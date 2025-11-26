S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 26: S&P (SPY) Flat Ahead of Thanksgiving

Technology

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for November 26

Key Points

  • “Meta AI is on track to be the most used AI assistant in the world by the end of the year,” according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
  • 24/7 Wall St. projects a 73.23% upside potential for the stock through the end of the decade.
By Joel South
Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) gained 7.19% over the past five trading sessions after losing 4.94% the five prior. The fallout from concerns over its AI CapEx announced during the company’s Q3 earnings report continues to fuel investors’ fears, as does the broad market’s AI-induced sell-off that began in late October. Those factors have dragged down the Magnificent Seven member’s year-to-date performance to a gain of just 6.17%.

When the company reported Q3 earnings on Oct. 29, it announced quarterly revenue of $51.24 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $49.41 billion by 26.2%. Adjusted EPS came in at $7.25, beating expectations of $6.69 by 20.2%. But GAAP ESP of $1.05 fell 82.6% short of expectations of $6.70. Still, the company’s third-quarter sales rose 26% year-over-year, which is its highest revenue growth since FY 2024 Q1.

This year, META announced — alongside authorizing a $50 billion stock buyback — that shares of META would begin paying a dividend. And while its current yield of 0.33% may not seem like much, at its current price, that equates to 52 cents per share quarterly, or $2.08 per share annualized. As the dominant player in the social media landscape, Meta Platforms is now branching out more broadly into tech, and specifically, the artificial intelligence (AI) space. It is the latter that the company is most heavily investing in now, and for that reason, it is also the primary driver of 24/7 Wall St. price predictions and forecasts for 2025–2030.

Meta Platforms’ 10-Year Results

Here’s a table summarizing the performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) of META stock from 2014 to 2024:

Year Share Price Revenues* Net Income*
2014 $80.78 $12.466 $2.940
2015 $104.66 $17.928 $3.688
2016 $115.05 $27.638 $10.217
2017 $176.46 $40.653 $15.934
2018 $133.20 $55.838 $22.112
2019 $208.10 $70.697 $18.485
2020 $273.16 $85.965 $29.146
2021 $336.35 $117.929 $39.370
2022 $120.34 $116.609 $23.200
2023 $353.96 $134.902 $39.098
2024 $599.24 $164.501 $62.36

*Revenue and net income in $billions

From 2014 to 2024, Meta Platforms’ revenue grew 1,196.16% from $12.466 billion to over $164 billion, while its net income went from $2.940 billion to over $62.36 billion. The primary driver of that growth over that decade was ad space for the company’s social media platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Reel and WhatsApp, among others.

While Meta Platforms has branched out into augmented reality and virtual reality — a business segment it refers to as Reality Labs — 99% of its revenue generation comes from its Family of Apps business segment, as of year-end 2023. But as the company looks to the second half of the decade, Zuckerberg and the company will focus on a few key focus areas that will have a large impact on Meta Platforms’ stock performance.

Meta to $1,000 Header
Canva

Key Drivers of Meta Platforms’ Stock Performance

1. AI Investment: Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta Platforms “released the first frontier-level open source AI model, we continue to see good traction with our Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, and we’re driving good growth across our apps.” While the market for Meta’s social media advertising remains healthy and continues to drive the majority of the company’s revenue, it is focusing heavily on AI investments to expand through the end of the decade. Price-per-ad revenue saw a 10% year-over-year gain, and that success will fund its AI spending aimed at future growth. CFO Susan Li stated that META expects “significant capital expenditure growth in 2025 as we invest to support our artificial intelligence research and product development efforts.”

2. Continued Renewable Energy Development: According to the company’s net zero plan, which it is aiming to achieve by 2030, “Since 2020, Meta’s global operations have been supported by 100% renewable energy. As of 2023, we have 10,000MW of contracted renewable energy across six countries.” As part of its net zero plan, Meta Platforms’ reliance on renewable energy will ultimately decrease the cost of its utility expenses, and ultimately, its carbon footprint through contracted and self-employed green technologies. Renewables already cost less than fossil fuel energy sources, and according to Canary Media, “By 2030, technology improvements could slash today’s prices by a quarter for wind and by half for solar.” The company has announced that its goal for its forthcoming data center is that it is 100% sustainable and net zero.

3. Focusing on Growing Free Cash Flow: Since 2023, Zuckerberg has been focusing on efficiency, and the results were staggering. By the end of that year, the company recorded a record free cash flow (FCF) of $43 billion. That is up from $21 billion in 2019, marking a nearly 105% increase in its cash position in four years. Meta’s FCF in 2024 stood at $52.1, another record that showed the company’s focus on its bottom line is driving decisions from the top down and has increasingly strong results. A continued focused on efficiency aims to sustain FCF going forward.

Meta Platforms (META) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

The current median one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $838.14, which represents upside potential of 31.73% from today’s share price. Of the 42 analysts covering META stock, it receives a consensus “Strong Buy” rating with 35 analysts assigning it as a “Buy,” six assigning it as a “Hold” and one assigning it as a “Sell.”

However, 24/7 Wall St.‘s projects Meta Platforms’ stock price to be $875.46 based on the company’s ability to sustain its strong ad revenue while increasing efficiency, which in turn will drive its bottom line despite capital expenditures increasing toward its AI objectives. That price target represents potential upside of 37.60% from today’s share price.

Meta Platforms (META) Stock Estimates 2025-2030

Year Revenue* Net Income* EPS
2024 $161.579 $54.960 $21.18
2025 $183.459 $62.250 $24.12
2026 $205.257 $70.680 $27.71
2027 $226.332 $78.258 $30.42
2028 $245.319 $85.912 $32.38
2029 $268.306 $97.044 $36.54
2030 $274.947 $91.227 $39.70

*Revenue and net income in $billions

META Platforms (META) Price Prediction 2025–2030

By the end of the decade, we forecast that META’s stock price will reach $1,216.82, or 91.25% potential upside from where shares are trading today, despite estimates that net income will pull back slightly from over $97 billion to over $91 billion. Revenue growth will continue, with an estimated 2.48% year-over-year increase from 2029.

Year Price Target %Change From Current Price*
2025 $875.46 37.60%
2026 $935.29 47.00%
2027 $1,208.27 89.91%
2028 $1,525.91 135.84%
2029 $1,049.40 64.94%
2030 $1,216.82 91.25%

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

