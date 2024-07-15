Weather

More than 100 million people were under heat alerts from coast-to-coast on Saturday as the long-duration heat wave continued. And according to forecasts, a new round of heat will build in the eastern United States through Tuesday. During this heat wave, which will be combined with high humidity, some areas might see record highs set in the 1800s.

In the  Tri-State area, temperatures will likely reach the mid 90s degrees Fahrenheit and even get close to 100 degrees inland. Heat indices will likely soar even higher, into the 105-110 degrees range.

To determine the East Coast cities experiencing the worst heat waves right now, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed county-level data on daily average temperature from the NOAA’s nClimGrid-Daily program. County seats were ranked based on the raw differential in average daily temperature from the period July 1-6, 1981-2010 to July-16, 2024. Only county seats with at least 10,000 residents were considered. Data on population is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

It is important to emphasize that our list only considers the deviation from normal temperatures — how much hotter current temperatures are compared to historic normals (rather than how high the temperatures are). Also, the list only considers the week of 1-6 July, and some records have been broken since.

Cities in six states comprise the list, but 32 of them are in Georgia. Another nine are in Alabama, four are in Vermont, three in New Hampshire, and one each in New York state and Maine. (While these cities are all on the East Coast, see nationwide the Cities Experiencing The Worst Heat Waves Right Now.)

The smallest deviation from historic normal temperature among the 50 cities on the list was in Prattville, Alabama, where temperatures averaged 84.5 degrees in the first week of July, or 4.3 degrees hotter than normal. The largest deviation was in Carrollton, Georgia, where temperatures averaged 82.4 degrees but were 5.7 degrees hotter than normal for that week.

The largest city on the list is Atlanta, which ranks 15th on the list. Temperatures in this metropolitan, home to nearly half a million residents in the city proper alone, averaged 82.8 degrees during July 1 to July 6, or 5.3 degrees hotter than normal for that time. Athens, Georgia, and Portland, Maine, are the next largest cities experiencing considerably hotter temperatures than their normal.

As noted, this list is not about the highest temperatures reached but about the highest deviation from the normals. Indeed, all the cities in New England states and New York did not reach particularly high temperatures, but they deviated considerably from their historic averages. For example, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, temperatures averaged a much cooler 68.7 degrees during the first week of July, but that was 4.4 degrees hotter than normal for the city. Also 4.4 degrees hotter than normal were average temperatures in Ballston Spa, New York, which reached a very pleasant 72.5 degrees but that was considerably hotter than historic normal of 68.2 degrees for the city.

Why this matters

A hot wave, also known as a heatwave, occurs when temperatures soar significantly above the average for a prolonged period, often leading to health risks, power outages, and increased wildfire hazards
Source: simon jhuan / Shutterstock.com
Climate change is worsening all kinds of extreme weather globally, but much of it is related to heat — as heat fuels other types of extreme weather. Scientists’ analysis found that certain extreme heat waves last year indeed could not have been possible without climate change. Add to that the fact that extreme heat is the deadliest form of weather globally, and population exposure to extreme heat is increasing. One way to understand this is by looking at the deviation of temperatures from normal historic temperatures.

50. Prattville, AL (Autauga County)

Autauga County Courthouse March 2010 02 by Chris Pruitt
Autauga County Courthouse March 2010 02 (BY-SA 3.0) by Chris Pruitt
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 84.5°F (+4.3°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 80.1°F
  • Total population: 38,124

49. Wetumpka, AL (Elmore County)

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 84.3°F (+4.3°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 80.0°F
  • Total population: 7,129

48. Selma, AL (Dallas County)

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 84.9°F (+4.4°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 80.5°F
  • Total population: 17,875

47. Ballston Spa, NY (Saratoga County)

Former Chocolate Factory in Ballston Spa, New York
Source: Raymond B. Summers / Shutterstock.com

  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 72.5°F (+4.4°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 68.2°F
  • Total population: 5,288

46. St. Johnsbury, VT (Caledonia County)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 68.7°F (+4.4°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 64.3°F
  • Total population: 5,963

45. Concord, NH (Merrimack County)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 72.1°F (+4.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 67.7°F
  • Total population: 44,049

44. Troy, AL (Pike County)

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 84.3°F (+4.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 79.9°F
  • Total population: 17,757

