Hurricanes That Were So Powerful They Retired Their Names

There is a strict naming convention for hurricanes, including a list of name that repeats every 6 years

When a hurricane is too powerful its name is retired

After an early and devastating start to the hurricane season with Hurricane Beryl, the National Hurricane Center said it is tracking a new disturbance in the Atlantic that could gain strength. The “area of disturbed weather” near the Leeward Islands and Greater Antilles could form into a tropical depression later this week, the NHC noted. And if this disturbance indeed were to strengthen into a tropical storm, it would be named Debby. How do we know?

Well, the NHC explains that it does not control the naming of tropical storms but rather the World Meteorological Organization has a strict procedure to determine a list of tropical cyclone names. The names are selected because they are short, easy to pronounce, unique to the region, and have appropriate significance.

Why do we even need names? Well, one of the reasons hurricanes are named is that distinctive names make communication quicker, easier, and less subject to error than more cumbersome identification methods such as latitude and longitude.

In previous centuries, hurricanes were usually named after the fact and often after saints. In the middle of the 20th century, they were named solely after women, a practice that changed after 1978. Today, for Atlantic hurricanes, there is a yearly list of names that is repeated every six years, which is how it is known what the next storm would be named. But there are exceptions.

One exception is when there are more than 21 storms in a year and the list of names is exhausted, which is what happened in 2005 and 2020, when names from the Greek Alphabet were used (this practice changed after 2020). Of the 30 named storms in the record-breaking hurricane season of 2020, nine were named using the Greek alphabet, including the devastating hurricanes Eta and Iota — names that were retired later. Which brings us to the next exception.

If a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate, then its name is retired. This is decided during an annual meeting.

For example, in 2005 – a record-breaking year at the time — had several devastating hurricanes including Katrina, Rita, and Wilma, that were all retired. In all, five names from that year were retired, the most of any year. In general, the aughts are the decade with the most retired hurricane names, at 24. The 2010s are next with 16 retired names. So far in the 2020s, not including 2023 and 2024, six names have been retired, including Eta and Iota.

Though Beryl made history in that it was an early Category 5 hurricane, it is too soon to tell whether its name would be retired.

Below is a list of retired names for the Atlantic hurricanes listed chronologically. 24/7 Wall St. used data on hurricane names from the NOAA’s National Hurricane Center. Data on maximum sustained wind speed is the NOAA’s historical hurricane tracks shapefile. Data on baby names used to calculate changes in name popularity following a major storm came from the U.S. Social Security Administration. Destructive storms prior to the establishment of the naming convention in 1950 are not included.

