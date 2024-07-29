Hurricanes That Were So Powerful They Retired Their Names

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- There is a strict naming convention for hurricanes, including a list of name that repeats every 6 years
- When a hurricane is too powerful its name is retired
After an early and devastating start to the hurricane season with Hurricane Beryl, the National Hurricane Center said it is tracking a new disturbance in the Atlantic that could gain strength. The “area of disturbed weather” near the Leeward Islands and Greater Antilles could form into a tropical depression later this week, the NHC noted. And if this disturbance indeed were to strengthen into a tropical storm, it would be named Debby. How do we know?
Well, the NHC explains that it does not control the naming of tropical storms but rather the World Meteorological Organization has a strict procedure to determine a list of tropical cyclone names. The names are selected because they are short, easy to pronounce, unique to the region, and have appropriate significance.
Why do we even need names? Well, one of the reasons hurricanes are named is that distinctive names make communication quicker, easier, and less subject to error than more cumbersome identification methods such as latitude and longitude.
In previous centuries, hurricanes were usually named after the fact and often after saints. In the middle of the 20th century, they were named solely after women, a practice that changed after 1978. Today, for Atlantic hurricanes, there is a yearly list of names that is repeated every six years, which is how it is known what the next storm would be named. But there are exceptions.
One exception is when there are more than 21 storms in a year and the list of names is exhausted, which is what happened in 2005 and 2020, when names from the Greek Alphabet were used (this practice changed after 2020). Of the 30 named storms in the record-breaking hurricane season of 2020, nine were named using the Greek alphabet, including the devastating hurricanes Eta and Iota — names that were retired later. Which brings us to the next exception.
If a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate, then its name is retired. This is decided during an annual meeting.
For example, in 2005 – a record-breaking year at the time — had several devastating hurricanes including Katrina, Rita, and Wilma, that were all retired. In all, five names from that year were retired, the most of any year. In general, the aughts are the decade with the most retired hurricane names, at 24. The 2010s are next with 16 retired names. So far in the 2020s, not including 2023 and 2024, six names have been retired, including Eta and Iota.
Though Beryl made history in that it was an early Category 5 hurricane, it is too soon to tell whether its name would be retired.
Below is a list of retired names for the Atlantic hurricanes listed chronologically. 24/7 Wall St. used data on hurricane names from the NOAA’s National Hurricane Center. Data on maximum sustained wind speed is the NOAA’s historical hurricane tracks shapefile. Data on baby names used to calculate changes in name popularity following a major storm came from the U.S. Social Security Administration. Destructive storms prior to the establishment of the naming convention in 1950 are not included.
Why are we covering thisIt’s been three weeks since Beryl, but that could change soon. The NHC is tracking one disturbance, and the dry weather from the Sahara is expected to dissipate soon — the dry conditions kept the season quiet so far. We still have to see what the hurricane season has in store but hopefully not too many names would have to be retired.
1. Hurricane Carol
- Name retired: 1954
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
- Change in babies named Carol, 1954-1959: -18.5%
2. Hurricane Edna
- Name retired: 1954
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph
- Change in babies named Edna, 1954-1959: -29.8%
3. Hurricane Hazel
- Name retired: 1954
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph
- Change in babies named Hazel, 1954-1959: -43.0%
4. Hurricane Connie
- Name retired: 1955
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
- Change in babies named Connie, 1955-1960: -11.2%
5. Hurricane Diane
- Name retired: 1955
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 103.6 mph
- Change in babies named Diane, 1955-1960: -23.1%
6. Hurricane Ione
- Name retired: 1955
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
- Change in babies named Ione, 1955-1960: -39.5%
7. Hurricane Janet
- Name retired: 1955
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
- Change in babies named Janet, 1955-1960: -20.5%
8. Hurricane Audrey
- Name retired: 1957
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph
- Change in babies named Audrey, 1957-1962: -23.2%
9. Hurricane Donna
- Name retired: 1960
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
- Change in babies named Donna, 1960-1965: -42.3%
10. Hurricane Carla
- Name retired: 1961
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
- Change in babies named Carla, 1961-1966: -22.4%
11. Hurricane Hattie
- Name retired: 1961
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 166.9 mph
- Change in babies named Hattie, 1961-1966: -48.2%
12. Hurricane Flora
- Name retired: 1963
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
- Change in babies named Flora, 1963-1968: -52.9%
13. Hurricane Cleo
- Name retired: 1964
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
- Change in babies named Cleo, 1964-1969: -42.9%
14. Hurricane Dora
- Name retired: 1964
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph
- Change in babies named Dora, 1964-1969: -40.6%
15. Hurricane Hilda
- Name retired: 1964
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
- Change in babies named Hilda, 1964-1969: -30.7%
16. Hurricane Betsy
