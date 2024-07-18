NFL Teams with the Highest and Lowest Concession Prices wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There is nothing like spending the afternoon at a stadium full of fans watching your favorite team battle with an opponent. This is doubly true during football games, which have a firm grasp on being the most popular sport in America. However, as fun as it is to attend these games, there is also the question of how expensive it’s becoming to do so. For better or worse, you should expect to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars to enjoy an afternoon at your city’s NFL stadium.

To identify the NFL teams with the most and least expensive concession prices, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data compiled by the NFL Team Marketing Report 2023. Teams are ranked on the reported sale price of a 16-ounce beer and a hot dog at their home stadium during the 2023 regular season. In the case of a tie, the team with the higher average ticket sale price during the 2023 season ranks higher. All ticket and concession price data is from the 2023 TMR. There is also supplemental data on stadium capacity and home game attendance from ESPN and BetMGM.

Why Is This Important?

Football teams are America’s most successful sports teams, and they need consistent revenue streams to become worth billions of dollars. Many teams get that from TV rights, sponsorships, partnerships, and streaming deals. However, much of a team’s income is also from concessions, which has become a huge money maker. As teams make more money, they boost the local economy with jobs, additional entertainment venues, and even more sponsorships.

How Have Concession Prices Changed?

While there is no question that concession prices at NFL games are pricey, even at the least expensive stadiums, it’s also true that prices have steadily risen over the last 20 years. Using data from Statista, we can see that the average concession stand price in 2006 in the NFL once stood at $5.70 for a beer, $3.64 for a hot dog, and $3.35 for a soft drink. Fast forward to 2023, beer has jumped to $8.81, $6.11 for a hot dog, and $5.47 for a soft drink. This equals a 42% price increase for beer, 50% for a hot dog, and 48% for a soft drink.

32. Atlanta Falcons

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $8.72

$8.72 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.42 per oz. ($5.00 for smallest available size)

$0.42 per oz. ($5.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $2.00

$2.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $111.54

$111.54 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 556,828 total (69,603 per game)

556,828 total (69,603 per game) Home stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000 person capacity)

31. Miami Dolphins

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $10.72

$10.72 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.42 per oz. ($5.00 for smallest available size)

$0.42 per oz. ($5.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $4.00

$4.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $104.45

$104.45 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 593,304 total (65,922 per game)

593,304 total (65,922 per game) Home stadium: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326 person capacity)

30. New England Patriots

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $12.98

$12.98 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.53 per oz. ($10.50 for smallest available size)

$0.53 per oz. ($10.50 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $4.50

$4.50 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $142.74

$142.74 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 567,168 total (63,018 per game)

567,168 total (63,018 per game) Home stadium: Gillette Stadium (66,829 person capacity)

29. Detroit Lions

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $13.22

$13.22 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.42 per oz. ($5.00 for smallest available size)

$0.42 per oz. ($5.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.50

$6.50 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $107.31

$107.31 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 518,801 total (64,850 per game)

518,801 total (64,850 per game) Home stadium: Ford Field (65,000 person capacity)

28. Houston Texans

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $13.50

$13.50 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.50 per oz. ($6.00 for smallest available size)

$0.50 per oz. ($6.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $5.50

$5.50 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $117.45

$117.45 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 640,742 total (71,193 per game)

640,742 total (71,193 per game) Home stadium: NRG Stadium (72,220 person capacity)

27. New York Jets

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $13.72

$13.72 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.42 per oz. ($5.00 for smallest available size)

$0.42 per oz. ($5.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $7.00

$7.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $112.56

$112.56 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 701,013 total (77,890 per game)

701,013 total (77,890 per game) Home stadium: MetLife Stadium (82,500 person capacity)

26. New York Giants

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $13.72

$13.72 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.42 per oz. ($5.00 for smallest available size)

$0.42 per oz. ($5.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $7.00

$7.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $126.74

$126.74 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 634,459 total (79,307 per game)

634,459 total (79,307 per game) Home stadium: MetLife Stadium (82,500 person capacity)

25. Baltimore Ravens

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $13.95

$13.95 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.64 per oz. ($7.63 for smallest available size)

