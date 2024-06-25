Every Billion Dollar Weather Disaster in the US in the Past Year

Even as much of the U.S. is dealing with scorching heat, parts of the Midwest have been dealing with flooding. In fact, several states saw eight times the average rainfall, and a railroad bridge — which connects North Sioux City, South Dakota, with Sioux City, Iowa — collapsed late Sunday. The bridge collapse forced water rescues, evacuations, and caused at least one death.
While it is too early to tell how much damage the recent flooding in the Midwest caused, there were 99 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters since 2020, 39 of those since 2023. (Also see: The US Cities With the Absolute Best Weather, According to Data.)
To find the billion-dollar weather disasters since 2023, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information report, Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters (2024). The 39 events are listed in order of the estimated cost of the damages, adjusted for inflation, from low to high.
Severe weather events caused an estimated $82 billion in damage in 2023 and over $25 billion in damage so far in 2024. The events since 2023 include 28 severe storms, three winter storms, four flooding, one drought, two tropical cyclones, and one wildfire — the fire in Lahaina, on the island of Maui, Hawaii.
The wind-driven fire is estimated to have destroyed over 2,200 buildings, mostly residential, as well as many historic landmarks. The damage caused by the fire has been estimated at about $5.7 billion. The fire also killed at least 100 people. According to the NCEI, “Winds were enhanced from the strength and position of a high-pressure system located northwest of Hawaii, which helped to exacerbate the wildfire as it spread on the island of Maui. Hurricane Dora was also positioned south of Hawaii.”
But the fire is not the most costly climate event of the past year and half. That top spot belongs to a drought in the spring-fall of 2023. Drought conditions in Southern and Midwestern states — including Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Nebraska (as well as surrounding states) — considerably impacted the agriculture sector, including damage to field crops from lack of rainfall among other problems. The damage from this drought is estimated to have reached $14.8 billion.
Why this mattersThere have been a whopping 99 billion-dollar weather events since 2020, 39 of them in the past year and a half alone. And according to scientific studies, such extreme weather events, including heat waves, large storms, flooding, drought, and others are likely to become more frequent or more intense as a result of climate change — human-induced rise in the global average temperature. With the U.S. being one of the wealthier countries, damages from extreme weather events are also more expensive (as opposed to less populated or less developed areas).
39. Southern Severe Weather
- Duration: 10/02/2024 to 12/02/2024
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.075 billion
- Deaths: 0
- Type: Severe Storm
Hail the size of golf balls across central and eastern Texas damaged homes, vehicles, and businesses. There was also damage in portions of Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina from hail and high winds.
38. Fort Lauderdale Flash Flood
- Duration: 12/04/2023 to 13/04/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.133 billion
- Deaths: 0
- Type: Flooding
Over 25 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas, causing flash flooding. The Fort Lauderdale Airport also closed on April 13 due to the flooding.
37. Central and Southern Tornado Outbreak
- Duration: 26/04/2024 to 28/04/2024
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.173 billion
- Deaths: 3
- Type: Severe Storm
An outbreak of more than 140 tornadoes hit Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas, causing widespread damage. Extensive damage was caused to a large commercial distribution center in Oklahoma, Eppley Airfield near Omaha, as well as several towns near Omaha and Topeka, Kansas.
36. Southern Derecho
- Duration: 16/05/2024 to 17/05/2024
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.227 billion
- Deaths: 8
- Type: Severe Storm
Rare in the south, this derecho — a specific type of long-lived wind storm — caused damaged from Texas to Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida, with winds in central and eastern Texas at times exceeding 100 mph. Downtown Houston skyscrapers were damaged.
35. Central and Eastern Severe Weather
- Duration: 27/02/2024 to 28/02/2024
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.297 billion
- Deaths: 0
- Type: Severe Storm
Severe storms produced two dozen tornadoes, hail, and high wind across northern Illinois, central Ohio, and southern Michigan as well as across northern Kentucky and northern Georgia.
34. East Coast Storm and Flooding
- Duration: 16/12/2023 to 18/12/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.302 billion
- Deaths: 5
- Type: Flooding
This East Coast storm hit areas from Florida to Maine, with the heavy rainfall and high winds causing flooding and coastal erosion.
33. Northwest Winter Storm
- Duration: 12/01/2024 to 14/01/2024
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.339 billion
- Deaths: 20
- Type: Winter Storm
An arctic front moved across Western Washington and Oregon, dropping temperatures below freezing. Freezing rain impacted several areas, and icing and strong winds impacted numerous locations, including Springfield and the Portland metro area, causing damage.
32. Southern Severe Weather
- Duration: 25/04/2023 to 27/04/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.360 billion
- Deaths: 0
- Type: Severe Storm
Severe weather across Texas, Georgia, and Florida with hail and wind caused considerable damage.
31. Central and Southern Severe Weather
- Duration: 15/04/2023 to 15/04/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.388 billion
- Deaths: 0
- Type: Severe Storm
Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Texas, Louisiana, and the Florida Panhandle were impacted by weather producing hail, tornadoes, and high winds, causing damage.
