You Won't Find Messi or Ronaldo on the Soccer Team Boomers Love Most

The most popular soccer teams with baby boomers are two national teams.

The next most popular teams often play in the English Premier League.

Soccer (football) continues to be the world’s most popular sport.

As the most popular sport globally, many passionate soccer fans, including baby boomers, are out there. For those born between 1946 and 1964, soccer has long been the most popular sport, with an estimated 3.5 billion fans worldwide. Believed to be played in 200 countries, soccer is currently the most popular sport in 93 of these countries, with an estimated population of 2 billion.

With this many soccer fans in the wild, there is bound to be some passion around which teams are the most popular. If you have ever attended a soccer game, it’s an experience unlike any other, as fans take it more seriously than any other sporting event. Thankfully, using data from YouGov, we can look at the most popular soccer teams according to baby boomers in descending order.

Why Is This Important?

Considering that FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, generated $1.17 billion in revenue in 2023, it’s easy to understand why this sport gets attention. In addition, Europe’s five biggest leagues topped $20 billion in revenue in 2023. Thanks to sponsorships from many brands we regularly cover on this site, soccer is one of the most notable sports to cover.

15. Arsenal FC

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 10%

Based out of North London, Arsenal FC is England’s Premier League football club. The winner of 13 league titles, including one unbeaten season, the team is currently rated as the third-most successful club in English football history. The team has only been relegated once, but this hasn’t deterred the baby-boomer fanbase.

14. Manchester City FC

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 11%

A Premier League favorite in England, Manchester City FC is one of the world’s most successful and popular football clubs. Fresh off a Premier League victory in 2023-2024, the team is riding high and looking to add another trophy in the upcoming season. Since 1894, Man City has been a fixture in the soccer world, which undoubtedly drew in the baby boomer generation.

13. New York Red Bulls

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 12%

Established in 1994, the New York Red Bulls were an inaugural team in the MLS and played in the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. With a long-standing rivalry against New York City FC, the Red Bulls have only reached the MLS final once, but the team’s prominence in a major market has helped establish it as a baby boomer favorite.

12. Liverpool FC

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 12%

Another hugely popular English football club, Liverpool FC, competes in the Premier League, England’s top professional league. Founded in 1892, “The Reds,” as it is commonly known, is one of the most decorated teams in English football history. The team’s rivalry with Manchester United has established a large baby-boomer fanbase on both sides.

11. D.C. United

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 12%

An inaugural franchise for Major League Soccer, D.C. United has been playing its matches in the league since 1996. While the team’s success mostly came in the 1990s, it’s been a stable presence in the league for 30 years, which has helped the team grow its baby boomer fanbase even if it doesn’t look like an MLS Cup is happening anytime soon.

10. LA Galaxy

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 13%

One of the best-known teams in Major League Soccer, the team made big headlines in 2007 when it signed David Beckham away from Real Madrid. Not only did this elevate the team’s fan base across all generations, but it popularized Major League Soccer in a big way. The team has worked to bring in other international stars over the years, to the delight of its fans, like Ashley Cole, Zlatan, and Luis Hernandez.

9. Portland Timbers

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 14%

Founded in 1975, the Portland Timbers compete in Major League Soccer, and baby boomers love to watch its rivalry with the Seattle Sounders. The team’s success hasn’t come easy lately, as it finished 18th last season, though it won the MLS Cup in 2020. Win or lose, the team’s baby boomer fan base comes to every game.

8. Brazil National Soccer Team

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 17%

The most successful national team in World Cup history, the Brazilian National Soccer team has won five times since 1958. Currently ranked fifth in the world, Brazil won the 2016 Summer Olympics, becoming the only country to have won every major soccer tournament at least once. The team’s rivalry with Argentina is legendary, something baby boomers have been cheering on for decades.

7. Chicago Fire

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 18%

The most popular Major League Soccer team in America with baby boomers, Chicago Fire FC, is appropriately named after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Beginning play in 1998, Chicago’s baby boomers quickly took to the team, which has won the U.S. Open Cup three times since 2000. The team’s luck has fallen as of late, but this hasn’t deterred the team’s boomer-heavy fanbase.

6. Real Madrid

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 19%

Real Madrid is the world’s most popular soccer club on social media and the world’s most valuable club. In 2024, it became the first soccer club to make more than $1 billion in revenue, much of which may have come from its die-hard baby boomer fanbase, who never miss a game no matter who they are playing.

5. FC Barcelona

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 19%

The world’s fourth richest football club is worth $5.51 billion, and there is every reason to understand the team’s popularity for a team founded 124 years ago. Finishing second in La Liga during the 2023-2024 season, FC Barcelona has one of the largest support bases worldwide, including millions of baby boomers who have supported the team their entire lives.

4. Italy National Soccer Team

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 20%

One of the world’s most successful national soccer teams, the Italian National Soccer Team, is currently ranked 10th. A four-time winner of the World Cup, the team has appeared in the tournament 18 times since 1934, which explains why it has gained a loyal following of baby boomers.

3. Manchester United FC

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 22%

Commonly referred to as Man United, Manchester United FC is one of the most popular teams in England and worldwide. One of the top teams in the ultra-competitive Premier League, Manchester United is consistently battling to be the best team in England and Europe. Baby boomers have been cheering for this 146-year-old team for decades and will never stop.

2. United States Men’s National Soccer Team

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 35%

While the US men’s team hasn’t enjoyed the same success as the women’s team, the US Men’s National Soccer Team remains very popular. Currently ranked 16th in the world, there is plenty of hope for the men’s team in the future as the sport’s popularity continues to grow in the US as baby boomers pass down their love of the sport and this team to younger generations.

1. United States Women’s National Soccer Team

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinionn: 36%

Hot off the team’s gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the United States Women’s National Soccer team is back to being ranked number one globally. As such, it shouldn’t be surprising why this team is so popular with baby boomers. It has a long-standing history of success in the sport, including a number-one ranking from March 2008 to November 2014, the longest in women’s soccer history.