$0.64 per oz. ($7.63 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $3.71

$3.71 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $120.27

$120.27 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 635,380 total (70,597 per game)

635,380 total (70,597 per game) Home stadium: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008 person capacity)

24. Kansas City Chiefs

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $13.96

$13.96 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.56 per oz. ($9.00 for smallest available size)

$0.56 per oz. ($9.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $5.00

$5.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $131.81

$131.81 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 638,715 total (70,968 per game)

638,715 total (70,968 per game) Home stadium: Arrowhead Stadium (76,416 person capacity)

23. Cincinnati Bengals

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $14.00

$14.00 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.50 per oz. ($6.00 for smallest available size)

$0.50 per oz. ($6.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.00

$6.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $101.78

$101.78 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 594,361 total (66,040 per game)

594,361 total (66,040 per game) Home stadium: Paycor Stadium (65,515 person capacity)

22. Las Vegas Raiders

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $14.03

$14.03 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.69 per oz. ($10.99 for smallest available size)

$0.69 per oz. ($10.99 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $2.99

$2.99 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $168.83

$168.83 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 559,713 total (62,190 per game)

559,713 total (62,190 per game) Home stadium: Allegiant Stadium (65,000 person capacity)

21. Arizona Cardinals

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $14.28

$14.28 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.58 per oz. ($7.00 for smallest available size)

$0.58 per oz. ($7.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $5.00

$5.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $98.54

$98.54 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 502,912 total (62,864 per game)

502,912 total (62,864 per game) Home stadium: State Farm Stadium (63,400 person capacity)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $14.47

$14.47 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.48 per oz. ($9.55 for smallest available size)

$0.48 per oz. ($9.55 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.79

$6.79 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $127.04

$127.04 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 602,796 total (66,977 per game)

602,796 total (66,977 per game) Home stadium: Acrisure Stadium (68,400 person capacity)

19. Denver Broncos

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $14.48

$14.48 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.53 per oz. ($8.50 for smallest available size)

$0.53 per oz. ($8.50 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.00

$6.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $131.91

$131.91 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 687,498 total (76,388 per game)

687,498 total (76,388 per game) Home stadium: Empower Field at Mile High (76,125 person capacity)

18. Indianapolis Colts

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $14.96

$14.96 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.56 per oz. ($9.00 for smallest available size)

$0.56 per oz. ($9.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.00

$6.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $107.00

$107.00 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 521,841 total (65,230 per game)

521,841 total (65,230 per game) Home stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium (67,000 person capacity)

17. Minnesota Vikings

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $15.23

$15.23 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.53 per oz. ($10.50 for smallest available size)

$0.53 per oz. ($10.50 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.75

$6.75 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $123.37

$123.37 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 535,308 total (66,913 per game)

535,308 total (66,913 per game) Home stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium (66,655 person capacity)

16. Washington Commanders

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $15.78

$15.78 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.58 per oz. ($7.00 for smallest available size)

$0.58 per oz. ($7.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.50

$6.50 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $124.80

$124.80 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 511,606 total (63,950 per game)

511,606 total (63,950 per game) Home stadium: FedExField (67,717 person capacity)

15. Green Bay Packers

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $16.08

$16.08 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.63 per oz. ($10.00 for smallest available size)

$0.63 per oz. ($10.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.00

$6.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $141.48

$141.48 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 622,636 total (77,829 per game)

622,636 total (77,829 per game) Home stadium: Lambeau Field (81,441 person capacity)

14. Buffalo Bills

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $16.40

$16.40 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.65 per oz. ($7.75 for smallest available size)

$0.65 per oz. ($7.75 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.00

$6.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $101.64

$101.64 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 626,483 total (69,609 per game)

626,483 total (69,609 per game) Home stadium: Highmark Stadium (71,608 person capacity)

13. Carolina Panthers

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $16.55

$16.55 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.66 per oz. ($10.50 for smallest available size)

$0.66 per oz. ($10.50 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $5.99

$5.99 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $115.45

$115.45 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 573,086 total (71,635 per game)

573,086 total (71,635 per game) Home stadium: Bank of America Stadium (75,523 person capacity)

