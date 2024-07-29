Weather

Hurricanes That Were So Powerful They Retired Their Names

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • There is a strict naming convention for hurricanes, including a list of name that repeats every 6 years
  • When a hurricane is too powerful its name is retired
After an early and devastating start to the hurricane season with Hurricane Beryl, the National Hurricane Center said it is tracking a new disturbance in the Atlantic that could gain strength. The “area of disturbed weather” near the Leeward Islands and Greater Antilles could form into a tropical depression later this week, the NHC noted. And if this disturbance indeed were to strengthen into a tropical storm, it would be named Debby. How do we know?

Well, the NHC explains that it does not control the naming of tropical storms but rather the World Meteorological Organization has a strict procedure to determine a list of tropical cyclone names. The names are selected because they are short, easy to pronounce, unique to the region, and have appropriate significance.

Why do we even need names? Well, one of the reasons hurricanes are named is that distinctive names make communication quicker, easier, and less subject to error than more cumbersome identification methods such as latitude and longitude.

In previous centuries, hurricanes were usually named after the fact and often after saints. In the middle of the 20th century, they were named solely after women, a practice that changed after 1978. Today, for Atlantic hurricanes, there is a yearly list of names that is repeated every six years, which is how it is known what the next storm would be named. But there are exceptions.

One exception is when there are more than 21 storms in a year and the list of names is exhausted, which is what happened in 2005 and 2020, when names from the Greek Alphabet were used (this practice changed after 2020). Of the 30 named storms in the record-breaking hurricane season of 2020, nine were named using the Greek alphabet, including the devastating hurricanes Eta and Iota — names that were retired later. Which brings us to the next exception.

If a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate, then its name is retired. This is decided during an annual meeting.

For example, in 2005 – a record-breaking year at the time — had several devastating hurricanes including Katrina, Rita, and Wilma, that were all retired. In all, five names from that year were retired, the most of any year. In general, the aughts are the decade with the most retired hurricane names, at 24. The 2010s are next with 16 retired names. So far in the 2020s, not including 2023 and 2024, six names have been retired, including Eta and Iota.

Though Beryl made history in that it was an early Category 5 hurricane, it is too soon to tell whether its name would be retired.

Below is a list of retired names for the Atlantic hurricanes listed chronologically. 24/7 Wall St. used data on hurricane names from the NOAA’s National Hurricane Center. Data on maximum sustained wind speed is the NOAA’s historical hurricane tracks shapefile. Data on baby names used to calculate changes in name popularity following a major storm came from the U.S. Social Security Administration. Destructive storms prior to the establishment of the naming convention in 1950 are not included.

Why are we covering this

Buffalo Bayou Park Houston, flooded after Hurricane Beryl
Source: Mathew Risley / Shutterstock.com
It’s been three weeks since Beryl, but that could change soon. The NHC is tracking one disturbance, and the dry weather from the Sahara is expected to dissipate soon — the dry conditions kept the season quiet so far. We still have to see what the hurricane season has in store but hopefully not too many names would have to be retired.

1. Hurricane Carol

Source: Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 1954
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Carol, 1954-1959: -18.5%

2. Hurricane Edna

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1954
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Edna, 1954-1959: -29.8%

3. Hurricane Hazel

Humber River, looking north from Islington Ave. east of Woodbridge (Vaughan, Ontario). by Toronto Public Library Special Collections
Humber River, looking north from Islington Ave. east of Woodbridge (Vaughan, Ontario). (BY-SA 2.0) by Toronto Public Library Special Collections
  • Name retired: 1954
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph
  • Change in babies named Hazel, 1954-1959: -43.0%

4. Hurricane Connie

Source: north-carolina-state-archives / Flickr
  • Name retired: 1955
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Connie, 1955-1960: -11.2%

5. Hurricane Diane

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1955
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 103.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Diane, 1955-1960: -23.1%

6. Hurricane Ione

Hurricane Ione (1955) Radar Image by ForceThirteen
Hurricane Ione (1955) Radar Image (BY 2.0) by ForceThirteen
  • Name retired: 1955
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Ione, 1955-1960: -39.5%

7. Hurricane Janet

Source: Photograph Curator / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Name retired: 1955
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Janet, 1955-1960: -20.5%

8. Hurricane Audrey

Source: NOAA / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1957
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Audrey, 1957-1962: -23.2%

9. Hurricane Donna

Source: Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 1960
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Donna, 1960-1965: -42.3%

10. Hurricane Carla

Hurricane Carla | File:Carlaportoconnor.jpg
Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1961
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Carla, 1961-1966: -22.4%

11. Hurricane Hattie

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1961
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 166.9 mph
  • Change in babies named Hattie, 1961-1966: -48.2%

12. Hurricane Flora

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr
  • Name retired: 1963
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Flora, 1963-1968: -52.9%

