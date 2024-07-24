People Are Flocking To These Wildfire Zones 24/7

Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth, and 2024 could beat 2023 as the warmest year on record. According to data from the European Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), global average temperature on Sunday was 17.09 degrees Celsius (62.76 degrees Fahrenheit), higher than the record set on July 6, 2023 of 17.08 degrees Celsius.

While this difference is a small 0.01 degrees C, both records are considerably higher than the previous record of 16.8°C set in 2016. C3S Director Carlo Buontempo said, “We are now in truly uncharted territory and as the climate keeps warming, we are bound to see new records being broken in future months and years.”

With warmer, drier weather comes higher wildfire risk. In the past few weeks, the country has baked in high temperatures, with California and parts of the Pacific Northwest getting no relief and now struggling with more than two dozen fires. Evacuations are underway in Plumas and Ventura Counties in California and Paulina, Oregon. A “LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately” was issued in parts of Mosier, Oregon. And these are just a few of the evacuations initiated.

As global warming increases wildfire risk to parts of the country, people still move to these areas. To determine the wildfire zones people are flocking to, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on population change due to net migration from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program and natural hazard risk for counties from the March 2023 FEMA National Risk Index dataset. Counties classified as “relatively high” or “very high” risk of wildfire by FEMA were ranked based on total population change due to net migration from April 2020 to July 2023. (Net migration is the number of people moving into an area less the number of people leaving.)

While Florida may not always grab the headlines when it comes to wildfires, it still has areas considered to have relatively high to high wildfire risk, and 16 of these counties in the state attracted population from outside the county. For example, the population of Polk County grew by nearly 95,000 from net migration since 2020 despite a FEMA wildfire risk rating of 99.0 out of 100, and Lee County (For Myers) grew by nearly 80,000 despite a risk rating of 98.0/100. (Also see: Every Billion Dollar Weather Disaster in the US in the Past Year.)

The county that added the most residents from net migration is also the largest on the list. Maricopa County, Arizona, which encompasses Phoenix, has added 133,052 residents since 2020. The county, with its nearly 4.6 million residents, is tied for having the second highest wildfire risk rating on the list at 99.7/100. The county with the highest wildfire risk rating on the list in Washington County, Utah, with 99.9/100.

50. Josephine County, OR

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +1,872 residents

+1,872 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.4/100

97.4/100 Total population: 87,821

87,821 County seat: Grants Pass

49. El Dorado County, CA

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +1,917 residents

+1,917 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.3/100

99.3/100 Total population: 192,215

192,215 County seat: Placerville

48. Okanogan County, WA

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +1,944 residents

+1,944 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.0/100

99.0/100 Total population: 43,712

43,712 County seat: Okanogan

47. Midland County, TX

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +1,971 residents

+1,971 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.0/100

98.0/100 Total population: 177,108

177,108 County seat: Midland

46. Calaveras County, CA

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +2,035 residents

+2,035 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.4/100

99.4/100 Total population: 46,565

46,565 County seat: San Andreas

45. Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +2,062 residents

+2,062 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.3/100

97.3/100 Total population: 61,223

61,223 County seat: Soldotna

44. Amador County, CA

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +2,081 residents

+2,081 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.4/100

97.4/100 Total population: 41,811

41,811 County seat: Jackson

43. Gila County, AZ

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +2,425 residents

+2,425 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.3/100

99.3/100 Total population: 54,003

54,003 County seat: Globe

42. Santa Fe County, NM

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +2,494 residents

+2,494 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.3/100

98.3/100 Total population: 155,956

155,956 County seat: Santa Fe

41. El Paso County, CO

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +2,630 residents

+2,630 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.2/100

98.2/100 Total population: 744,215

744,215 County seat: Colorado Springs

40. Hendry County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +3,267 residents

+3,267 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.1/100

97.1/100 Total population: 43,333

43,333 County seat: LaBelle

39. Navajo County, AZ

Riverside County, California, has attracted over 55,000 residents since 2020, despite having a high wildfire risk. Just this week, several houses burned in the county, prompting evacuations. For those considering moving, knowing the wildfire risk is important for preparedness.

