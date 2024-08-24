These Were the Highest Paid Athletes of the '90s J.D. Cuban / Getty Images

24/7 Insights

The highest-paid athletes in the 1990s were mostly boxers or in the NBA. At least one athlete on this list made and lost a fortune. Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever



Coming out of the 1980s, a time of excess everything, the 1990s looked more like the same. This was true because pro athletes’ salaries skyrocketed during this time. Basketball players went from well-paid to very rich over a decade, and the same was starting to take place for athletes in the NFL, MLB, PGA, and other professional leagues.

While athlete contracts in the 1990s were not like today’s, they were jaw-dropping for the period. Everyone from Michael Jordan and Mike Tyson to Tiger Woods was making money hand over fist. Using online data from Topend Sports and YouTube, we can create a list in descending order of the highest-paid athletes of the 1990s based on their net worth at the end of the decade.

Why Is This Important?

ElenaR/Shutterstock.com

Most of these athletes’ riches came from sponsorships, not from the teams or sports they played for or on. Brands like Nike made Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan super-rich, while Mike Tyson made money from video games with his name attached. As many companies paying these athletes absurd amounts of money are often covered on 24/7 Wall St, this list makes a lot of sense.

10. Wayne Gretzky

Codie McLachlan / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Hockey

Endorsements: Coca-Cola, Upper Deck, Nike

Net worth: $110 million

The Great One

Mike Powell / Getty Images

One of the greatest hockey players ever to skate on the ice, Wayne Gretzky, more than earned his nickname “The Great One.” By the time Gretzky retired in 1999, he had 61 NHL records and had won four Stanley Cups during his 20 NHL seasons.

9. George Foreman

Roger Kisby / Getty Images

Sport: Boxing

Endorsements: George Foreman Grill, KFC, Meineke

Net worth: $120 million

Big George

Getty Images / Archive Photos via Getty Images

A two-time world heavyweight champion, George Foreman is well known for his boxing comeback after his prime and grill empire. In the 1990s, George Foreman grill commercials were everywhere, undoubtedly contributing to his massive earnings over the decade.

8. Greg Norman

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Golf

Golf Endorsements: Reebok, Cobra Golf

Net worth: $130 million

The Shark

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Greg Norman, the winner of 88 golf tournaments, is one of the biggest names in the sport’s history. One of the few golfers who has truly parlayed his career into a fantastic business, Norman’s endorsements and business acumen helped him earn additional income in golf course design.

7. Arnold Palmer

Don Morley / Getty Images

Sport: Golf

Endorsements: Rolex, Penzzoil

Net worth: $140 million

The King

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

One of golf’s most popular stars, Arnold Palmer, is a legend on and off the golf course. In addition to his career success, which totaled 95 wins, Palmer is also well known for designing more than 300 golf courses, contributing to his significant earnings over the 1990s.

6. Andre Agassi

2017 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Tennis

Endorsements: Nike, Canon, American Express

Nike, Canon, American Express Net worth: $150 million

The Punisher

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

During Andre Agassi’s legendary 20-year professional tennis tour, he was known as “The Punisher” for his dominance on the court. His success in completing the Career Golden Slam and Career Super Slam helped propel his earnings during the 1990s well beyond any previous tennis star.

5. Shaquille O’Neal

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Sport: Basketball

Endorsements: Reebok, Pepsi, Taco Bell

Net worth: $180 million

Shaq Diesel

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

A man of many nicknames, Shaquille O’Neal’s oversized personality and dominance on the basketball court helped him earn a fortune. His face-offs with Michael Jordan in the playoffs were the stuff of NBA legend, only to be surpassed over the last two decades by his generosity off the court in helping the less fortunate.

4. Tiger Woods

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Golf

Endorsements: Nike, American Express, Titleist

Net worth: $200 million

The Michael Jordan of Golf

Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Just as the NBA world had never seen a player as dominant as Michael Jordan, the same was true of the PGA Tour and Tiger Woods. By the second half of the 1990s, Tiger Woods was a golf phenomenon, winning the biggest golf tournaments in the world and making it look easy.

3. Evander Holyfield

Eric Espada / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Boxing

Endorsements: Coca-Cola

Net worth: $250 million

“The Real Deal” Holyfield

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Evander Holyfield, the world’s second most popular boxer behind Mike Tyson, earned over $60.5 million in 1991 alone. His strength in the ring helped him notch 44 wins, of which 29 were by knockout. Over his career, Holyfield fought 57 times, including earning a gold medal in 1984 at the Los Angeles Olympics.

2. Mike Tyson

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Sport: Boxing

Endorsements: Pepsi, Nintendo

Net worth: $300 million

Iron Mike

JC Olivera / Stringer / Getty Images North America

Iron Mike Tyson, the most famous boxer in the world after Mohammad Ali, was also the most feared athlete on the planet. His boxing record helped him earn a whopping $300 million throughout the 1990s, although he would lose much of his fortune the following decade.

1. Michael Jordan

Mike Powell / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Basketball

Endorsements: Nike, Gatorade, Hanes, McDonalds

Net worth: $400 million

Air Jordan

Brian Bahr / Allsport / Getty Images

Undoubtedly the most famous athlete in the world during the 1990s, Michael Jordan was everywhere. His six NBA titles, movie roles, and Olympic gold medals helped make him the wealthiest athlete during the decade. To this day, Michael Jordan remains the richest athlete of all time, with a net worth exceeding $3 billion.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.