13. Hurricane Cleo

Hurricane Juan 2003 | Hurricane on a Beach, Palm Tree Swaying in the Wind and Rain
Source: B2M Productions / Photodisc via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 1964
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Cleo, 1964-1969: -42.9%

14. Hurricane Dora

Dora Pacific 1964 track by Anhamirak
Dora Pacific 1964 track (BY-SA 3.0) by Anhamirak
  • Name retired: 1964
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph
  • Change in babies named Dora, 1964-1969: -40.6%

15. Hurricane Hilda

Hurricane Hilda 10E east of Hawaii. Hurricane Hilda 10E east of Hawaii. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
Source: BEST-BACKGROUNDS / Shutterstock.com
  • Name retired: 1964
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Hilda, 1964-1969: -30.7%

16. Hurricane Betsy

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty Images
  • Name retired: 1965
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Betsy, 1965-1970: -47.2%

17. Hurricane Inez

raindrops on the window during a strong hurricane with wind in nature
Source: Alina Kolotsei / Shutterstock.com
  • Name retired: 1966
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Inez, 1966-1971: -18.3%

18. Hurricane Beulah

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1967
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Beulah, 1967-1972: -60.0%

19. Hurricane Camille

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1969
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Camille, 1969-1974: -41.2%

20. Hurricane Celia

09-5026-1 by NavyMedicine
09-5026-1 (PDM 1.0) by NavyMedicine
  • Name retired: 1970
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Celia, 1970-1975: -42.3%

21. Hurricane Agnes

Source: The Library of Virginia from USA / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1972
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 86.3 mph
  • Change in babies named Agnes, 1972-1977: -47.9%

22. Hurricane Carmen

Thunderstorm strong monsoon rain hurricane gloomy clouds in paradise in Playa del Carmen Mexico.
Source: Arkadij Schell / Shutterstock.com
  • Name retired: 1974
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Carmen, 1974-1979: -8.3%

23. Hurricane Fifi

Source: Bettmann / Bettmann via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 1974
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 109.3 mph
  • Change in babies named Fifi, 1974-1979: N/A

24. Hurricane Eloise

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1975
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Eloise, 1975-1980: -23.7%

25. Hurricane Anita

The skies before hurricane Beryl
Source: meggstrs / Shutterstock.com
  • Name retired: 1977
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Anita, 1977-1982: -33.3%

26. Hurricane Greta

Storm clouds over field, tornadic supercell, extreme weather, dangerous storm, climate change
Source: MantasVD / Shutterstock.com
  • Name retired: 1978
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph
  • Change in babies named Greta, 1978-1983: -13.1%

27. Hurricane David

BrowardTownhousesHurricaneDavid1979 by Relative of Infrogmation (talk) Preferred Credit: &#039;Family of Infrogmation of New Orleans&#039;
BrowardTownhousesHurricaneDavid1979 (BY-SA 4.0) by Relative of Infrogmation (talk) Preferred Credit: &#039;Family of Infrogmation of New Orleans&#039;
  • Name retired: 1979
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
  • Change in babies named David, 1979-1984: -8.6%

28. Hurricane Frederic

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1979
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph
  • Change in babies named Frederic, 1979-1984: -48.4%

29. Hurricane Allen

Corpus Christi TX Ruins after Hurricane Allen 1980 by Jay Phagan
Corpus Christi TX Ruins after Hurricane Allen 1980 (BY 2.0) by Jay Phagan
  • Name retired: 1980
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 189.9 mph
  • Change in babies named Allen, 1980-1985: -0.9%

30. Hurricane Alicia

Source: Public Domain via the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1983
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Alicia, 1983-1988: -10.5%

31. Hurricane Elena

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1985
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Elena, 1985-1990: +4.4%

32. Hurricane Gloria

1985_09_27_HurricaneGloriaDamage4 by Ken Mayer
1985_09_27_HurricaneGloriaDamage4 (CC BY 2.0) by Ken Mayer
  • Name retired: 1985
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Gloria, 1985-1990: +18.4%

33. Hurricane Gilbert

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1988
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 184.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Gilbert, 1988-1993: -10.0%

34. Hurricane Joan

Source: Joan 1988-10-18 1800Z by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), data superimposed by CooperScience / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
  • Name retired: 1988
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Joan, 1988-1993: -17.7%

35. Hurricane Hugo

Source: scguard / Flickr
  • Name retired: 1989
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Hugo, 1989-1994: +4.6%

36. Hurricane Diana

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1990
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 97.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Diana, 1990-1995: -10.9%

37. Hurricane Klaus

Dark sky with stormy clouds. Dramatic sky rain,Dark clouds before a thunder-storm.
Source: Pinglabel / Shutterstock.com
  • Name retired: 1990
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 80.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Klaus, 1990-1995: -40.0%