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +3,924 residents

+3,924 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.2/100

98.2/100 Total population: 109,175

109,175 County seat: Holbrook

38. Ravalli County, MT

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +4,341 residents

+4,341 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.7/100

99.7/100 Total population: 47,738

47,738 County seat: Hamilton

37. Madera County, CA

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +4,508 residents

+4,508 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.6/100

99.6/100 Total population: 162,858

162,858 County seat: Madera

36. Iron County, UT

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +5,717 residents

+5,717 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.9/100

98.9/100 Total population: 64,211

64,211 County seat: Parowan

35. Pennington County, SD

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +5,774 residents

+5,774 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.7/100

97.7/100 Total population: 115,903

115,903 County seat: Rapid City

34. Alachua County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +6,751 residents

+6,751 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.3/100

98.3/100 Total population: 285,994

285,994 County seat: Gainesville

33. Hawaii County, HI

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +6,824 residents

+6,824 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.8/100

98.8/100 Total population: 207,615

207,615 County seat: Hilo

32. Tooele County, UT

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +7,500 residents

+7,500 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.0/100

98.0/100 Total population: 82,051

82,051 County seat: Tooele

31. Wise County, TX

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +9,304 residents

+9,304 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.1/100

97.1/100 Total population: 78,097

78,097 County seat: Decatur

30. Broward County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +9,898 residents

+9,898 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.9/100

98.9/100 Total population: 1,962,531

1,962,531 County seat: Fort Lauderdale

29. Deschutes County, OR

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +10,290 residents

+10,290 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.1/100

98.1/100 Total population: 208,513

208,513 County seat: Bend

28. Washoe County, NV

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +10,749 residents

+10,749 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.6/100

97.6/100 Total population: 498,022

498,022 County seat: Reno

27. Washington County, AR

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +11,697 residents

+11,697 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.0/100

97.0/100 Total population: 261,549

261,549 County seat: Fayetteville

26. Mohave County, AZ

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +18,582 residents

+18,582 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.1/100

99.1/100 Total population: 223,682

223,682 County seat: Kingman

25. Placer County, CA

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +19,515 residents

+19,515 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.1/100

98.1/100 Total population: 423,561

423,561 County seat: Auburn

24. Yavapai County, AZ

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +19,972 residents

+19,972 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.6/100

99.6/100 Total population: 249,081

249,081 County seat: Prescott

23. Washington County, UT

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +21,102 residents

+21,102 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.9/100

99.9/100 Total population: 202,452

202,452 County seat: St. George

22. Orange County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +21,634 residents

+21,634 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.5/100

99.5/100 Total population: 1,471,416

1,471,416 County seat: Orlando

21. Benton County, AR

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +22,158 residents

+22,158 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.2/100

97.2/100 Total population: 311,013

311,013 County seat: Bentonville

20. Parker County, TX

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +24,378 residents

+24,378 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.9/100

97.9/100 Total population: 173,494

173,494 County seat: Weatherford

19. Pima County, AZ

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +26,752 residents

+26,752 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.7/100

99.7/100 Total population: 1,063,162

1,063,162 County seat: Tucson

18. Ada County, ID

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +26,973 residents

+26,973 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.1/100

99.1/100 Total population: 524,673

524,673 County seat: Boise

17. Utah County, UT

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +31,209 residents

+31,209 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.6/100

99.6/100 Total population: 719,174

719,174 County seat: Provo

16. Collier County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +32,303 residents

+32,303 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.5/100

98.5/100 Total population: 404,310

404,310 County seat: East Naples

15. Marion County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +43,614 residents

+43,614 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.2/100

99.2/100 Total population: 409,959

409,959 County seat: Ocala

14. Osceola County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +44,165 residents

+44,165 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.8/100

97.8/100 Total population: 437,784

437,784 County seat: Kissimmee

13. Lake County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +46,645 residents

+46,645 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.4/100

98.4/100 Total population: 424,462

424,462 County seat: Tavares

12. Volusia County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +48,888 residents

+48,888 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.2/100

98.2/100 Total population: 590,357

590,357 County seat: DeLand

11. Palm Beach County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +49,293 residents

+49,293 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 96.8/100

96.8/100 Total population: 1,533,801

1,533,801 County seat: West Palm Beach

10. Brevard County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +49,354 residents

+49,354 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.9/100

98.9/100 Total population: 643,979

643,979 County seat: Titusville

9. Riverside County, CA

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +55,574 residents

+55,574 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 100.0/100

100.0/100 Total population: 2,492,442

2,492,442 County seat: Riverside

8. Pinal County, AZ

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +57,990 residents

+57,990 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.4/100

98.4/100 Total population: 484,239

484,239 County seat: Florence

7. Clark County, NV

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +59,432 residents

+59,432 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.4/100

99.4/100 Total population: 2,336,573

2,336,573 County seat: Las Vegas

6. Hillsborough County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +62,932 residents

+62,932 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.2/100

97.2/100 Total population: 1,535,564

1,535,564 County seat: Tampa

5. Pasco County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +78,725 residents

+78,725 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 96.8/100

96.8/100 Total population: 632,996

632,996 County seat: Dade City

4. Lee County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +79,992 residents

+79,992 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 98.0/100

98.0/100 Total population: 834,573

834,573 County seat: Fort Myers

3. Denton County, TX

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +82,694 residents

+82,694 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 97.5/100

97.5/100 Total population: 1,007,703

1,007,703 County seat: Denton

2. Polk County, FL

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +94,601 residents

+94,601 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.0/100

99.0/100 Total population: 818,330

818,330 County seat: Bartow

1. Maricopa County, AZ

Population change due to net migration, 2020 to 2023: +133,052 residents

+133,052 residents FEMA wildfire risk rating: 99.7/100

99.7/100 Total population: 4,585,871

4,585,871 County seat: Phoenix