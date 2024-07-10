Dirtiest Teams in the NFL

Football is often described as a game of inches. But when an official throws the yellow flag, the penalty is not enforced in inches, but in yards. Despite the consequences, penalties are common in the NFL. Over the course of the 272 regular season games of 2023, the league’s 32 teams racked up a total of 3,107 penalties, at the combined cost of over 25,600 yards.
The rules governing professional football are in place to keep games clean and fair. When these rules are broken, the offending team can lose between five and fifteen yards, depending on the call. Still, a penalty only counts if a referee sees it, and when certain infractions go unnoticed by on-field officials, the offending team often benefits.
Some penalties, like offsides or false starts, are often unintentional. Meanwhile, holding or pass-interference penalties are more likely to be deliberate attempts to gain an advantage. But whether accidentally or otherwise, some teams drew far more penalties in the 2023 regular season than others.
Using data from The Football Database, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most penalized teams in the NFL. Each of the 32 teams are ranked on the total number of penalties they were called on in the 2023 regular season. Declined or offsetting penalties were not included in the ranking.
The number of penalties enforced on each NFL team in 2023 ranges from 75 to 124 — or an average of anywhere from 4.4 to 7.3 per game. Each team lost more than 600 yards to penalties last season, and several lost nearly 1,000 yards. (Here is a look at the NFL teams paying their players the most.)
Notably, despite losing many more yards to penalties than much of the rest of the league over the course of the season, many of the most penalized teams also had winning records in 2023. Of the top ten teams on this list, seven won most of their regular season games last year. Meanwhile, only three of the least penalized teams won more than 50% of their games. (Here is a look at America’s most valuable sports teams.)
Why It Matters
The 32 teams in the National Football League have to fight for every yard they gain. But the teamwork and effort required to move the ball up the field can be quickly undone by a single player drawing a penalty. Whether accidental or intentional, penalties are costly. During the 2023 season, every team lost at least one yard to penalties for every nine yards gained on offense. The most penalized team in the league lost one penalty yard for every 4.8 yards gained last year.
32. Las Vegas Raiders
- Penalties in 2023: 75 total (4.4 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 629 total (37.0 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (21.3% of total); offensive holding (14.7% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 4,922 total (289.5 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 8 wins, 9 losses
31. Cincinnati Bengals
- Penalties in 2023: 76 total (4.5 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 614 total (36.1 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (17.1% of total); delay of game (13.2% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,422 total (318.9 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
30. Los Angeles Chargers
- Penalties in 2023: 79 total (4.6 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 725 total (42.6 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: Offensive holding (16.5% of total); false start (13.9% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,599 total (329.4 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 5 wins, 12 losses
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Penalties in 2023: 83 total (4.9 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 644 total (37.9 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (31.3% of total); offensive holding (13.3% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,772 total (339.5 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
28. Atlanta Falcons
- Penalties in 2023: 84 total (4.9 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 743 total (43.7 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (25.0% of total); defensive holding (19.0% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,683 total (334.3 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses
27. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Penalties in 2023: 86 total (5.1 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 753 total (44.3 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: Defensive holding (15.1% of total); false start (11.6% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,173 total (304.3 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 10 wins, 7 losses
26. Washington Commanders
- Penalties in 2023: 87 total (5.1 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 701 total (41.2 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (23.0% of total); offensive holding (11.5% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,317 total (312.8 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 4 wins, 13 losses
25. Minnesota Vikings
- Penalties in 2023: 89 total (5.2 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 670 total (39.4 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (20.2% of total); offensive holding (13.5% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,912 total (347.8 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses
24. New England Patriots
- Penalties in 2023: 89 total (5.2 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 676 total (39.8 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: Offensive holding (16.9% of total); false start (15.7% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 4,696 total (276.2 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 4 wins, 13 losses
23. New York Giants
- Penalties in 2023: 89 total (5.2 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 711 total (41.8 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (20.2% of total); false start (20.2% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 4,760 total (280.0 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 6 wins, 11 losses
22. Los Angeles Rams
- Penalties in 2023: 89 total (5.2 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 720 total (42.4 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: Offensive holding (14.6% of total); false start (13.5% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 6,108 total (359.3 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 10 wins, 7 losses
21. Indianapolis Colts
- Penalties in 2023: 95 total (5.6 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 685 total (40.3 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (21.1% of total); offensive holding (14.7% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,725 total (336.8 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
20. Philadelphia Eagles