38. Hurricane Bob

Kids Riding Bikes in Flood Wat... by Salem State University Archives and Special Collec
Kids Riding Bikes in Flood Wat... (CC BY 2.0) by Salem State University Archives and Special Collec
  • Name retired: 1991
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Bob, 1991-1996: -53.0%

39. Hurricane Andrew

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1992
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Andrew, 1992-1997: -17.6%

40. Hurricane Luis

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1995
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Luis, 1995-2000: +24.0%

41. Hurricane Marilyn

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1995
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Marilyn, 1995-2000: -9.8%

42. Hurricane Opal

Source: Wayne Eastep / The Image Bank via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 1995
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Opal, 1995-2000: +60.0%

43. Hurricane Roxanne

Cloudy Sky With Dark Storm Clouds During Rain. Natural Background With Rainclouds. natural weather background dark blue backdrop thunderstorm stormy sky. abstract-background-design, abstract
Source: George Trumpeter / Shutterstock.com
  • Name retired: 1995
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Roxanne, 1995-2000: -34.0%

44. Hurricane Cesar

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1996
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 86.3 mph
  • Change in babies named Cesar, 1996-2001: +19.5%

45. Hurricane Fran

Source: nasacommons / Flickr
  • Name retired: 1996
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 120.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Fran, 1996-2001: N/A

46. Hurricane Hortense

Flooding across road during rain, blocked street drain. Plumbing problems in the city, clogged drain, water flooding. Large puddle due to clogged storm drain. Selective focus
Source: Tricky_Shark / Shutterstock.com
  • Name retired: 1996
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Hortense, 1996-2001: N/A

47. Hurricane Georges

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1998
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
  • Change in babies named Georges, 1998-2003: N/A

48. Hurricane Mitch

Source: Bernard Bisson / Sygma via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 1998
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 178.4 mph
  • Change in babies named Mitch, 1998-2003: -48.3%

49. Hurricane Floyd

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 1999
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
  • Change in babies named Floyd, 1999-2004: -2.6%

50. Hurricane Lenny

Source: Courtesy of NOAA / Getty Images
  • Name retired: 1999
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
  • Change in babies named Lenny, 1999-2004: +89.6%

51. Hurricane Keith

Hurricane Keith damage belize (198083343) by Ian Mackenzie from Ottawa, Canada
Hurricane Keith damage belize (198083343) (BY 2.0) by Ian Mackenzie from Ottawa, Canada
  • Name retired: 2000
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Keith, 2000-2005: -24.1%

52. Hurricane Allison

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 2001
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 57.5 mph
  • Change in babies named Allison, 2001-2006: -10.6%

53. Hurricane Iris

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 2001
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Iris, 2001-2006: +20.7%

54. Hurricane Michelle

Source: Jorge Rey / Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2001
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Michelle, 2001-2006: -18.8%

55. Hurricane Isidore

Source: Susana Gonzalez / Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2002
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Isidore, 2002-2007: -10.0%

56. Hurricane Lili

Hurricane Lili. . Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
Source: BEST-BACKGROUNDS / Shutterstock.com
  • Name retired: 2002
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Lili, 2002-2007: -22.3%

57. Hurricane Fabian

File:Fabiandamage.jpg by Lisa Vickers. Lisa on Flickr
File:Fabiandamage.jpg (BY-SA 3.0) by Lisa Vickers. Lisa on Flickr
  • Name retired: 2003
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Fabian, 2003-2008: +2.8%

58. Hurricane Isabel

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2003
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 166.9 mph
  • Change in babies named Isabel, 2003-2008: -9.5%

59. Hurricane Juan

Source: B2M Productions / Photodisc via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2003
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 103.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Juan, 2003-2008: -10.2%

60. Hurricane Charley

Source: Tim Boyles / Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2004
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Charley, 2004-2009: +53.3%

61. Hurricane Frances

Source: Chris Hondros / Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2004
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Frances, 2004-2009: -18.6%

62. Hurricane Ivan

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2004
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 166.9 mph
  • Change in babies named Ivan, 2004-2009: -13.8%

63. Hurricane Jeanne

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Name retired: 2004
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 120.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Jeanne, 2004-2009: -33.8%

64. Hurricane Dennis

hurricane dennis bores down on jamaica, july 7, 2005 by Edu-Tourist
hurricane dennis bores down on jamaica, july 7, 2005 (BY-SA 2.0) by Edu-Tourist
  • Name retired: 2005
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Dennis, 2005-2010: -30.2%

65. Hurricane Katrina

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2005
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Katrina, 2005-2010: -76.4%

66. Hurricane Rita

Source: Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2005
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 178.4 mph
  • Change in babies named Rita, 2005-2010: -19.6%

67. Hurricane Stan

During hurricane season in South Florida, strong winds and threatening clouds can conclude a beautiful day at the beach
Source: PJ EscobART 77 / Shutterstock.com
  • Name retired: 2005
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 80.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Stan, 2005-2010: +75.0%