- Name retired: 1965
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
- Change in babies named Betsy, 1965-1970: -47.2%
17. Hurricane Inez
- Name retired: 1966
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph
- Change in babies named Inez, 1966-1971: -18.3%
18. Hurricane Beulah
- Name retired: 1967
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph
- Change in babies named Beulah, 1967-1972: -60.0%
19. Hurricane Camille
- Name retired: 1969
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
- Change in babies named Camille, 1969-1974: -41.2%
20. Hurricane Celia
- Name retired: 1970
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
- Change in babies named Celia, 1970-1975: -42.3%
21. Hurricane Agnes
- Name retired: 1972
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 86.3 mph
- Change in babies named Agnes, 1972-1977: -47.9%
22. Hurricane Carmen
- Name retired: 1974
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
- Change in babies named Carmen, 1974-1979: -8.3%
23. Hurricane Fifi
- Name retired: 1974
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 109.3 mph
- Change in babies named Fifi, 1974-1979: N/A
24. Hurricane Eloise
- Name retired: 1975
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph
- Change in babies named Eloise, 1975-1980: -23.7%
25. Hurricane Anita
- Name retired: 1977
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
- Change in babies named Anita, 1977-1982: -33.3%
26. Hurricane Greta
- Name retired: 1978
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph
- Change in babies named Greta, 1978-1983: -13.1%
27. Hurricane David
- Name retired: 1979
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
- Change in babies named David, 1979-1984: -8.6%
28. Hurricane Frederic
- Name retired: 1979
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph
- Change in babies named Frederic, 1979-1984: -48.4%
29. Hurricane Allen
- Name retired: 1980
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 189.9 mph
- Change in babies named Allen, 1980-1985: -0.9%
30. Hurricane Alicia
- Name retired: 1983
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
- Change in babies named Alicia, 1983-1988: -10.5%
31. Hurricane Elena
- Name retired: 1985
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph
- Change in babies named Elena, 1985-1990: +4.4%
32. Hurricane Gloria
- Name retired: 1985
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
- Change in babies named Gloria, 1985-1990: +18.4%
33. Hurricane Gilbert
- Name retired: 1988
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 184.1 mph
- Change in babies named Gilbert, 1988-1993: -10.0%
34. Hurricane Joan
- Name retired: 1988
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
- Change in babies named Joan, 1988-1993: -17.7%
35. Hurricane Hugo
- Name retired: 1989
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph
- Change in babies named Hugo, 1989-1994: +4.6%
36. Hurricane Diana
- Name retired: 1990
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 97.8 mph
- Change in babies named Diana, 1990-1995: -10.9%
37. Hurricane Klaus
- Name retired: 1990
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 80.6 mph
- Change in babies named Klaus, 1990-1995: -40.0%
38. Hurricane Bob
- Name retired: 1991
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
- Change in babies named Bob, 1991-1996: -53.0%
39. Hurricane Andrew
- Name retired: 1992
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
- Change in babies named Andrew, 1992-1997: -17.6%
40. Hurricane Luis
- Name retired: 1995
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
- Change in babies named Luis, 1995-2000: +24.0%
41. Hurricane Marilyn
- Name retired: 1995
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
- Change in babies named Marilyn, 1995-2000: -9.8%
42. Hurricane Opal
- Name retired: 1995
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
- Change in babies named Opal, 1995-2000: +60.0%
43. Hurricane Roxanne
- Name retired: 1995
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
- Change in babies named Roxanne, 1995-2000: -34.0%
44. Hurricane Cesar
- Name retired: 1996
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 86.3 mph
- Change in babies named Cesar, 1996-2001: +19.5%
45. Hurricane Fran
- Name retired: 1996
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 120.8 mph
- Change in babies named Fran, 1996-2001: N/A
46. Hurricane Hortense
- Name retired: 1996
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
- Change in babies named Hortense, 1996-2001: N/A
47. Hurricane Georges
- Name retired: 1998
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
- Change in babies named Georges, 1998-2003: N/A
48. Hurricane Mitch
- Name retired: 1998
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 178.4 mph
- Change in babies named Mitch, 1998-2003: -48.3%
49. Hurricane Floyd
- Name retired: 1999
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
- Change in babies named Floyd, 1999-2004: -2.6%
50. Hurricane Lenny
- Name retired: 1999
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
- Change in babies named Lenny, 1999-2004: +89.6%
51. Hurricane Keith
- Name retired: 2000
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
- Change in babies named Keith, 2000-2005: -24.1%
52. Hurricane Allison
- Name retired: 2001
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 57.5 mph
- Change in babies named Allison, 2001-2006: -10.6%
53. Hurricane Iris
- Name retired: 2001
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
- Change in babies named Iris, 2001-2006: +20.7%
54. Hurricane Michelle
- Name retired: 2001
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
- Change in babies named Michelle, 2001-2006: -18.8%
55. Hurricane Isidore
- Name retired: 2002
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph
- Change in babies named Isidore, 2002-2007: -10.0%
56. Hurricane Lili
- Name retired: 2002
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
