15 Most Popular College Sports Teams According to Baby Boomers: Ranked

We used data from YouGov.com to determine the most popular college sports teams according to baby boomers.

The most popular names are likely going to surprise a lot of people.

Apologies to Alabama fans, but Georgia was ranked higher on the popularity list.

As fanatical as the world can get about professional sports, things get taken up a notch when considering the rush of college sports. Something about supporting your alma mater or your favorite team leads people into a frenzy whenever a touchdown is scored or a last-second basket wins the game.

When looking at the most popular college sports teams, according to baby boomers, there is only one place to trust for your data. YouGov has put together its second quarter 2024 study that looks closely at the most popular college sports teams baby boomers will root for regularly. There is no question that no matter what this descending order list looks like, there will be controversy over number one.

Why Is This Important?

The level of importance here requires multiple lines of thinking. First and foremost, there is an argument to be made about people being more passionate about college sports than professional sports. Second, college revenue is a very controversial deal as more and more college athletes hope to get paid, especially considering the number of sponsors many college teams work with, many of whom we cover on this site.

15. Penn State Nittany Lions

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 26%

Competing as members of the Big 10, the Penn State Nittany Lions are one of the most popular schools in the country. The school has 31 varsity teams, which makes it one of the most athletic schools on this list. The team’s long-standing popularity and success have undoubtedly influenced many baby boomers to watch whenever Penn State appears on nationally televised games.

14. Clemson Tigers

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 27%

Located in South Carolina, the Clemson Tigers have 21 different varsity teams, many of which are former national champions. The school has won three national titles in football, the latest coming in 2018, when the team beat its rivals, Alabama. The school has appeared in the last six college playoffs and frequently wins more than 60% of its games, which places it in the top 25 all-time as far as winning percentage in college football.

13. Tennessee Volunteers

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 27%

Another popular school beloved by baby boomers, the Tennessee Volunteers, or “Vols” for short, is a huge name in college athletics. Fielding 20 different varsity teams, the SEC has long been a Tennessee hunting group as the school looks to dominate in basketball, football, baseball, and every other sport it offers. The school’s rivalry with the University of Alabama is almost always broadcast on national television whenever college football season is around.

12. Michigan Wolverines

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 29%

Whether it’s the University of Michigan’s rivalry with Michigan State or Ohio State, the Wolverines are one of the country’s most popular college sports teams. With 29 varsity teams, the Wolverines also field one of the most athletic programs in the country. The football team, the school’s most beloved sport, has won 1,004 games, the most wins of all time, and has won 12 national championships.

11. North Carolina Tar Heels

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 29%

Running the oldest collegiate program in the Carolinas, North Carolina’s Tar Heels are immensely popular with baby boomers. The school has won a whopping 50 NCAA Division One team national championships across a variety of its 28 varsity sports, which is eighth all-time. Better yet, the school has won 52 individual national titles, further validating why it’s so popular with baby boomers who have watched its many successes.

10. Florida Gators

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 29%

One of the most dominant football and basketball schools in the south, the Florida Gators, is unsurprisingly popular with baby boomers. One big reason might be that Florida is full of baby boomers who often have children and grandchildren who attend the school, which helps drive even more popularity to all of its 19 athletic programs.

9. Michigan State Spartans

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 29%

One of the largest schools in the Midwest, the Michigan State Spartans are frequently ranked in basketball and football. Even the ice hockey team has had numerous dominant seasons. These are just a few of the 23 different varsity sports programs the college offers. One of the school’s most famous athletes, Magic Johnson, would go on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, while the basketball team’s head coach, Tom Izzo, is one of the most prominent in the country.

8. Indiana Hoosiers

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 29%

The winner of 24 NCAA national championships, the Indiana Hoosiers are one of the most popular college sports teams among baby boomers. Once coached by the infamous Bob Knight, the university’s basketball team has won five NCAA championships, and its 1976 team remains the last undefeated NCAA men’s basketball champion. The school is also highly regarded for its soccer program and regularly leads players to the NWSL.

7. Alabama Crimson Tide

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 29%

There’s almost nowhere you can go in Alabama without hearing the words “Roll Tide,” which is why it appears on this list for baby boomers. The team’s 100,077-seat football stadium is one of the largest in the country and further validates why the Crimson Tide is so popular among the boomer crowd. Better yet, the team’s rivalry with Auburn is one of the best in all college sports.

6. Arkansas Razorbacks

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 30%

A staple SEC team, the Arkansas Razorbacks are home to 19 different varsity teams. The school’s football and basketball programs are undoubtedly the highlight, but baseball and softball play big roles in the Razorbacks’ popularity. The baseball team has even reached every postseason NCAA tournament since 2003 and have reached the College World Series twice in that same period.

5. Georgia Bulldogs

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 31%

Home to 21 different sports programs, the University of Georgia is the fifth most popular college sports team for baby boomers. In its long history, the college has won 48 national championships across its 21 sports programs and 173 SEC championships. Students of the school have even gone on to win 56 Olympic medals, which highlights just how strong of a sports program the Georgia Bulldogs have.

4. Texas Longhorns

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 34%

The largest school in the country, the Texas Longhorns, is also home to some of the best sports programs in the country. Across 21 different sports, the Longhorns are one of the biggest brands in collegiate athletics, which no doubt plays a role in the school’s popularity with baby boomers. The school’s football team is ranked 2nd for all-time wins in history with 891 wins, second only to Nebraska.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 35%

One of the largest universities in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes, also has one of the biggest athletic programs. Ohio State is also among only seven schools to win an NCAA national title in baseball, basketball, and football. With 33 different varsity teams, the football team consistently ranks in the top 25 of football and draws big ratings around the country due to its die-hard fanbase.

2. Navy Midshipmen

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 37%

If it comes as a surprise to see Navy Midshipmen in the number two spot, remember that plenty of baby boomers may have served in the Navy. As such, this school and its 36 varsity sports teams can easily be favorites among the baby bomber audience. Best of all, the Army-Navy annual football game is one of the most watched in college sports, even for those who aren’t rooting for either team.

1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 39%

When you think about sports teams that drive fans up the wall, Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish undoubtedly comes to mind. It is one of the most beloved and hated sports programs all at once, and fans of the Fighting Irish have plenty to be proud of. One of the best programs in college football history, Notre Dame also has a very competitive basketball program, which is just two of the 26 total athletic programs the school offers.