30. North Central and Eastern Severe Weather
- Duration: 28/07/2023 to 29/07/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.527 billion
- Deaths: 2
- Type: Severe Storm
The states most impacted by these severe storms were Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin as high wind, severe hail, and tornadoes caused damage.
29. Texas Hail Storms
- Duration: 18/05/2023 to 19/05/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.674 billion
- Deaths: 0
- Type: Severe Storm
These hail storms impacted counties across north central Texas. Golf to tennis ball sized hail caused the most damage in Collin county.
28. Northeastern and Eastern Severe Weather
- Duration: 05/08/2023 to 08/08/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.680 billion
- Deaths: 4
- Type: Severe Storm
High wind, severe hail, or tornadoes hit many Northeastern and Eastern states. States from Georgia to New York reported damage to homes, vehicles, businesses, agriculture, and infrastructure.
27. Southern Hail Storms
- Duration: 23/09/2023 to 24/09/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.695 billion
- Deaths: 0
- Type: Severe Storm
Though Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri were impacted by these hail storms, the most damage was in central Texas, including Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock and Arlington on Sept. 24. Baseball-sized hail caused damage to towns north of Austin.
26. Central, Southern, Northeastern Winter Storm and Cold Wave
- Duration: 14/01/2024 to 18/01/2024
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.775 billion
- Deaths: 41
- Type: Winter Storm
A cold wave affected Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Georgia for several days, producing sleet and freezing rain into the deep south. When accounting for the high winds, wind chills fell well below zero for many states contributing to dozens of fatalities, many in Tennessee.
25. Northeastern Winter Storm/Cold Wave
- Duration: 02/02/2023 to 05/02/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.821 billion
- Deaths: 1
- Type: Winter Storm
Numerous Northeastern states were hit by snow, high winds, and bitter cold. While Massachusetts was impacted by widespread power outages, in Mount Washington, New Hampshire, the wind chill temperature reached -108 degrees Fahrenheit — one of the coldest ever recorded in the U.S.
24. Central Tornado Outbreak and Eastern Severe Weather
- Duration: 01/04/2024 to 03/04/2024
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.823 billion
- Deaths: 3
- Type: Severe Storm
This central tornado outbreak produced more than 85 tornadoes in three days from Oklahoma to West Virginia, including 19 EF-0, 52 EF-1, and 14 EF-2 tornadoes, causing damage.
23. Minnesota Hail Storms
- Duration: 11/08/2023 to 11/08/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.828 billion
- Deaths: 0
- Type: Severe Storm
Numerous hail storms that included golf ball to baseball-sized hail caused extensive damage across south-central Minnesota.
22. North Central and Southeastern Severe Weather
- Duration: 19/07/2023 to 21/07/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.887 billion
- Deaths: 1
- Type: Severe Storm
Severe storms caused damage across Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, and Georgia as ping pong to golf ball-sized hail and high winds caused considerable damage.
21. Central Severe Weather
- Duration: 28/06/2023 to 02/07/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $1.977 billion
- Deaths: 3
- Type: Severe Storm
Severe storms caused the most damage across Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana with damage in many surrounding states. The damage was largely from high wind and hail but also scattered tornado.
20. Southern and Eastern Severe Weather
- Duration: 08/04/2024 to 11/04/2024
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $2.009 billion
- Deaths: 0
- Type: Severe Storm
Severe weather produced tornadoes, hail, and high wind, from Texas to Virginia. Following severe hail and high wind across central and eastern Texas, more than 20 tornadoes hit Gulf Coast counties of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida as well as tornado impacts in North Carolina and Virginia.
19. Central Severe Weather
- Duration: 06/05/2023 to 08/05/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $2.201 billion
- Deaths: 1
- Type: Severe Storm
Severe weather caused damage across Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana with additional damage in Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Texas.
18. Northeastern Flooding and North Central Severe Weather
- Duration: 09/07/2023 to 15/07/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $2.230 billion
- Deaths: 10
- Type: Flooding
Severe storms caused flooding to portions of the Northeast with flooding in Vermont similar to the flood impacts from Hurricane Irene in 2011. Damage in West Point, New York, alone was estimated at $103 million, with roads, bridges, and agriculture across the Northeast also damaged. Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois also suffered damage.
17. Southern Tornado Outbreak and East Coast Storm
- Duration: 08/01/2024 to 10/01/2024
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $2.780 billion
- Deaths: 3
- Type: Severe Storm
A southern tornado outbreak and east coast storm caused damage in more than a dozen states, with at least 39 preliminary tornadoes clustered around the Florida Panhandle. The strongest tornado, an EF-3, caused significant damage around Panama City Beach, Florida.
15. Southern and Eastern Severe Weather
- Duration: 24/03/2023 to 26/03/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $2.928 billion
- Deaths: 23
- Type: Severe Storm
Severe storms, including more than 40 tornadoes, caused damage across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. High wind also caused damage in parts of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
15. Central and Eastern Severe Weather
- Duration: 04/04/2023 to 06/04/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $2.928 billion
- Deaths: 5
- Type: Severe Storm
Severe storms produced large hail, high winds and more than 35 tornadoes across many states with the most damage in Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and Michigan.