12. Chicago Bears

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $16.80

$16.80 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.55 per oz. ($11.00 for smallest available size)

$0.55 per oz. ($11.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $8.00

$8.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $130.29

$130.29 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 494,157 total (61,769 per game)

494,157 total (61,769 per game) Home stadium: Soldier Field (61,500 person capacity)

11. Cleveland Browns

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $16.83

$16.83 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.63 per oz. ($7.50 for smallest available size)

$0.63 per oz. ($7.50 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.75

$6.75 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $122.18

$122.18 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 610,295 total (67,810 per game)

610,295 total (67,810 per game) Home stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium (67,895 person capacity)

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $17.28

$17.28 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.58 per oz. ($7.00 for smallest available size)

$0.58 per oz. ($7.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $8.00

$8.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $124.43

$124.43 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 510,051 total (63,756 per game)

510,051 total (63,756 per game) Home stadium: Raymond James Stadium (65,890 person capacity)

9. Dallas Cowboys

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $17.31

$17.31 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.66 per oz. ($10.50 for smallest available size)

$0.66 per oz. ($10.50 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.75

$6.75 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $116.69

$116.69 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 748,755 total (93,594 per game)

748,755 total (93,594 per game) Home stadium: AT&T Stadium (80,000 person capacity)

8. Tennessee Titans

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $17.54

$17.54 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.69 per oz. ($11.00 for smallest available size)

$0.69 per oz. ($11.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.50

$6.50 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $107.37

$107.37 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 580,686 total (64,520 per game)

580,686 total (64,520 per game) Home stadium: Nissan Stadium (69,143 person capacity)

7. San Francisco 49ers

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $18.00

$18.00 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.75 per oz. ($12.00 for smallest available size)

$0.75 per oz. ($12.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.00

$6.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $161.33

$161.33 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 573,245 total (71,655 per game)

573,245 total (71,655 per game) Home stadium: Levi’s Stadium (68,500 person capacity)

6. New Orleans Saints

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $18.50

$18.50 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.75 per oz. ($12.00 for smallest available size)

$0.75 per oz. ($12.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.50

$6.50 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $111.97

$111.97 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 560,164 total (70,020 per game)

560,164 total (70,020 per game) Home stadium: Caesars Superdome (73,208 person capacity)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $18.81

$18.81 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.72 per oz. ($11.49 for smallest available size)

$0.72 per oz. ($11.49 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $7.29

$7.29 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $102.22

$102.22 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 621,281 total (69,031 per game)

621,281 total (69,031 per game) Home stadium: TIAA Bank Field (69,132 person capacity)

4. Seattle Seahawks

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $19.03

$19.03 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.69 per oz. ($10.99 for smallest available size)

$0.69 per oz. ($10.99 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $7.99

$7.99 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $127.71

$127.71 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 549,886 total (68,735 per game)

549,886 total (68,735 per game) Home stadium: Lumen Field (69,000 person capacity)

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $21.86

$21.86 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.96 per oz. ($11.50 for smallest available size)

$0.96 per oz. ($11.50 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $6.50

$6.50 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $139.01

$139.01 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 559,029 total (69,878 per game)

559,029 total (69,878 per game) Home stadium: Lincoln Financial Field (69,596 person capacity)

2. Los Angeles Rams

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $22.72

$22.72 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.92 per oz. ($11.00 for smallest available size)

$0.92 per oz. ($11.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $8.00

$8.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $103.90

$103.90 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 585,204 total (73,150 per game)

585,204 total (73,150 per game) Home stadium: SoFi Stadium (70,000 person capacity)

1. Los Angeles Chargers

Avg. price of a hot dog and 16 oz. beer: $22.72

$22.72 Avg. price of cheapest beer: $0.92 per oz. ($11.00 for smallest available size)

$0.92 per oz. ($11.00 for smallest available size) Avg. price of a hot dog: $8.00

$8.00 Avg. ticket price in 2023 regular season: $106.23

$106.23 Home-game ticket sales in 2023 regular season: 627,632 total (69,736 per game)

627,632 total (69,736 per game) Home stadium: SoFi Stadium (70,000 person capacity)

