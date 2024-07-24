Weather

People Are Flocking To These Wildfire Zones

Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth, and 2024 could beat 2023 as the warmest year on record. According to data from the European Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), global average temperature on Sunday was 17.09 degrees Celsius (62.76 degrees Fahrenheit), higher than the record set on July 6, 2023 of 17.08 degrees Celsius.

While this difference is a small 0.01 degrees C, both records are considerably higher than the previous record of 16.8°C set in 2016. C3S Director Carlo Buontempo said, “We are now in truly uncharted territory and as the climate keeps warming, we are bound to see new records being broken in future months and years.”

With warmer, drier weather comes higher wildfire risk. In the past few weeks, the country has baked in high temperatures, with California and parts of the Pacific Northwest getting no relief and now struggling with more than two dozen fires. Evacuations are underway in Plumas  and Ventura Counties in California and Paulina, Oregon. A “LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately” was issued in parts of Mosier, Oregon. And these are just a few of the evacuations initiated.

As global warming increases wildfire risk to parts of the country, people still move to these areas. To determine the wildfire zones people are flocking to, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on population change due to net migration from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program and natural hazard risk for counties from the March 2023 FEMA National Risk Index dataset. Counties classified as “relatively high” or “very high” risk of wildfire by FEMA were ranked based on total population change due to net migration from April 2020 to July 2023. (Net migration is the number of people moving into an area less the number of people leaving.)

While Florida may not always grab the headlines when it comes to wildfires, it still has areas considered to have relatively high to high wildfire risk, and 16 of these counties in the state attracted population from outside the county. For example, the population of Polk County grew by nearly 95,000 from net migration since 2020 despite a FEMA wildfire risk rating of 99.0 out of 100, and Lee County (For Myers) grew by nearly 80,000 despite a risk rating of 98.0/100. (Also see: Every Billion Dollar Weather Disaster in the US in the Past Year.)

The county that added the most residents from net migration is also the largest on the list. Maricopa County, Arizona, which encompasses Phoenix, has added 133,052 residents since 2020. The county, with its nearly 4.6 million residents, is tied for having the second highest wildfire risk rating on the list at 99.7/100. The county with the highest wildfire risk rating on the list in Washington County, Utah, with 99.9/100.

Why are we covering this

Source: FrozenShutter / E+ via Getty Images
Riverside County, California, has attracted over 55,000 residents since 2020, despite having a high wildfire risk. Just this week, several houses burned in the county, prompting evacuations. For those considering moving, knowing the wildfire risk is important for preparedness.

50. Josephine County, OR

Source: Joseph Novak from Canton, Mich., USA / Wikimedia Commons
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +1,872 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.4/100
  • Total population: 87,821
  • County seat: Grants Pass

49. El Dorado County, CA

Placerville, California by Ken Lund
Placerville, California (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +1,917 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.3/100
  • Total population: 192,215
  • County seat: Placerville

48. Okanogan County, WA

Source: gjohnstonphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +1,944 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.0/100
  • Total population: 43,712
  • County seat: Okanogan

47. Midland County, TX

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +1,971 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.0/100
  • Total population: 177,108
  • County seat: Midland

46. Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras County CA by Saopaulo1
Calaveras County CA (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Saopaulo1
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +2,035 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.4/100
  • Total population: 46,565
  • County seat: San Andreas

45. Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Snowy white peak, Kenai Penins... by Wonderlane
Snowy white peak, Kenai Penins... (CC BY 2.0) by Wonderlane
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +2,062 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.3/100
  • Total population: 61,223
  • County seat: Soldotna

44. Amador County, CA

Source: Michael Marfell / Moment via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +2,081 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.4/100
  • Total population: 41,811
  • County seat: Jackson

43. Gila County, AZ

Globe, Arizona by Ken Lund
Globe, Arizona (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +2,425 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.3/100
  • Total population: 54,003
  • County seat: Globe

42. Santa Fe County, NM

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +2,494 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.3/100
  • Total population: 155,956
  • County seat: Santa Fe

41. El Paso County, CO

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +2,630 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.2/100
  • Total population: 744,215
  • County seat: Colorado Springs

40. Hendry County, FL

Labelle FL crths01 by Ebyabe
Labelle FL crths01 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Ebyabe
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +3,267 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.1/100
  • Total population: 43,333
  • County seat: LaBelle

39. Navajo County, AZ

Source: Left_Coast_Photographer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +3,924 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.2/100
  • Total population: 109,175
  • County seat: Holbrook

38. Ravalli County, MT

Source: Jason Waltman / 500px / 500px via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +4,341 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.7/100
  • Total population: 47,738
  • County seat: Hamilton

37. Madera County, CA

Source: garytog / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +4,508 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.6/100
  • Total population: 162,858
  • County seat: Madera

36. Iron County, UT

Source: markrhiggins / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +5,717 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.9/100
  • Total population: 64,211
  • County seat: Parowan

35. Pennington County, SD

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +5,774 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.7/100
  • Total population: 115,903
  • County seat: Rapid City

34. Alachua County, FL

Alachua County Courthouse Family and Civil Justice Center by DouglasGreen
Alachua County Courthouse Family and Civil Justice Center (CC BY 2.0) by DouglasGreen
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +6,751 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.3/100
  • Total population: 285,994
  • County seat: Gainesville

