$101.78 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 66,040

66,040 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 594,361

594,361 Home stadium: Paycor Stadium (65,515 person capacity)

Paycor Stadium (65,515 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

9 wins, 8 losses Most recent championship victory: N/A

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Source: Courtney Culbreath / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $102.22

$102.22 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 69,031

69,031 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 621,281

621,281 Home stadium: TIAA Bank Field (69,132 person capacity)

TIAA Bank Field (69,132 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

9 wins, 8 losses Most recent championship victory: N/A

28. Los Angeles Rams

Source: Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team 2020 by All-Pro Reels / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $103.90

$103.90 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 73,150

73,150 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 585,204

585,204 Home stadium: SoFi Stadium (70,000 person capacity)

SoFi Stadium (70,000 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 10 wins, 7 losses

10 wins, 7 losses Most recent championship victory: 2022

27. Miami Dolphins

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $104.45

$104.45 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 65,922

65,922 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 593,304

593,304 Home stadium: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326 person capacity)

Hard Rock Stadium (65,326 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses

11 wins, 6 losses Most recent championship victory: 1974

26. Los Angeles Chargers

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $106.23

$106.23 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 69,736

69,736 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 627,632

627,632 Home stadium: SoFi Stadium (70,000 person capacity)

SoFi Stadium (70,000 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 5 wins, 12 losses

5 wins, 12 losses Most recent championship victory: N/A

25. Indianapolis Colts

Source: Bryan M. Bennett / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $107.00

$107.00 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 65,230

65,230 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 521,841

521,841 Home stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium (67,000 person capacity)

Lucas Oil Stadium (67,000 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

9 wins, 8 losses Most recent championship victory: 2007

24. Detroit Lions

Source: Harry How / Staff / Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $107.31

$107.31 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 64,850

64,850 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 518,801

518,801 Home stadium: Ford Field (65,000 person capacity)

Ford Field (65,000 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 12 wins, 5 losses

12 wins, 5 losses Most recent championship victory: N/A

23. Tennessee Titans

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $107.37

$107.37 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 64,520

64,520 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 580,686

580,686 Home stadium: Nissan Stadium (69,143 person capacity)

Nissan Stadium (69,143 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 6 wins, 11 losses

6 wins, 11 losses Most recent championship victory: N/A

22. Atlanta Falcons

Source: Elsa / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $111.54

$111.54 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 69,603

69,603 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 556,828

556,828 Home stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000 person capacity)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses

7 wins, 10 losses Most recent championship victory: N/A

21. New Orleans Saints

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $111.97

$111.97 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 70,020

70,020 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 560,164

560,164 Home stadium: Caesars Superdome (73,208 person capacity)

Caesars Superdome (73,208 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

9 wins, 8 losses Most recent championship victory: 2010

20. New York Jets

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $112.56

$112.56 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 77,890

77,890 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 701,013

701,013 Home stadium: MetLife Stadium (82,500 person capacity)

MetLife Stadium (82,500 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses

7 wins, 10 losses Most recent championship victory: 1969

19. Carolina Panthers

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $115.45

$115.45 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 71,635

71,635 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 573,086

573,086 Home stadium: Bank of America Stadium (75,523 person capacity)

Bank of America Stadium (75,523 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 2 wins, 15 losses

2 wins, 15 losses Most recent championship victory: N/A

18. Dallas Cowboys

Source: Rob Carr / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $116.69

$116.69 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 93,594

93,594 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 748,755

748,755 Home stadium: AT&T Stadium (80,000 person capacity)

AT&T Stadium (80,000 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 12 wins, 5 losses

12 wins, 5 losses Most recent championship victory: 1996

17. Houston Texans

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $117.45

$117.45 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 71,193

71,193 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 640,742

640,742 Home stadium: NRG Stadium (72,220 person capacity)

NRG Stadium (72,220 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 10 wins, 7 losses

10 wins, 7 losses Most recent championship victory: N/A

16. Baltimore Ravens

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $120.27

$120.27 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 70,597

70,597 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 635,380

635,380 Home stadium: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008 person capacity)

M&T Bank Stadium (71,008 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 13 wins, 4 losses