Source: Mathew Risley / Shutterstock.com

1. Hurricane Carol

Source: Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Name retired: 1954

1954 Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph

115.1 mph Change in babies named Carol, 1954-1959: -18.5%

2. Hurricane Edna

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1954

1954 Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph

126.6 mph Change in babies named Edna, 1954-1959: -29.8%

3. Hurricane Hazel

Name retired: 1954

1954 Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph

132.3 mph Change in babies named Hazel, 1954-1959: -43.0%

4. Hurricane Connie

Source: north-carolina-state-archives / Flickr

Name retired: 1955

1955 Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph

138.1 mph Change in babies named Connie, 1955-1960: -11.2%

5. Hurricane Diane

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1955

1955 Maximum sustained wind speed: 103.6 mph

103.6 mph Change in babies named Diane, 1955-1960: -23.1%

6. Hurricane Ione

Name retired: 1955

1955 Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph

138.1 mph Change in babies named Ione, 1955-1960: -39.5%

7. Hurricane Janet

Source: Photograph Curator / Public Domain / Flickr

Name retired: 1955

1955 Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph

172.6 mph Change in babies named Janet, 1955-1960: -20.5%

8. Hurricane Audrey

Source: NOAA / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1957

1957 Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph

126.6 mph Change in babies named Audrey, 1957-1962: -23.2%

9. Hurricane Donna

Source: Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Name retired: 1960

1960 Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph

143.8 mph Change in babies named Donna, 1960-1965: -42.3%

10. Hurricane Carla

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1961

1961 Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph

143.8 mph Change in babies named Carla, 1961-1966: -22.4%

11. Hurricane Hattie

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1961

1961 Maximum sustained wind speed: 166.9 mph

166.9 mph Change in babies named Hattie, 1961-1966: -48.2%

12. Hurricane Flora

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Name retired: 1963

1963 Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph

149.6 mph Change in babies named Flora, 1963-1968: -52.9%

13. Hurricane Cleo

Source: B2M Productions / Photodisc via Getty Images

Name retired: 1964

1964 Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph

149.6 mph Change in babies named Cleo, 1964-1969: -42.9%

14. Hurricane Dora

Name retired: 1964

1964 Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph

132.3 mph Change in babies named Dora, 1964-1969: -40.6%

15. Hurricane Hilda

Source: BEST-BACKGROUNDS / Shutterstock.com

Name retired: 1964

1964 Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph

138.1 mph Change in babies named Hilda, 1964-1969: -30.7%

16. Hurricane Betsy

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Name retired: 1965

1965 Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph

138.1 mph Change in babies named Betsy, 1965-1970: -47.2%

17. Hurricane Inez

Source: Alina Kolotsei / Shutterstock.com

Name retired: 1966

1966 Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph

161.1 mph Change in babies named Inez, 1966-1971: -18.3%

18. Hurricane Beulah

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1967

1967 Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph

161.1 mph Change in babies named Beulah, 1967-1972: -60.0%

19. Hurricane Camille

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1969

1969 Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph

172.6 mph Change in babies named Camille, 1969-1974: -41.2%

20. Hurricane Celia

Name retired: 1970

1970 Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph

138.1 mph Change in babies named Celia, 1970-1975: -42.3%

21. Hurricane Agnes

Source: The Library of Virginia from USA / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1972

1972 Maximum sustained wind speed: 86.3 mph

86.3 mph Change in babies named Agnes, 1972-1977: -47.9%

22. Hurricane Carmen

Source: Arkadij Schell / Shutterstock.com

Name retired: 1974

1974 Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph

149.6 mph Change in babies named Carmen, 1974-1979: -8.3%

23. Hurricane Fifi

Source: Bettmann / Bettmann via Getty Images

Name retired: 1974

1974 Maximum sustained wind speed: 109.3 mph

109.3 mph Change in babies named Fifi, 1974-1979: N/A

24. Hurricane Eloise

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1975

1975 Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph

126.6 mph Change in babies named Eloise, 1975-1980: -23.7%

25. Hurricane Anita

Source: meggstrs / Shutterstock.com

Name retired: 1977

1977 Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph

172.6 mph Change in babies named Anita, 1977-1982: -33.3%

26. Hurricane Greta

Source: MantasVD / Shutterstock.com

Name retired: 1978

1978 Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph

132.3 mph Change in babies named Greta, 1978-1983: -13.1%

27. Hurricane David

Name retired: 1979

1979 Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph

172.6 mph Change in babies named David, 1979-1984: -8.6%

28. Hurricane Frederic

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1979

1979 Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph

132.3 mph Change in babies named Frederic, 1979-1984: -48.4%

29. Hurricane Allen

Name retired: 1980

1980 Maximum sustained wind speed: 189.9 mph

189.9 mph Change in babies named Allen, 1980-1985: -0.9%

30. Hurricane Alicia

Source: Public Domain via the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1983

1983 Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph

115.1 mph Change in babies named Alicia, 1983-1988: -10.5%

31. Hurricane Elena

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1985

1985 Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph

126.6 mph Change in babies named Elena, 1985-1990: +4.4%

32. Hurricane Gloria

Name retired: 1985

1985 Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph

143.8 mph Change in babies named Gloria, 1985-1990: +18.4%

33. Hurricane Gilbert

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1988

1988 Maximum sustained wind speed: 184.1 mph

184.1 mph Change in babies named Gilbert, 1988-1993: -10.0%

34. Hurricane Joan

Source: Joan 1988-10-18 1800Z by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), data superimposed by CooperScience / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Name retired: 1988

1988 Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph

143.8 mph Change in babies named Joan, 1988-1993: -17.7%

35. Hurricane Hugo

Source: scguard / Flickr

Name retired: 1989

1989 Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph

161.1 mph Change in babies named Hugo, 1989-1994: +4.6%

36. Hurricane Diana

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1990

1990 Maximum sustained wind speed: 97.8 mph

97.8 mph Change in babies named Diana, 1990-1995: -10.9%

37. Hurricane Klaus

Source: Pinglabel / Shutterstock.com

Name retired: 1990

1990 Maximum sustained wind speed: 80.6 mph

80.6 mph Change in babies named Klaus, 1990-1995: -40.0%

38. Hurricane Bob

Name retired: 1991

1991 Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph

115.1 mph Change in babies named Bob, 1991-1996: -53.0%

39. Hurricane Andrew

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1992

1992 Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph

172.6 mph Change in babies named Andrew, 1992-1997: -17.6%

40. Hurricane Luis

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1995

1995 Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph

149.6 mph Change in babies named Luis, 1995-2000: +24.0%

41. Hurricane Marilyn

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1995

1995 Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph

115.1 mph Change in babies named Marilyn, 1995-2000: -9.8%

42. Hurricane Opal

Source: Wayne Eastep / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Name retired: 1995