68. Hurricane Wilma

Flood102405 by Averette (Marc Averette)
Flood102405 (CC BY 3.0) by Averette (Marc Averette)
  • Name retired: 2005
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 184.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Wilma, 2005-2010: +16.7%

69. Hurricane Dean

Hurricane Dean from NOAA by Wapster
Hurricane Dean from NOAA (CC BY 2.0) by Wapster
  • Name retired: 2007
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Dean, 2007-2012: +52.2%

70. Hurricane Felix

Source: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Borden / U.S. Navy via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2007
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Felix, 2007-2012: +30.1%

71. Hurricane Noel

Tropical Storm Noel 16L over Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Tropical Storm Noel 16L over Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
Source: BEST-BACKGROUNDS / Shutterstock.com
  • Name retired: 2007
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 86.3 mph
  • Change in babies named Noel, 2007-2012: -0.1%

72. Hurricane Gustav

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2008
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
  • Change in babies named Gustav, 2008-2013: -44.7%

73. Hurricane Ike

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2008
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Ike, 2008-2013: -21.9%

74. Hurricane Paloma

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2008
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Paloma, 2008-2013: -4.8%

75. Hurricane Igor

Source: NOAA / Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2010
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
  • Change in babies named Igor, 2010-2015: -40.7%

76. Hurricane Tomas

Source: marine_corps / Flickr
  • Name retired: 2010
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph
  • Change in babies named Tomas, 2010-2015: -10.9%

77. Hurricane Irene

Hurricane Irene Nears Landfall. Irene, the first hurricane of the 2011 Atlantic season, was poised on August 26 to be the first to make landfal Elements of this image furnished by NASA. by BEST-BACKGROUNDS
Hurricane Irene Nears Landfall. Irene, the first hurricane of the 2011 Atlantic season, was poised on August 26 to be the first to make landfal Elements of this image furnished by NASA. (Shutterstock.com) by BEST-BACKGROUNDS
  • Name retired: 2011
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 120.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Irene, 2011-2016: +9.4%

78. Hurricane Sandy

Source: Michael Bocchieri / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2012
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Sandy, 2012-2017: -29.6%

79. Hurricane Ingrid

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2013
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 86.3 mph
  • Change in babies named Ingrid, 2013-2018: -7.0%

80. Hurricane Erika

Source: Greg Truelove / iStock via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2015
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 51.8 mph
  • Change in babies named Erika, 2015-2020: -36.6%

81. Hurricane Joaquin

Hurricane Joaquin Seen From GO... by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Hurricane Joaquin Seen From GO... (CC BY 2.0) by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
  • Name retired: 2015
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
  • Change in babies named Joaquin, 2015-2020: -0.1%

82. Hurricane Matthew

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2016
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 166.9 mph
  • Change in babies named Matthew, 2016-2021: -41.0%

83. Hurricane Otto

Source: Andi Edwards / iStock via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2016
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Otto, 2016-2021: +73.9%

84. Hurricane Harvey

Source: Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2017
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph
  • Change in babies named Harvey, 2017-2022: -7.2%

85. Hurricane Irma

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2017
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 178.4 mph
  • Change in babies named Irma, 2017-2022: -1.4%

86. Hurricane Maria

Source: Jose Jimenez / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2017
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Maria, 2017-2022: +4.4%

87. Hurricane Nate

Hurricane Nate 2017 10 07 by anttilipponen
Hurricane Nate 2017 10 07 (BY 2.0) by anttilipponen
  • Name retired: 2017
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 92.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Nate, 2017-2022: +30.1%

88. Hurricane Florence

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2018
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Florence, 2018-2023: +113.2%

89. Hurricane Michael

Source: Breawna Smith / iStock via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2018
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Michael, 2018-2023: -28.5%

90. Hurricane Dorian

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2019
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 184.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Dorian, 2019-2023: -16.9%

91. Hurricane Eta

Picnic Table View by Carol VanHook
Picnic Table View (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Carol VanHook
  • Name retired: 2020
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Eta, 2020-2023: N/A

92. Hurricane Iota

Source: File:Satellite Loop of Hurricane Iota 11-16-2020.gif by NOAA / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
  • Name retired: 2020
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph
  • Change in babies named Iota, 2020-2023: N/A

93. Hurricane Laura

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2020
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Laura, 2020-2023: -3.6%

94. Hurricane Ida

Source: Olga Kaya / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2021
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph
  • Change in babies named Ida, 2021-2023: -10.4%

95. Hurricane Fiona

Source: Jose Jimenez / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2022
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Fiona, 2022-2023: -13.3%

96. Hurricane Ian

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Name retired: 2022
  • Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph
  • Change in babies named Ian, 2022-2023: +1.0%