13 wins, 4 losses Most recent championship victory: 2013

15. Cleveland Browns

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $122.18

$122.18 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 67,810

67,810 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 610,295

610,295 Home stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium (67,895 person capacity)

FirstEnergy Stadium (67,895 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses

11 wins, 6 losses Most recent championship victory: N/A

14. Minnesota Vikings

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $123.37

$123.37 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 66,913

66,913 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 535,308

535,308 Home stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium (66,655 person capacity)

U.S. Bank Stadium (66,655 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses

7 wins, 10 losses Most recent championship victory: N/A

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $124.43

$124.43 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 63,756

63,756 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 510,051

510,051 Home stadium: Raymond James Stadium (65,890 person capacity)

Raymond James Stadium (65,890 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

9 wins, 8 losses Most recent championship victory: 2021

12. Washington Commanders

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $124.80

$124.80 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 63,950

63,950 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 511,606

511,606 Home stadium: FedExField (67,717 person capacity)

FedExField (67,717 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 4 wins, 13 losses

4 wins, 13 losses Most recent championship victory: 1992

11. New York Giants

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $126.74

$126.74 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 79,307

79,307 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 634,459

634,459 Home stadium: MetLife Stadium (82,500 person capacity)

MetLife Stadium (82,500 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 6 wins, 11 losses

6 wins, 11 losses Most recent championship victory: 2012

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $127.04

$127.04 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 66,977

66,977 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 602,796

602,796 Home stadium: Acrisure Stadium (68,400 person capacity)

Acrisure Stadium (68,400 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 10 wins, 7 losses

10 wins, 7 losses Most recent championship victory: 2009

9. Seattle Seahawks

Source: Abbie Parr / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $127.71

$127.71 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 68,735

68,735 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 549,886

549,886 Home stadium: Lumen Field (69,000 person capacity)

Lumen Field (69,000 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

9 wins, 8 losses Most recent championship victory: 2014

8. Chicago Bears

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $130.29

$130.29 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 61,769

61,769 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 494,157

494,157 Home stadium: Soldier Field (61,500 person capacity)

Soldier Field (61,500 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses

7 wins, 10 losses Most recent championship victory: 1986

7. Kansas City Chiefs

Source: David Eulitt / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $131.81

$131.81 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 70,968

70,968 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 638,715

638,715 Home stadium: Arrowhead Stadium (76,416 person capacity)

Arrowhead Stadium (76,416 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses

11 wins, 6 losses Most recent championship victory: 2024

6. Denver Broncos

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $131.91

$131.91 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 76,388

76,388 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 687,498

687,498 Home stadium: Empower Field at Mile High (76,125 person capacity)

Empower Field at Mile High (76,125 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 8 wins, 9 losses

8 wins, 9 losses Most recent championship victory: 2016

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $139.01

$139.01 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 69,878

69,878 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 559,029

559,029 Home stadium: Lincoln Financial Field (69,596 person capacity)

Lincoln Financial Field (69,596 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses

11 wins, 6 losses Most recent championship victory: 2018

4. Green Bay Packers

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $141.48

$141.48 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 77,829

77,829 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 622,636

622,636 Home stadium: Lambeau Field (81,441 person capacity)

Lambeau Field (81,441 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

9 wins, 8 losses Most recent championship victory: 2011

3. New England Patriots

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $142.74

$142.74 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 63,018

63,018 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 567,168

567,168 Home stadium: Gillette Stadium (66,829 person capacity)

Gillette Stadium (66,829 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 4 wins, 13 losses

4 wins, 13 losses Most recent championship victory: 2019

2. San Francisco 49ers

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $161.33

$161.33 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 71,655

71,655 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 573,245

573,245 Home stadium: Levi’s Stadium (68,500 person capacity)

Levi’s Stadium (68,500 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 12 wins, 5 losses

12 wins, 5 losses Most recent championship victory: 1995

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $168.83

$168.83 Avg. home-game attendance in 2023 regular season: 62,190

62,190 Total home-game ticket sale volume in 2023 regular season: 559,713

559,713 Home stadium: Allegiant Stadium (65,000 person capacity)

Allegiant Stadium (65,000 person capacity) 2023 regular season record: 8 wins, 9 losses

8 wins, 9 losses Most recent championship victory: 1984