- Change in babies named Lili, 2002-2007: -22.3%
57. Hurricane Fabian
- Name retired: 2003
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
- Change in babies named Fabian, 2003-2008: +2.8%
58. Hurricane Isabel
- Name retired: 2003
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 166.9 mph
- Change in babies named Isabel, 2003-2008: -9.5%
59. Hurricane Juan
- Name retired: 2003
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 103.6 mph
- Change in babies named Juan, 2003-2008: -10.2%
60. Hurricane Charley
- Name retired: 2004
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
- Change in babies named Charley, 2004-2009: +53.3%
61. Hurricane Frances
- Name retired: 2004
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
- Change in babies named Frances, 2004-2009: -18.6%
62. Hurricane Ivan
- Name retired: 2004
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 166.9 mph
- Change in babies named Ivan, 2004-2009: -13.8%
63. Hurricane Jeanne
- Name retired: 2004
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 120.8 mph
- Change in babies named Jeanne, 2004-2009: -33.8%
64. Hurricane Dennis
- Name retired: 2005
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
- Change in babies named Dennis, 2005-2010: -30.2%
65. Hurricane Katrina
- Name retired: 2005
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
- Change in babies named Katrina, 2005-2010: -76.4%
66. Hurricane Rita
- Name retired: 2005
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 178.4 mph
- Change in babies named Rita, 2005-2010: -19.6%
67. Hurricane Stan
- Name retired: 2005
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 80.6 mph
- Change in babies named Stan, 2005-2010: +75.0%
68. Hurricane Wilma
- Name retired: 2005
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 184.1 mph
- Change in babies named Wilma, 2005-2010: +16.7%
69. Hurricane Dean
- Name retired: 2007
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
- Change in babies named Dean, 2007-2012: +52.2%
70. Hurricane Felix
- Name retired: 2007
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
- Change in babies named Felix, 2007-2012: +30.1%
71. Hurricane Noel
- Name retired: 2007
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 86.3 mph
- Change in babies named Noel, 2007-2012: -0.1%
72. Hurricane Gustav
- Name retired: 2008
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
- Change in babies named Gustav, 2008-2013: -44.7%
73. Hurricane Ike
- Name retired: 2008
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
- Change in babies named Ike, 2008-2013: -21.9%
74. Hurricane Paloma
- Name retired: 2008
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
- Change in babies named Paloma, 2008-2013: -4.8%
75. Hurricane Igor
- Name retired: 2010
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
- Change in babies named Igor, 2010-2015: -40.7%
76. Hurricane Tomas
- Name retired: 2010
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph
- Change in babies named Tomas, 2010-2015: -10.9%
77. Hurricane Irene
- Name retired: 2011
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 120.8 mph
- Change in babies named Irene, 2011-2016: +9.4%
78. Hurricane Sandy
- Name retired: 2012
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
- Change in babies named Sandy, 2012-2017: -29.6%
79. Hurricane Ingrid
- Name retired: 2013
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 86.3 mph
- Change in babies named Ingrid, 2013-2018: -7.0%
80. Hurricane Erika
- Name retired: 2015
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 51.8 mph
- Change in babies named Erika, 2015-2020: -36.6%
81. Hurricane Joaquin
- Name retired: 2015
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
- Change in babies named Joaquin, 2015-2020: -0.1%
82. Hurricane Matthew
- Name retired: 2016
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 166.9 mph
- Change in babies named Matthew, 2016-2021: -41.0%
83. Hurricane Otto
- Name retired: 2016
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
- Change in babies named Otto, 2016-2021: +73.9%
84. Hurricane Harvey
- Name retired: 2017
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph
- Change in babies named Harvey, 2017-2022: -7.2%
85. Hurricane Irma
- Name retired: 2017
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 178.4 mph
- Change in babies named Irma, 2017-2022: -1.4%
86. Hurricane Maria
- Name retired: 2017
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
- Change in babies named Maria, 2017-2022: +4.4%
87. Hurricane Nate
- Name retired: 2017
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 92.1 mph
- Change in babies named Nate, 2017-2022: +30.1%
88. Hurricane Florence
- Name retired: 2018
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
- Change in babies named Florence, 2018-2023: +113.2%
89. Hurricane Michael
- Name retired: 2018
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph
- Change in babies named Michael, 2018-2023: -28.5%
90. Hurricane Dorian
- Name retired: 2019
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 184.1 mph
- Change in babies named Dorian, 2019-2023: -16.9%
91. Hurricane Eta
- Name retired: 2020
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
- Change in babies named Eta, 2020-2023: N/A
92. Hurricane Iota
- Name retired: 2020
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
- Change in babies named Iota, 2020-2023: N/A
93. Hurricane Laura
- Name retired: 2020
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
- Change in babies named Laura, 2020-2023: -3.6%
94. Hurricane Ida
- Name retired: 2021
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
- Change in babies named Ida, 2021-2023: -10.4%
95. Hurricane Fiona
- Name retired: 2022
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
- Change in babies named Fiona, 2022-2023: -13.3%
96. Hurricane Ian
- Name retired: 2022
- Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph
- Change in babies named Ian, 2022-2023: +1.0%