33. Hawaii County, HI

Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Haw... by Warren LeMay
Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Haw... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Warren LeMay
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +6,824 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.8/100
  • Total population: 207,615
  • County seat: Hilo

32. Tooele County, UT

Tooele Utah Courthouse by Tricia Simpson
Tooele Utah Courthouse (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Tricia Simpson
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +7,500 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.0/100
  • Total population: 82,051
  • County seat: Tooele

31. Wise County, TX

Source: FreezeFrames / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +9,304 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.1/100
  • Total population: 78,097
  • County seat: Decatur

30. Broward County, FL

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +9,898 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.9/100
  • Total population: 1,962,531
  • County seat: Fort Lauderdale

29. Deschutes County, OR

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +10,290 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.1/100
  • Total population: 208,513
  • County seat: Bend

28. Washoe County, NV

Source: Donyanedomam / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +10,749 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.6/100
  • Total population: 498,022
  • County seat: Reno

27. Washington County, AR

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +11,697 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.0/100
  • Total population: 261,549
  • County seat: Fayetteville

26. Mohave County, AZ

Mohave County Courthouse, Kingman, Arizona by Ken Lund
Mohave County Courthouse, Kingman, Arizona (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +18,582 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.1/100
  • Total population: 223,682
  • County seat: Kingman

25. Placer County, CA

Downtown Auburn, California by Ken Lund
Downtown Auburn, California (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +19,515 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.1/100
  • Total population: 423,561
  • County seat: Auburn

24. Yavapai County, AZ

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +19,972 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.6/100
  • Total population: 249,081
  • County seat: Prescott

23. Washington County, UT

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +21,102 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.9/100
  • Total population: 202,452
  • County seat: St. George

22. Orange County, FL

Source: John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +21,634 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.5/100
  • Total population: 1,471,416
  • County seat: Orlando

21. Benton County, AR

Source: Courtesy of Benton County Sheriff&#039;s Office via Facebook
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +22,158 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.2/100
  • Total population: 311,013
  • County seat: Bentonville

20. Parker County, TX

Parker County Courthouse Weatherford Wiki (1 of 1).jpg by Renelibrary
Parker County Courthouse Weatherford Wiki (1 of 1).jpg (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Renelibrary
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +24,378 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.9/100
  • Total population: 173,494
  • County seat: Weatherford

19. Pima County, AZ

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +26,752 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.7/100
  • Total population: 1,063,162
  • County seat: Tucson

18. Ada County, ID

Fair rides at sunset in Boise ... by Charles Knowles
Fair rides at sunset in Boise ... (CC BY 2.0) by Charles Knowles
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +26,973 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.1/100
  • Total population: 524,673
  • County seat: Boise

17. Utah County, UT

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +31,209 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.6/100
  • Total population: 719,174
  • County seat: Provo

16. Collier County, FL

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +32,303 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.5/100
  • Total population: 404,310
  • County seat: East Naples

15. Marion County, FL

Source: scampj / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +43,614 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.2/100
  • Total population: 409,959
  • County seat: Ocala

14. Osceola County, FL

Source: ImagineGolf / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +44,165 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.8/100
  • Total population: 437,784
  • County seat: Kissimmee

13. Lake County, FL

Source: Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +46,645 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.4/100
  • Total population: 424,462
  • County seat: Tavares

12. Volusia County, FL

Source: Ken Badgley / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +48,888 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.2/100
  • Total population: 590,357
  • County seat: DeLand

11. Palm Beach County, FL

Source: Orietta Gaspari / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +49,293 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 96.8/100
  • Total population: 1,533,801
  • County seat: West Palm Beach

10. Brevard County, FL

Source: Stephen Wood / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +49,354 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.9/100
  • Total population: 643,979
  • County seat: Titusville

9. Riverside County, CA

Source: Jacob Findlay / Shutterstock.com
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +55,574 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 100.0/100
  • Total population: 2,492,442
  • County seat: Riverside

8. Pinal County, AZ

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +57,990 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.4/100
  • Total population: 484,239
  • County seat: Florence

7. Clark County, NV

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +59,432 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.4/100
  • Total population: 2,336,573
  • County seat: Las Vegas

6. Hillsborough County, FL

Source: halbergman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +62,932 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.2/100
  • Total population: 1,535,564
  • County seat: Tampa

5. Pasco County, FL

Source: DanTD, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +78,725 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 96.8/100
  • Total population: 632,996
  • County seat: Dade City

4. Lee County, FL

Source: LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +79,992 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.0/100
  • Total population: 834,573
  • County seat: Fort Myers

3. Denton County, TX

Denton County Courthouse, Dent... by Nicolas Henderson
Denton County Courthouse, Dent... (CC BY 2.0) by Nicolas Henderson
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +82,694 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.5/100
  • Total population: 1,007,703
  • County seat: Denton

2. Polk County, FL

Source: Ebyabe, CC BY-SA 2.5 , via Wikimedia Commons
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +94,601 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.0/100
  • Total population: 818,330
  • County seat: Bartow

1. Maricopa County, AZ

Source: 4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +133,052 residents
  • FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.7/100
  • Total population: 4,585,871
  • County seat: Phoenix
