Every Billion Dollar Weather Disaster in the US in the Past Year Win McNamee / Getty Images

Even as much of the U.S. is dealing with scorching heat, parts of the Midwest have been dealing with flooding. In fact, several states saw eight times the average rainfall, and a railroad bridge — which connects North Sioux City, South Dakota, with Sioux City, Iowa — collapsed late Sunday. The bridge collapse forced water rescues, evacuations, and caused at least one death.

While it is too early to tell how much damage the recent flooding in the Midwest caused, there were 99 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters since 2020, 39 of those since 2023. (Also see: The US Cities With the Absolute Best Weather, According to Data.)

To find the billion-dollar weather disasters since 2023, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information report, Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters (2024). The 39 events are listed in order of the estimated cost of the damages, adjusted for inflation, from low to high.

Severe weather events caused an estimated $82 billion in damage in 2023 and over $25 billion in damage so far in 2024. The events since 2023 include 28 severe storms, three winter storms, four flooding, one drought, two tropical cyclones, and one wildfire — the fire in Lahaina, on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

The wind-driven fire is estimated to have destroyed over 2,200 buildings, mostly residential, as well as many historic landmarks. The damage caused by the fire has been estimated at about $5.7 billion. The fire also killed at least 100 people. According to the NCEI, “Winds were enhanced from the strength and position of a high-pressure system located northwest of Hawaii, which helped to exacerbate the wildfire as it spread on the island of Maui. Hurricane Dora was also positioned south of Hawaii.”

But the fire is not the most costly climate event of the past year and half. That top spot belongs to a drought in the spring-fall of 2023. Drought conditions in Southern and Midwestern states — including Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Nebraska (as well as surrounding states) — considerably impacted the agriculture sector, including damage to field crops from lack of rainfall among other problems. The damage from this drought is estimated to have reached $14.8 billion.

Why this matters

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

39. Southern Severe Weather

Duration: 10/02/2024 to 12/02/2024

10/02/2024 to 12/02/2024 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.075 billion

$1.075 billion Deaths: 0

0 Type: Severe Storm

There have been a whopping 99 billion-dollar weather events since 2020, 39 of them in the past year and a half alone. And according to scientific studies, such extreme weather events, including heat waves, large storms, flooding, drought, and others are likely to become more frequent or more intense as a result of climate change — human-induced rise in the global average temperature. With the U.S. being one of the wealthier countries, damages from extreme weather events are also more expensive (as opposed to less populated or less developed areas).

Hail the size of golf balls across central and eastern Texas damaged homes, vehicles, and businesses. There was also damage in portions of Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina from hail and high winds.

38. Fort Lauderdale Flash Flood

Source: KSwinicki / iStock via Getty Images

Duration: 12/04/2023 to 13/04/2023

12/04/2023 to 13/04/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.133 billion

$1.133 billion Deaths: 0

0 Type: Flooding

Over 25 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas, causing flash flooding. The Fort Lauderdale Airport also closed on April 13 due to the flooding.

37. Central and Southern Tornado Outbreak

Duration: 26/04/2024 to 28/04/2024

26/04/2024 to 28/04/2024 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.173 billion

$1.173 billion Deaths: 3

3 Type: Severe Storm

An outbreak of more than 140 tornadoes hit Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas, causing widespread damage. Extensive damage was caused to a large commercial distribution center in Oklahoma, Eppley Airfield near Omaha, as well as several towns near Omaha and Topeka, Kansas.

36. Southern Derecho

Duration: 16/05/2024 to 17/05/2024

16/05/2024 to 17/05/2024 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.227 billion

$1.227 billion Deaths: 8

8 Type: Severe Storm

Rare in the south, this derecho — a specific type of long-lived wind storm — caused damaged from Texas to Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida, with winds in central and eastern Texas at times exceeding 100 mph. Downtown Houston skyscrapers were damaged.

35. Central and Eastern Severe Weather

Duration: 27/02/2024 to 28/02/2024

27/02/2024 to 28/02/2024 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.297 billion

$1.297 billion Deaths: 0

0 Type: Severe Storm

Severe storms produced two dozen tornadoes, hail, and high wind across northern Illinois, central Ohio, and southern Michigan as well as across northern Kentucky and northern Georgia.

34. East Coast Storm and Flooding

Duration: 16/12/2023 to 18/12/2023

16/12/2023 to 18/12/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.302 billion

$1.302 billion Deaths: 5

5 Type: Flooding

This East Coast storm hit areas from Florida to Maine, with the heavy rainfall and high winds causing flooding and coastal erosion.

