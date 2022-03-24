16 Easy Ways To Score Free Cryptocurrency

By Rebecca Safier, Wealth of Geeks

Earning free money might sound too good to be true, but savvy consumers know opportunities abound. From getting a bonus on a new credit card to earning rebates through cash-back apps, it’s possible to reap the rewards of free cash.

Now that more people are embracing the blockchain, it’s also increasingly possible to earn free cryptocurrency. Whether you’re an experienced crypto investor or new to the game, you can pad your portfolio with free coins — if you know where to look.

Read on to learn how to earn free crypto, including some critical advice on minimizing risk and tracking your taxable income.

How to Earn Free Crypto: 16 Savvy Tips

While you’re probably not going to strike it rich with free crypto, earning coins could be a great way for seasoned investors to bolster their holdings or for newbies to get in on the game. But before you start pursuing free coins, here are some words of caution:

First, the cryptocurrency market is nothing if not volatile. At the time of writing, bitcoin is worth approximately $44,000, down about 36% from its all-time high of nearly $69,000. Coins can shoot up and down in value in a short period, so be prepared for a potentially bumpy ride.

Second, it’s always important to be cautious before going after free coins, as some promises could be too good to be true. Free airdrops, for example, are sometimes legitimate opportunities, but other times are scams.

When pursuing free crypto, be careful about sharing any sensitive personal information, such as your Social Security number or bank account details, if you haven’t done your due diligence first.

Now that you’ve been appropriately cautioned, here’s how to earn free cryptocurrency.

Earn Rewards from Freecash

Freecash partners with market research companies to provide offers and surveys that you can complete in your spare time to earn rewards. You’ll earn Freecash coins, which you can cash in for cryptocurrency, gift cards, and more.

It’s free to sign up for Freecash and start earning. After you sign up, head to the site’s Earn page, where you can select from various offers. Note that 1,000 coins equal $1.00, and you can typically earn that amount in just five to 10 minutes.