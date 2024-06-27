The 10 Largest Yachts in the World Aerial-motion / Shutterstock.com

For those who remember Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, superyachts became a real-world phenomenon for most people due to this show. Long gone are the days of the rich having boats just big enough for a handful of people. In their place are large yachts, which are probably better described as small cruise ships. As every year goes by, more superyachts are reaching over 500 feet in length. The days of the superyacht are just getting started.

What’s most interesting is that the super-rich love to boast about the size of their yachts. As a result, the superyacht has to be defined as having nearly 200 ships, best described as “superyachts,” extending over 75 meters or 246 feet in length. With this in mind, let’s look at Robb Report and Boat International to help create a list of the world’s largest yachts in descending order.

10. Opera

At 479 feet long, Opera is the 10th largest yacht in the world. The original design is a mystery, though it’s believed it was destroyed in a 2018 fire at the shipyard and finally delivered to its owner in 2023. No interior images are available, so it’s hard to know exactly what mysteries Opera holds inside. Still, one can imagine it has all of the niceties a superyacht owner can request.

A Patient Owner

One of three yachts on this list owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, Opera is a site to behold. Making his money as part of the UAE royal family, there is no question that Sheikh Mansour, though patient, could use one of his other yachts to take a long or short cruise while waiting for Opera to be delivered.

9. A+

Arguably the best name for a superyacht, the A+ (formerly Topaz) is a luxury motor yacht launched in 2012. At 482 feet long, it was built in the same shipyard as Azzam, the world’s largest private yacht. With its helipad, the A+ has famously been chartered by Leonardo DiCaprio twice. Unfortunately, many details of the yacht, including its interior amenities, are very secretive due to the wishes of the UAE’s royal family.

UAE Royal Family

One of many yachts owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the A+ is always available to the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates. As a member of the royal family, Sheikh Mansour has access to incredible wealth thanks to the family’s sovereign wealth funds, oil exports, and as owner of multiple international soccer teams.

8. Prince Abdulaziz

Only 482 feet in length, Prince Abdulaziz is the last yacht on this list to sit below 500 feet in length. The 8th largest yacht in the world, it is easily identifiable thanks to its bright blue smokestacks. As one of the older yachts on this list, it has been retrofitted four times: in 1987, 1996, 2005, and 2023. The lobby is believed to be a replica of the Titanic’s lobby and has modern defenses like surface-to-air missiles.

Saudi Royal Family

Owned by the Saudi Royal Family, Prince Abdulaziz is just one of the yachts owned by the family. As one of the largest oil exporters in the world, the royal family is believed to have a combined worth of $1.4 trillion. Undoubtedly the wealthiest royal family on the planet, they own Saudi Aramco, the state’s oil and gas company.

7. Al Said

At 508 feet 5 inches long, Al Said is the 7th largest yacht in the world. With the ability to carry up to 154 crew and 70 guests in 26 suites, Al Said has one of the largest crew sizes of any yacht on this list. If you ever grab an invite on board, you’d be treated to a concert hall large enough for a 50-piece orchestra, a private cinema, a medical facility, and even support for dental care onboard.

New Owner

Currently owned by the Sultan of Oman, Al Said, delivered to the Sultanate in 2008, was listed for sale on April 22, 2022. It is unknown if a new owner has paid for or taken possession of the yacht, so it’s believed the royal family of Oman still maintains control. As such, the family’s significant oil wealth should allow it to maintain the yacht until a new buyer can be found.

6. Dilbar

Built in 2016, Dilbar is the sixth-longest yacht in the world at 511 feet and 10 inches. Powered by a diesel-electric motor, the yacht is said to have cost around $600 million to build and employ 84 full-time crew members. The biggest highlight of Dilbar is that it is home to the largest indoor swimming pool on any yacht at 180 cubic meters. The Dilbar can accommodate up to 24 guests across 3,800 square meters of living space.

Obscured Ownership

Dilbar was originally commissioned by Uzbekistani billionaire Alisher Usmanov, one of the world’s wealthiest people with a net worth of $14.5 billion. Usmanov makes money through metal and mining operations and owns 49% of Metalloinvest. However, sanctions against Usmanov have led to the seizure of Dilbar by the German government, with current ownership obscured as of 2024.

5. Blue

You definitely won’t be Blue with this superyacht available to you, which is currently the world’s 5th largest yacht. At 525 feet long, it’s the biggest diesel-electric hybrid yacht that works to reduce its overall environmental footprint. As is typical of yachts this size, a helipad is standard, as is the main deck pool. The yacht’s interior offers “feminine elegance” to help distinguish Blue from other yachts.

Sheikh Mansour

Blue’s owner is Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Sheikh Mansour, the current vice president of the United Arab Emirates and owner of Abu Dhabi United Group, has a net worth of around $40 billion. His net worth comes from the family’s oil wealth, but he also invests in multiple sports teams worldwide, including Manchester City in England.

4. Dubai

At 531 feet long and 5 inches, Dubai is the fourth largest superyacht in the world. With room for up to 88 crew and 24 guests, the seven-deck ship has enough space to land a Black Hawk helicopter, submarine garage, disco, cinema, and a waterfall that falls into the yacht’s main pool. There is even enough space for a 70-foot-wide main atrium.

Multiple Buyers

Originally commissioned for Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei, the ship’s hull was then sold to the government of Dubai at the request of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Believed to have a net worth somewhere between $14 and $18 billion, the Sheikh was the current UAE’s vice president until the death of his brother in 2006 and made much of his money in oil exports.

3. Eclipse

Once the world’s longest yacht, Eclipse is one of two superyachts built for its owner. At 533.1 feet long, Eclipse is the third-longest superyacht in the world. The ship’s interior is believed to have 17 staterooms and a huge primary suite. Eclipse is large enough to warrant a crew of up to 85 people and can hold 3 helicopters, six tenders, a spa, a gym, a beach club, and a swimming pool.

Roman Abramovich

Built for owner Roman Abramovich, Eclipse cost around $364 million. Abramovich is well known as a Russian oligarch and businessman who made his money through Russia’s loans-for-shares program. The former owner of Chelsea, one of England’s premier football teams, Abramovich’s net worth is believed to be around $9.2 billion.

2. Fulk Al Salamah

As the second largest superyacht in the world, Fulk Al Salamah measures 538 feet long and 1 inch. Custom built for its owner, the build was notoriously private, so specific features of the boat remain well hidden. Along with a helideck, there are believed to be opulent lounges, a movie theater, a beauty salon, and air conditioning throughout the whole boat.

Omani Royal Family

Even without much information on Fulk Al Salamah, it’s believed the Sultan of Oman owns the boat. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq is believed to have a total net worth of $108 billion, much of which is tied to the title itself and not his personal net worth, which still exceeds $1 billion. The sultanate’s worth comes from Oman’s significant oil exports, which account for 64% of the country’s total export revenue.

1. Azzam

Widely regarded as the largest superyacht in the world, Azzam is 590 feet long. Built in 2013, Azzam cost around $605 million and requires 80 crew members to assist up to 36 guests. Capable of hitting up to 31.5 knots, Azzam famously includes a 95-foot-long main salon that is great for entertaining. Azzam was built as a day boat to help its owner reach his favorite diving spot. As such, it can operate in unusually shallow waters for a boat of its size.

His Royal Majesty

Commissioned by Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the United Arab Emirates, Azzam took over 6 million man-hours to build. As the oldest son of the first president of the UAE, the crown prince ruled the country from November 2004 until his death on May 12, 2022. At his death, Khalifa was believed to be worth around $15 billion after making money in oil and managing his country’s sovereign wealth funds.