33. Northwest Winter Storm

Source: icetsarina / Flickr

Duration: 12/01/2024 to 14/01/2024

12/01/2024 to 14/01/2024 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.339 billion

$1.339 billion Deaths: 20

20 Type: Winter Storm

An arctic front moved across Western Washington and Oregon, dropping temperatures below freezing. Freezing rain impacted several areas, and icing and strong winds impacted numerous locations, including Springfield and the Portland metro area, causing damage.

32. Southern Severe Weather

Source: Viktor Ketal / iStock via Getty Images

Duration: 25/04/2023 to 27/04/2023

25/04/2023 to 27/04/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.360 billion

$1.360 billion Deaths: 0

0 Type: Severe Storm

Severe weather across Texas, Georgia, and Florida with hail and wind caused considerable damage.

31. Central and Southern Severe Weather

Source: welcomia / iStock via Getty Images

Duration: 15/04/2023 to 15/04/2023

15/04/2023 to 15/04/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.388 billion

$1.388 billion Deaths: 0

0 Type: Severe Storm

Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Texas, Louisiana, and the Florida Panhandle were impacted by weather producing hail, tornadoes, and high winds, causing damage.

30. North Central and Eastern Severe Weather

Duration: 28/07/2023 to 29/07/2023

28/07/2023 to 29/07/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.527 billion

$1.527 billion Deaths: 2

2 Type: Severe Storm

The states most impacted by these severe storms were Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin as high wind, severe hail, and tornadoes caused damage.

29. Texas Hail Storms

Source: Lauren Anderson / Getty Images

Duration: 18/05/2023 to 19/05/2023

18/05/2023 to 19/05/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.674 billion

$1.674 billion Deaths: 0

0 Type: Severe Storm

These hail storms impacted counties across north central Texas. Golf to tennis ball sized hail caused the most damage in Collin county.

28. Northeastern and Eastern Severe Weather

Duration: 05/08/2023 to 08/08/2023

05/08/2023 to 08/08/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.680 billion

$1.680 billion Deaths: 4

4 Type: Severe Storm

High wind, severe hail, or tornadoes hit many Northeastern and Eastern states. States from Georgia to New York reported damage to homes, vehicles, businesses, agriculture, and infrastructure.

27. Southern Hail Storms

Source: Neurone89 / iStock via Getty Images

Duration: 23/09/2023 to 24/09/2023

23/09/2023 to 24/09/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.695 billion

$1.695 billion Deaths: 0

0 Type: Severe Storm

Though Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri were impacted by these hail storms, the most damage was in central Texas, including Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock and Arlington on Sept. 24. Baseball-sized hail caused damage to towns north of Austin.

26. Central, Southern, Northeastern Winter Storm and Cold Wave

Duration: 14/01/2024 to 18/01/2024

14/01/2024 to 18/01/2024 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.775 billion

$1.775 billion Deaths: 41

41 Type: Winter Storm

A cold wave affected Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Georgia for several days, producing sleet and freezing rain into the deep south. When accounting for the high winds, wind chills fell well below zero for many states contributing to dozens of fatalities, many in Tennessee.

25. Northeastern Winter Storm/Cold Wave

Duration: 02/02/2023 to 05/02/2023

02/02/2023 to 05/02/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.821 billion

$1.821 billion Deaths: 1

1 Type: Winter Storm

Numerous Northeastern states were hit by snow, high winds, and bitter cold. While Massachusetts was impacted by widespread power outages, in Mount Washington, New Hampshire, the wind chill temperature reached -108 degrees Fahrenheit — one of the coldest ever recorded in the U.S.

24. Central Tornado Outbreak and Eastern Severe Weather

Source: Michael B. Thomas / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Duration: 01/04/2024 to 03/04/2024

01/04/2024 to 03/04/2024 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.823 billion

$1.823 billion Deaths: 3

3 Type: Severe Storm

This central tornado outbreak produced more than 85 tornadoes in three days from Oklahoma to West Virginia, including 19 EF-0, 52 EF-1, and 14 EF-2 tornadoes, causing damage.

23. Minnesota Hail Storms

Duration: 11/08/2023 to 11/08/2023

11/08/2023 to 11/08/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.828 billion

$1.828 billion Deaths: 0

0 Type: Severe Storm

Numerous hail storms that included golf ball to baseball-sized hail caused extensive damage across south-central Minnesota.

22. North Central and Southeastern Severe Weather

Duration: 19/07/2023 to 21/07/2023

19/07/2023 to 21/07/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.887 billion

$1.887 billion Deaths: 1

1 Type: Severe Storm

Severe storms caused damage across Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, and Georgia as ping pong to golf ball-sized hail and high winds caused considerable damage.