1995 Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph

149.6 mph Change in babies named Opal, 1995-2000: +60.0%

43. Hurricane Roxanne

Source: George Trumpeter / Shutterstock.com

Name retired: 1995

1995 Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph

115.1 mph Change in babies named Roxanne, 1995-2000: -34.0%

44. Hurricane Cesar

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1996

1996 Maximum sustained wind speed: 86.3 mph

86.3 mph Change in babies named Cesar, 1996-2001: +19.5%

45. Hurricane Fran

Source: nasacommons / Flickr

Name retired: 1996

1996 Maximum sustained wind speed: 120.8 mph

120.8 mph Change in babies named Fran, 1996-2001: N/A

46. Hurricane Hortense

Source: Tricky_Shark / Shutterstock.com

Name retired: 1996

1996 Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph

138.1 mph Change in babies named Hortense, 1996-2001: N/A

47. Hurricane Georges

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1998

1998 Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph

155.4 mph Change in babies named Georges, 1998-2003: N/A

48. Hurricane Mitch

Source: Bernard Bisson / Sygma via Getty Images

Name retired: 1998

1998 Maximum sustained wind speed: 178.4 mph

178.4 mph Change in babies named Mitch, 1998-2003: -48.3%

49. Hurricane Floyd

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 1999

1999 Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph

155.4 mph Change in babies named Floyd, 1999-2004: -2.6%

50. Hurricane Lenny

Source: Courtesy of NOAA / Getty Images

Name retired: 1999

1999 Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph

155.4 mph Change in babies named Lenny, 1999-2004: +89.6%

51. Hurricane Keith

Name retired: 2000

2000 Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph

138.1 mph Change in babies named Keith, 2000-2005: -24.1%

52. Hurricane Allison

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 2001

2001 Maximum sustained wind speed: 57.5 mph

57.5 mph Change in babies named Allison, 2001-2006: -10.6%

53. Hurricane Iris

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 2001

2001 Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph

143.8 mph Change in babies named Iris, 2001-2006: +20.7%

54. Hurricane Michelle

Source: Jorge Rey / Getty Images

Name retired: 2001

2001 Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph

138.1 mph Change in babies named Michelle, 2001-2006: -18.8%

55. Hurricane Isidore

Source: Susana Gonzalez / Getty Images

Name retired: 2002

2002 Maximum sustained wind speed: 126.6 mph

126.6 mph Change in babies named Isidore, 2002-2007: -10.0%

56. Hurricane Lili

Source: BEST-BACKGROUNDS / Shutterstock.com

Name retired: 2002

2002 Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph

143.8 mph Change in babies named Lili, 2002-2007: -22.3%

57. Hurricane Fabian

Name retired: 2003

2003 Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph

143.8 mph Change in babies named Fabian, 2003-2008: +2.8%

58. Hurricane Isabel

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Name retired: 2003

2003 Maximum sustained wind speed: 166.9 mph

166.9 mph Change in babies named Isabel, 2003-2008: -9.5%

59. Hurricane Juan

Source: B2M Productions / Photodisc via Getty Images

Name retired: 2003

2003 Maximum sustained wind speed: 103.6 mph

103.6 mph Change in babies named Juan, 2003-2008: -10.2%

60. Hurricane Charley

Source: Tim Boyles / Getty Images

Name retired: 2004

2004 Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph

149.6 mph Change in babies named Charley, 2004-2009: +53.3%

61. Hurricane Frances

Source: Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Name retired: 2004

2004 Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph

143.8 mph Change in babies named Frances, 2004-2009: -18.6%

62. Hurricane Ivan

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Name retired: 2004

2004 Maximum sustained wind speed: 166.9 mph

166.9 mph Change in babies named Ivan, 2004-2009: -13.8%

63. Hurricane Jeanne

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Name retired: 2004

2004 Maximum sustained wind speed: 120.8 mph

120.8 mph Change in babies named Jeanne, 2004-2009: -33.8%

64. Hurricane Dennis

Name retired: 2005

2005 Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph

149.6 mph Change in babies named Dennis, 2005-2010: -30.2%

65. Hurricane Katrina

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Name retired: 2005

2005 Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph

172.6 mph Change in babies named Katrina, 2005-2010: -76.4%

66. Hurricane Rita

Source: Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Name retired: 2005

2005 Maximum sustained wind speed: 178.4 mph

178.4 mph Change in babies named Rita, 2005-2010: -19.6%

67. Hurricane Stan

Source: PJ EscobART 77 / Shutterstock.com

Name retired: 2005

2005 Maximum sustained wind speed: 80.6 mph

80.6 mph Change in babies named Stan, 2005-2010: +75.0%

68. Hurricane Wilma

Name retired: 2005

2005 Maximum sustained wind speed: 184.1 mph

184.1 mph Change in babies named Wilma, 2005-2010: +16.7%

69. Hurricane Dean

Name retired: 2007

2007 Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph

172.6 mph Change in babies named Dean, 2007-2012: +52.2%

70. Hurricane Felix

Source: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Borden / U.S. Navy via Getty Images