43. Fort Payne, AL (DeKalb County)

Source: Chris Wilson / iStock via Getty Images

  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 80.7°F (+4.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.2°F
  • Total population: 14,815

42. Portland, ME (Cumberland County)

Source: Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 71.9°F (+4.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 67.4°F
  • Total population: 68,280

41. Laconia, NH (Belknap County)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 72.1°F (+4.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 67.6°F
  • Total population: 16,898

40. Greenville, AL (Butler County)

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 84.2°F (+4.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 79.7°F
  • Total population: 7,326

39. Eatonton, GA (Putnam County)

Source: Putnam County Georgia Courthouse by John Trainor / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.8°F (+4.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 79.2°F
  • Total population: 6,369

38. Clanton, AL (Chilton County)

Peaches by NatalieMaynor
Peaches (CC BY 2.0) by NatalieMaynor
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.8°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 79.1°F
  • Total population: 8,776

37. Talladega, AL (Talladega County)

Talladega County Courthouse by formulanone
Talladega County Courthouse (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.5°F
  • Total population: 15,071

36. Anniston, AL (Calhoun County)

Source: John McQuiston / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.7°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.0°F
  • Total population: 21,502

35. Montpelier, VT (Washington County)

Washington County Courthouse - Montpelier, Vermont by Farragutful
Washington County Courthouse - Montpelier, Vermont (BY-SA 4.0) by Farragutful
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 69.2°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 64.5°F
  • Total population: 8,030

34. Thomaston, GA (Upson County)

Upson County Courthouse (West face) by Michael Rivera
Upson County Courthouse (West face) (BY-SA 3.0) by Michael Rivera
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.5°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.7°F
  • Total population: 9,720

33. Griffin, GA (Spalding County)

Spalding County Courthouse (NE corner) by Michael Rivera
Spalding County Courthouse (NE corner) (BY-SA 3.0) by Michael Rivera
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F
  • Total population: 23,485

32. McDonough, GA (Henry County)

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.3°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.5°F
  • Total population: 29,134

31. Newport, NH (Sullivan County)

Source: NSA Digital Archive / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 70.6°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 65.8°F
  • Total population: 5,228

30. Barnesville, GA (Lamar County)

Source: File:Lamar County Georgia Courthouse.jpg by John Trainor / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F
  • Total population: 6,200

29. LaGrange, GA (Troup County)

Troup County Georgia Government Center by Rivers Langley; SaveRivers
Troup County Georgia Government Center (BY-SA 3.0) by Rivers Langley; SaveRivers
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.3°F (+4.9°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F
  • Total population: 31,173

28. Jackson, GA (Butts County)

Source: BOB WESTON / Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.7°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.7°F
  • Total population: 5,497

27. Conyers, GA (Rockdale County)

Source: Skarg / Wikimedia Commons

  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.3°F
  • Total population: 17,415

26. Middlebury, VT (Addison County)

The Addison County Independent (or Addison Independent) newspaper office in Middlebury, Vermont by Harrison Keely
The Addison County Independent (or Addison Independent) newspaper office in Middlebury, Vermont (BY 4.0) by Harrison Keely
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 71.7°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 66.7°F
  • Total population: 6,913

25. Gainesville, GA (Hall County)

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 81.3°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.3°F
  • Total population: 42,780

24. Jefferson, GA (Jackson County)

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.5°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.5°F
  • Total population: 13,496

23. Athens-Clarke County, GA (Clarke County)

Clarke County Courthouse (Clarke County, Georgia) by Michael Rivera
Clarke County Courthouse (Clarke County, Georgia) (BY-SA 4.0) by Michael Rivera
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.9°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.9°F
  • Total population: 126,672

22. Decatur, GA (DeKalb County)

The Old DeKalb County Courthouse by Lee Coursey
The Old DeKalb County Courthouse (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Lee Coursey
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.9°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.9°F
  • Total population: 24,421

21. Fayetteville, GA (Fayette County)

Fayette County GA courthouse by Tonyvenson
Fayette County GA courthouse (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Tonyvenson
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.1°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.1°F
  • Total population: 19,010

20. Covington, GA (Newton County)

Newton County Courthouse, Covi... by John Trainor
Newton County Courthouse, Covi... (CC BY 2.0) by John Trainor
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.4°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F
  • Total population: 14,190