21. Central Severe Weather

Duration: 28/06/2023 to 02/07/2023

28/06/2023 to 02/07/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.977 billion

$1.977 billion Deaths: 3

3 Type: Severe Storm

Severe storms caused the most damage across Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana with damage in many surrounding states. The damage was largely from high wind and hail but also scattered tornado.

20. Southern and Eastern Severe Weather

Duration: 08/04/2024 to 11/04/2024

08/04/2024 to 11/04/2024 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $2.009 billion

$2.009 billion Deaths: 0

0 Type: Severe Storm

Severe weather produced tornadoes, hail, and high wind, from Texas to Virginia. Following severe hail and high wind across central and eastern Texas, more than 20 tornadoes hit Gulf Coast counties of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida as well as tornado impacts in North Carolina and Virginia.

19. Central Severe Weather

Duration: 06/05/2023 to 08/05/2023

06/05/2023 to 08/05/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $2.201 billion

$2.201 billion Deaths: 1

1 Type: Severe Storm

Severe weather caused damage across Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana with additional damage in Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Texas.

18. Northeastern Flooding and North Central Severe Weather

Duration: 09/07/2023 to 15/07/2023

09/07/2023 to 15/07/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $2.230 billion

$2.230 billion Deaths: 10

10 Type: Flooding

Severe storms caused flooding to portions of the Northeast with flooding in Vermont similar to the flood impacts from Hurricane Irene in 2011. Damage in West Point, New York, alone was estimated at $103 million, with roads, bridges, and agriculture across the Northeast also damaged. Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois also suffered damage.

17. Southern Tornado Outbreak and East Coast Storm

Source: Viktor Ketal / iStock via Getty Images

Duration: 08/01/2024 to 10/01/2024

08/01/2024 to 10/01/2024 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $2.780 billion

$2.780 billion Deaths: 3

3 Type: Severe Storm

A southern tornado outbreak and east coast storm caused damage in more than a dozen states, with at least 39 preliminary tornadoes clustered around the Florida Panhandle. The strongest tornado, an EF-3, caused significant damage around Panama City Beach, Florida.

15. Southern and Eastern Severe Weather

Source: welcomia / iStock via Getty Images

Duration: 24/03/2023 to 26/03/2023

24/03/2023 to 26/03/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $2.928 billion

$2.928 billion Deaths: 23

23 Type: Severe Storm

Severe storms, including more than 40 tornadoes, caused damage across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. High wind also caused damage in parts of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

15. Central and Eastern Severe Weather

Source: john finney photography / Moment via Getty Images

Duration: 04/04/2023 to 06/04/2023

04/04/2023 to 06/04/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $2.928 billion

$2.928 billion Deaths: 5

5 Type: Severe Storm

Severe storms produced large hail, high winds and more than 35 tornadoes across many states with the most damage in Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and Michigan.

14. Central Severe Weather

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Duration: 19/04/2023 to 20/04/2023

19/04/2023 to 20/04/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $3.078 billion

$3.078 billion Deaths: 1

1 Type: Severe Storm

Severe hail, scattered tornadoes, and high winds caused damage across Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Central Oklahoma was impacted by a cluster of tornadoes.

13. Central and Eastern Tornadoes and Hail Storms

Source: Joe_Potato / iStock via Getty Images

Duration: 10/05/2023 to 12/05/2023

10/05/2023 to 12/05/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $3.529 billion

$3.529 billion Deaths: 1

1 Type: Severe Storm

Several central states were impacted by dozens of tornadoes and severe hail storms. Hail caused the most costly damage in Colorado, while tornadoes caused damage in western Kansas, central Oklahoma, and eastern Nebraska. Texas and North Dakota were also impacted from a combination of those.

12. Hurricane Idalia

Source: Andrew Heneen / Wikimedia Commons

Duration: 29/08/2023 to 31/08/2023

29/08/2023 to 31/08/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $3.560 billion

$3.560 billion Deaths: 5

5 Type: Tropical Cyclone

Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Florida as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph. Idalia caused storm surge of about 8 feet above ground and 5 to 10 inches of rainfall, impacting other coastal communities and southeastern portions of Georgia and the Carolinas. The relatively low population density of the Big Bend region helped to reduce damage costs.

11. Central and Southern Severe Weather

Source: Public Domain via National Weather Service / Wikimedia Commons

Duration: 15/06/2023 to 18/06/2023

15/06/2023 to 18/06/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $3.881 billion

$3.881 billion Deaths: 5

5 Type: Severe Storm

Severe storms produced damaging weather across Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, and Ohio. There were reports of over 70 preliminary tornadoes, including an EF-3 tornado in Louin, Mississippi. Still, the damage was most focused in Oklahoma.