14. Central Severe Weather
- Duration: 19/04/2023 to 20/04/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $3.078 billion
- Deaths: 1
- Type: Severe Storm
Severe hail, scattered tornadoes, and high winds caused damage across Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Central Oklahoma was impacted by a cluster of tornadoes.
13. Central and Eastern Tornadoes and Hail Storms
- Duration: 10/05/2023 to 12/05/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $3.529 billion
- Deaths: 1
- Type: Severe Storm
Several central states were impacted by dozens of tornadoes and severe hail storms. Hail caused the most costly damage in Colorado, while tornadoes caused damage in western Kansas, central Oklahoma, and eastern Nebraska. Texas and North Dakota were also impacted from a combination of those.
12. Hurricane Idalia
- Duration: 29/08/2023 to 31/08/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $3.560 billion
- Deaths: 5
- Type: Tropical Cyclone
Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Florida as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph. Idalia caused storm surge of about 8 feet above ground and 5 to 10 inches of rainfall, impacting other coastal communities and southeastern portions of Georgia and the Carolinas. The relatively low population density of the Big Bend region helped to reduce damage costs.
11. Central and Southern Severe Weather
- Duration: 15/06/2023 to 18/06/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $3.881 billion
- Deaths: 5
- Type: Severe Storm
Severe storms produced damaging weather across Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, and Ohio. There were reports of over 70 preliminary tornadoes, including an EF-3 tornado in Louin, Mississippi. Still, the damage was most focused in Oklahoma.
10. Southern Severe Weather
- Duration: 11/06/2023 to 14/06/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $4.153 billion
- Deaths: 0
- Type: Severe Storm
Numerous southern states were impacted by hail, tornadoes, and high winds that caused damage to many homes, vehicles, and businesses across several days.
9. Typhoon Mawar
- Duration: 24/05/2023 to 25/05/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $4.378 billion
- Deaths: 2
- Type: Tropical Cyclone
A Category 4 Typhoon struck Guam, battering the island for 15 hours with wind speeds of up to 145 mph that caused severe damage to buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure, including Guam’s international airport. Several U.S. military bases, including Andersen Air Force Base, sustained considerable damage.
8. California Flooding
- Duration: 26/12/2022 to 19/03/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $4.725 billion
- Deaths: 22
- Type: Flooding
Numerous atmospheric rivers — large, narrow sections of the atmosphere that carry moisture from the tropics to the poles in continuous succession — caused severe flooding, record snowfall and significant rainfall. Flooding impacted many homes, businesses, levees, agriculture and infrastructure in California.
7. Central, Southern, Southeastern Tornado Outbreak
- Duration: 06/05/2024 to 09/05/2024
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $4.727 billion
- Deaths: 3
- Type: Severe Storm
An outbreak producing more than 165 tornadoes developed across many central, southern and southeastern states. Barnsdall and Bartlesville, Oklahoma were impacted by a EF-4 tornado that caused extensive damage.
6. Rockies Hail Storms and Central and Eastern Severe Weather
- Duration: 21/06/2023 to 26/06/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $5.401 billion
- Deaths: 8
- Type: Severe Storm
Severe hail storms across Colorado caused damage and injured approximately 100 people at a large outdoor concert. This severe weather also produced more than 60 tornadoes across portions of Wyoming, Colorado, Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky, and Arkansas.
5. Hawaii Firestorm
- Duration: 08/08/2023 to 08/08/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $5.665 billion
- Deaths: 100
- Type: Wildfire
Wildfires destroyed the historic town of Lahaina on Maui Island of Hawaii. Winds were enhanced from a high-pressure system, which helped to exacerbate the wildfire. This was the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in over a century.
4. Central Tornado Outbreak and Eastern Severe Weather
- Duration: 31/03/2023 to 01/04/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $5.853 billion
- Deaths: 33
- Type: Severe Storm
A tornado outbreak producing at least 145 tornadoes across numerous central states caused widespread damage mostly in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania.
3. Central and Southern Severe Weather
- Duration: 12/03/2024 to 14/03/2024
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $5.949 billion
- Deaths: 3
- Type: Severe Storm
There was damage in many Central and Southern states from hail, tornadoes, and high, with Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri affected by up to baseball-sized hail, while Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio were also impacted by of tornadoes including a deadly EF-3 striking northwest Ohio.
2. Southern and Eastern Severe Weather
- Duration: 02/03/2023 to 03/03/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $6.111 billion
- Deaths: 13
- Type: Severe Storm
Severe storms impacted Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio, with high wind and tornadoes damaging homes, vehicles, businesses, government buildings, and infrastructure.
1. Southern/Midwestern Drought and Heatwave
- Duration: 01/04/2023 to 30/09/2023
- Estimated inflation-adjusted cost: $14.787 billion
- Deaths: 247
- Type: Drought
Drought conditions impacted numerous Southern and Midwestern states and surrounding state, especially the agriculture sector. There was damage to field crops, and feeding costs rose so high that ranchers had to sell-off livestock early. Low water levels of the Mississippi River have impacted river commerce and water quality in southern Louisiana.