19. Monroe, GA (Walton County)

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.9°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.8°F
  • Total population: 15,036

18. Winder, GA (Barrow County)

Barrow County Courthouse, Winder GA by johntrainor
Barrow County Courthouse, Winder GA (BY 2.0) by johntrainor
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.5°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.4°F
  • Total population: 18,414

17. LaFayette, GA (Walker County)

File:Walker County (GA) Courthouse.jpg by PrometheusX303 at English Wikipedia
File:Walker County (GA) Courthouse.jpg (BY-SA 3.0) by PrometheusX303 at English Wikipedia
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 81.7°F (+5.2°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.5°F
  • Total population: 6,929

16. Lawrenceville, GA (Gwinnett County)

Source: nangnoi / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.3°F (+5.2°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.1°F
  • Total population: 30,465

15. Atlanta, GA (Fulton County)

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.8°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.6°F
  • Total population: 494,838

14. Rutland, VT (Rutland County)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 70.6°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 65.3°F
  • Total population: 15,819

13. Rome, GA (Floyd County)

Floyd County Administration Building; Rome, Georgia; June 23, 2011 by Stephen Matthew Milligan
Floyd County Administration Building; Rome, Georgia; June 23, 2011 (BY-SA 3.0) by Stephen Matthew Milligan
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.3°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.9°F
  • Total population: 37,621

12. Marietta, GA (Cobb County)

Source: JD and Kyle Shoot Stock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.8°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.5°F
  • Total population: 61,387

11. Newnan, GA (Coweta County)

Coweta County Courthouse, Newnan, GA, US by Jud McCranie
Coweta County Courthouse, Newnan, GA, US (BY-SA 4.0) by Jud McCranie
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.1°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.8°F
  • Total population: 42,689

10. Dahlonega, GA (Lumpkin County)

Source: Lumpkin County Georgia Courthouse by John Trainor / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 79.2°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 73.8°F
  • Total population: 7,083

9. Cumming, GA (Forsyth County)

Source: Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 81.7°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.3°F
  • Total population: 7,371

8. Douglasville, GA (Douglas County)

Old Douglas County Courthouse; Douglasville, Georgia; January 30, 2011 by Stephen Matthew Milligan
Old Douglas County Courthouse; Douglasville, Georgia; January 30, 2011 (BY-SA 3.0) by Stephen Matthew Milligan
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.7°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.2°F
  • Total population: 35,252

7. Cartersville, GA (Bartow County)

Bartow County Courthouse; Cartersville, Georgia; June 23, 2011 by Stephen Matthew Milligan
Bartow County Courthouse; Cartersville, Georgia; June 23, 2011 (BY-SA 3.0) by Stephen Matthew Milligan
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.7°F
  • Total population: 23,103

6. Dalton, GA (Whitfield County)

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.8°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.2°F
  • Total population: 34,358

5. Cedartown, GA (Polk County)

Courthouse of Polk County, Georgia by The original uploader was Karlward at English Wikipedia.
Courthouse of Polk County, Georgia (BY-SA 3.0) by The original uploader was Karlward at English Wikipedia.
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.7°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.2°F
  • Total population: 10,166

4. Dallas, GA (Paulding County)

Historical Paulding County Courthouse - Dallas GA by TheMillCreek
Historical Paulding County Courthouse - Dallas GA (CC BY-SA 3.0) by TheMillCreek
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.6°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.0°F
  • Total population: 14,126

3. Calhoun, GA (Gordon County)

Source: OJUP / Shutterstock.com
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.4°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.8°F
  • Total population: 17,184

2. Canton, GA (Cherokee County)

Old Cherokee County Courthouse; Canton, Georgia; November 4, 2012 by Stephen Matthew Milligan
Old Cherokee County Courthouse; Canton, Georgia; November 4, 2012 (BY-SA 3.0) by Stephen Matthew Milligan
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.3°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.7°F
  • Total population: 33,499

1. Carrollton, GA (Carroll County)

Carroll County Courthouse 1928 by Michael Rivera
Carroll County Courthouse 1928 (BY-SA 3.0) by Michael Rivera
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.4°F (+5.7°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.7°F
  • Total population: 26,622