10. Southern Severe Weather

Source: librariesrock / Flickr

Duration: 11/06/2023 to 14/06/2023

11/06/2023 to 14/06/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $4.153 billion

$4.153 billion Deaths: 0

0 Type: Severe Storm

Numerous southern states were impacted by hail, tornadoes, and high winds that caused damage to many homes, vehicles, and businesses across several days.

9. Typhoon Mawar

Source: Elen11 / Getty Images

Duration: 24/05/2023 to 25/05/2023

24/05/2023 to 25/05/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $4.378 billion

$4.378 billion Deaths: 2

2 Type: Tropical Cyclone

A Category 4 Typhoon struck Guam, battering the island for 15 hours with wind speeds of up to 145 mph that caused severe damage to buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure, including Guam’s international airport. Several U.S. military bases, including Andersen Air Force Base, sustained considerable damage.

8. California Flooding

Duration: 26/12/2022 to 19/03/2023

26/12/2022 to 19/03/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $4.725 billion

$4.725 billion Deaths: 22

22 Type: Flooding

Numerous atmospheric rivers — large, narrow sections of the atmosphere that carry moisture from the tropics to the poles in continuous succession — caused severe flooding, record snowfall and significant rainfall. Flooding impacted many homes, businesses, levees, agriculture and infrastructure in California.

7. Central, Southern, Southeastern Tornado Outbreak

Source: Fertnig / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Duration: 06/05/2024 to 09/05/2024

06/05/2024 to 09/05/2024 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $4.727 billion

$4.727 billion Deaths: 3

3 Type: Severe Storm

An outbreak producing more than 165 tornadoes developed across many central, southern and southeastern states. Barnsdall and Bartlesville, Oklahoma were impacted by a EF-4 tornado that caused extensive damage.

6. Rockies Hail Storms and Central and Eastern Severe Weather

Source: Astrid860 / iStock via Getty Images

Duration: 21/06/2023 to 26/06/2023

21/06/2023 to 26/06/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $5.401 billion

$5.401 billion Deaths: 8

8 Type: Severe Storm

Severe hail storms across Colorado caused damage and injured approximately 100 people at a large outdoor concert. This severe weather also produced more than 60 tornadoes across portions of Wyoming, Colorado, Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

5. Hawaii Firestorm

Source: flukesamed / iStock via Getty Images

Duration: 08/08/2023 to 08/08/2023

08/08/2023 to 08/08/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $5.665 billion

$5.665 billion Deaths: 100

100 Type: Wildfire

Wildfires destroyed the historic town of Lahaina on Maui Island of Hawaii. Winds were enhanced from a high-pressure system, which helped to exacerbate the wildfire. This was the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in over a century.

4. Central Tornado Outbreak and Eastern Severe Weather

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Duration: 31/03/2023 to 01/04/2023

31/03/2023 to 01/04/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $5.853 billion

$5.853 billion Deaths: 33

33 Type: Severe Storm

A tornado outbreak producing at least 145 tornadoes across numerous central states caused widespread damage mostly in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania.

3. Central and Southern Severe Weather

Source: tibu / iStock via Getty Images

Duration: 12/03/2024 to 14/03/2024

12/03/2024 to 14/03/2024 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $5.949 billion

$5.949 billion Deaths: 3

3 Type: Severe Storm

There was damage in many Central and Southern states from hail, tornadoes, and high, with Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri affected by up to baseball-sized hail, while Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio were also impacted by of tornadoes including a deadly EF-3 striking northwest Ohio.

2. Southern and Eastern Severe Weather

Source: Julie Bennett / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Duration: 02/03/2023 to 03/03/2023

02/03/2023 to 03/03/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $6.111 billion

$6.111 billion Deaths: 13

13 Type: Severe Storm

Severe storms impacted Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio, with high wind and tornadoes damaging homes, vehicles, businesses, government buildings, and infrastructure.

1. Southern/Midwestern Drought and Heatwave

Source: JJ Gouin / iStock via Getty Images

Duration: 01/04/2023 to 30/09/2023

01/04/2023 to 30/09/2023 Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $14.787 billion

$14.787 billion Deaths: 247

247 Type: Drought

Drought conditions impacted numerous Southern and Midwestern states and surrounding state, especially the agriculture sector. There was damage to field crops, and feeding costs rose so high that ranchers had to sell-off livestock early. Low water levels of the Mississippi River have impacted river commerce and water quality in southern Louisiana.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.