- Penalties in 2023: 95 total (5.6 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 785 total (46.2 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (24.2% of total); defensive pass interference (14.7% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 6,024 total (354.4 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses
19. Kansas City Chiefs
- Penalties in 2023: 96 total (5.6 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 845 total (49.7 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: Offensive holding (21.9% of total); false start (18.8% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,972 total (351.3 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses
18. New Orleans Saints
- Penalties in 2023: 96 total (5.6 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 846 total (49.8 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (27.1% of total); offensive holding (19.8% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,732 total (337.2 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
17. Miami Dolphins
- Penalties in 2023: 97 total (5.7 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 767 total (45.1 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: Offensive holding (20.6% of total); false start (17.5% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 6,822 total (401.3 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses
16. Detroit Lions
- Penalties in 2023: 97 total (5.7 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 843 total (49.6 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: Offensive holding (15.5% of total); false start (14.4% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 6,712 total (394.8 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 12 wins, 5 losses
15. Denver Broncos
- Penalties in 2023: 99 total (5.8 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 749 total (44.1 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (19.2% of total); offensive holding (15.2% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,072 total (298.4 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 8 wins, 9 losses
14. Chicago Bears
- Penalties in 2023: 99 total (5.8 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 853 total (50.2 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (24.2% of total); offensive holding (19.2% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,495 total (323.2 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Penalties in 2023: 100 total (5.9 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 751 total (44.2 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (23.0% of total); offensive holding (14.0% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,321 total (313.0 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
12. Arizona Cardinals
- Penalties in 2023: 101 total (5.9 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 859 total (50.5 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (22.8% of total); offensive holding (17.8% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,509 total (324.1 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 4 wins, 13 losses
11. San Francisco 49ers
- Penalties in 2023: 101 total (5.9 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 933 total (54.9 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (16.8% of total); offensive holding (13.9% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 6,773 total (398.4 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 12 wins, 5 losses
10. Baltimore Ravens
- Penalties in 2023: 102 total (6.0 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 955 total (56.2 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (18.6% of total); offensive holding (16.7% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 6,296 total (370.4 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 13 wins, 4 losses
9. Carolina Panthers
- Penalties in 2023: 103 total (6.1 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 845 total (49.7 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (26.2% of total); offensive holding (14.6% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 4,510 total (265.3 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 2 wins, 15 losses
8. Green Bay Packers
- Penalties in 2023: 105 total (6.2 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 856 total (50.4 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (18.1% of total); defensive holding (11.4% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,873 total (345.5 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
7. Buffalo Bills
- Penalties in 2023: 106 total (6.2 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 883 total (51.9 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: Offensive holding (17.0% of total); false start (13.2% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 6,366 total (374.5 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses
6. Tennessee Titans
- Penalties in 2023: 110 total (6.5 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 882 total (51.9 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (27.3% of total); defensive holding (11.8% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 4,913 total (289.0 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 6 wins, 11 losses
5. Seattle Seahawks
- Penalties in 2023: 111 total (6.5 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 954 total (56.1 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (20.7% of total); offensive holding (9.9% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,490 total (322.9 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses
4. Houston Texans
- Penalties in 2023: 114 total (6.7 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 937 total (55.1 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (16.7% of total); offensive holding (14.9% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,820 total (342.4 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 10 wins, 7 losses
3. Cleveland Browns
- Penalties in 2023: 115 total (6.8 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 897 total (52.8 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: Offensive holding (15.7% of total); false start (13.9% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 5,710 total (335.9 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses
2. Dallas Cowboys
- Penalties in 2023: 115 total (6.8 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 964 total (56.7 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: Offensive holding (19.1% of total); false start (14.8% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 6,317 total (371.6 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 12 wins, 5 losses
1. New York Jets
- Penalties in 2023: 124 total (7.3 per game avg.)
- Yards lost to penalties in 2023: 945 total (55.6 per game avg.)
- Most common penalties in 2023: False start (25.0% of total); offensive holding (12.9% of total)
- Offensive yards gained in 2023: 4,566 total (268.6 per game avg.)
- 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses
