Cities Hit With the Most Hurricanes Category 3 or Higher

Hurricane Beryl made landfall along the Texas coast — on the Matagorda Peninsula, about 85 miles southwest of Houston and between Corpus Christi and Galveston — early Monday morning. The storm caused at least two deaths in the area — in both incidents trees fell on homes. Beryl also prompted rescue operations, left over 2 million of customers without power, disrupted flights, and closed oil ports, according to news reports.

Beryl is noted as the earliest Category 5 storm ever recorded in the Atlantic. It already traveled through the Caribbean, over Jamaica, causing at least 11 deaths and widespread destruction. It continued through Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, where it weakened to a tropical storm, then the Gulf of Mexico. It strengthened again to a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday — just before making landfall in Texas. (You can follow Beryl’s path here.)

According to the most recent warnings (as of this writing) from the National Hurricane Center, while Beryl had 80 mph sustained winds when it made landfall, maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph, with higher gusts. The forecast is for the storm to weaken to become a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 millibars. (Also see: Ranking the Most Powerful Hurricanes of All Time.)

Areas in Texas are often slammed with hurricanes, and it is not the first time this particular area has been in the path of one. In general, some cities nationwide tend to experience many more hurricanes than others, and some also experience more powerful ones than others.

To determine the cities with the most Category 3 and above hurricanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historical hurricane tracks from 1842 to 2022 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, ranking census places by the number of such hurricanes within their boundaries over that time.

Likely not surprising, 29 of the 50 places on the list are in Florida, though several are part of Miami-Dade County. This is the case with other communities on the list, which tend to be in the same general geographical area.

Following Florida, nine of the places on the list are in Texas, eight are in Louisiana, and four in Mississippi. The top ranking three places are all in Florida — one along the Florida Keys in the southern tip of the state (several other places on the list are along the Keys); one is just south of Miami on the state’s east side; and one is south of Naples on the state’s west side.

50. Starks, LA

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1918 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

49. Marco Shores-Hammock Bay, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Wilma 2005 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

48. Big Point, MS

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Frederic 1979 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

47. Hurley, MS

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Frederic 1979 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

46. Fort Myers Beach, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

45. Iona, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

44. Cape Coral, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

43. Goodland, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (123.1 mph max wind speed)

42. Bayview, TX

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Beulah 1967 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

41. Vinton, LA

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Audrey 1957 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

40. Laguna Vista, TX

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Beulah 1967 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

39. Port Isabel, TX

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Beulah 1967 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

38. Gulf Breeze, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Dennis 2005 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

37. Medley, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

36. Port Sulphur, LA

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1893 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

35. El Portal, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

34. Cut Off, LA

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Betsy 1965 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

33. Galliano, LA

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Betsy 1965 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

32. Southwest Ranches, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

31. Weston, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

30. Miami Beach, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

29. Davie, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

28. Miami Gardens, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

27. Miramar, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

26. Pembroke Pines, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

25. Hialeah, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

24. Miami, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

23. Empire, LA

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Katrina 2005 (133.5 mph max wind speed)

22. Liverpool, TX

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1900 (138.1 mph max wind speed)

21. Galveston, TX

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1900 (138.1 mph max wind speed)

20. Los Fresnos, TX

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1880 (139.2 mph max wind speed)

19. Marathon, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (143.8 mph max wind speed)

18. Coral Gables, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1926 (143.8 mph max wind speed)

17. Cameron, LA

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Laura 2020 (149.6 mph max wind speed)

16. Hackberry, LA

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Laura 2020 (149.6 mph max wind speed)

15. Brazoria, TX

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1932 (149.6 mph max wind speed)

14. Leisure City, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

13. South Miami Heights, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

12. Cutler Bay, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

11. Homestead, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

10. Diamondhead, MS

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Camille 1969 (172.6 mph max wind speed)

9. Picayune, MS

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Camille 1969 (172.6 mph max wind speed)

8. Duck Key, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1935 (184.1 mph max wind speed)

7. Key Largo, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms

4 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1926 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

6. Brownsville, TX

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms

4 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1880 (139.2 mph max wind speed)

5. Alvin, TX

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms

4 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1932 (149.6 mph max wind speed)

4. Sanibel, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms

4 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1935 (157.7 mph max wind speed)

3. Marco Island, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms

4 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1935 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

2. Princeton, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms

4 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

1. Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 5 storms

5 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1935 (184.1 mph max wind speed)