Name retired: 2007

2007 Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph

172.6 mph Change in babies named Felix, 2007-2012: +30.1%

71. Hurricane Noel

Source: BEST-BACKGROUNDS / Shutterstock.com

Name retired: 2007

2007 Maximum sustained wind speed: 86.3 mph

86.3 mph Change in babies named Noel, 2007-2012: -0.1%

72. Hurricane Gustav

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images

Name retired: 2008

2008 Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph

155.4 mph Change in babies named Gustav, 2008-2013: -44.7%

73. Hurricane Ike

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Name retired: 2008

2008 Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph

143.8 mph Change in babies named Ike, 2008-2013: -21.9%

74. Hurricane Paloma

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Name retired: 2008

2008 Maximum sustained wind speed: 143.8 mph

143.8 mph Change in babies named Paloma, 2008-2013: -4.8%

75. Hurricane Igor

Source: NOAA / Getty Images

Name retired: 2010

2010 Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph

155.4 mph Change in babies named Igor, 2010-2015: -40.7%

76. Hurricane Tomas

Source: marine_corps / Flickr

Name retired: 2010

2010 Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph

132.3 mph Change in babies named Tomas, 2010-2015: -10.9%

77. Hurricane Irene

Name retired: 2011

2011 Maximum sustained wind speed: 120.8 mph

120.8 mph Change in babies named Irene, 2011-2016: +9.4%

78. Hurricane Sandy

Source: Michael Bocchieri / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Name retired: 2012

2012 Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph

115.1 mph Change in babies named Sandy, 2012-2017: -29.6%

79. Hurricane Ingrid

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Name retired: 2013

2013 Maximum sustained wind speed: 86.3 mph

86.3 mph Change in babies named Ingrid, 2013-2018: -7.0%

80. Hurricane Erika

Source: Greg Truelove / iStock via Getty Images

Name retired: 2015

2015 Maximum sustained wind speed: 51.8 mph

51.8 mph Change in babies named Erika, 2015-2020: -36.6%

81. Hurricane Joaquin

Name retired: 2015

2015 Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph

155.4 mph Change in babies named Joaquin, 2015-2020: -0.1%

82. Hurricane Matthew

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Name retired: 2016

2016 Maximum sustained wind speed: 166.9 mph

166.9 mph Change in babies named Matthew, 2016-2021: -41.0%

83. Hurricane Otto

Source: Andi Edwards / iStock via Getty Images

Name retired: 2016

2016 Maximum sustained wind speed: 115.1 mph

115.1 mph Change in babies named Otto, 2016-2021: +73.9%

84. Hurricane Harvey

Source: Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Name retired: 2017

2017 Maximum sustained wind speed: 132.3 mph

132.3 mph Change in babies named Harvey, 2017-2022: -7.2%

85. Hurricane Irma

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Name retired: 2017

2017 Maximum sustained wind speed: 178.4 mph

178.4 mph Change in babies named Irma, 2017-2022: -1.4%

86. Hurricane Maria

Source: Jose Jimenez / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Name retired: 2017

2017 Maximum sustained wind speed: 172.6 mph

172.6 mph Change in babies named Maria, 2017-2022: +4.4%

87. Hurricane Nate

Name retired: 2017

2017 Maximum sustained wind speed: 92.1 mph

92.1 mph Change in babies named Nate, 2017-2022: +30.1%

88. Hurricane Florence

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Name retired: 2018

2018 Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph

149.6 mph Change in babies named Florence, 2018-2023: +113.2%

89. Hurricane Michael

Source: Breawna Smith / iStock via Getty Images

Name retired: 2018

2018 Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph

161.1 mph Change in babies named Michael, 2018-2023: -28.5%

90. Hurricane Dorian

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Name retired: 2019

2019 Maximum sustained wind speed: 184.1 mph

184.1 mph Change in babies named Dorian, 2019-2023: -16.9%

91. Hurricane Eta

Name retired: 2020

2020 Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph

149.6 mph Change in babies named Eta, 2020-2023: N/A

92. Hurricane Iota

Source: File:Satellite Loop of Hurricane Iota 11-16-2020.gif by NOAA / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Name retired: 2020

2020 Maximum sustained wind speed: 155.4 mph

155.4 mph Change in babies named Iota, 2020-2023: N/A

93. Hurricane Laura

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Name retired: 2020

2020 Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph

149.6 mph Change in babies named Laura, 2020-2023: -3.6%

94. Hurricane Ida

Source: Olga Kaya / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Name retired: 2021

2021 Maximum sustained wind speed: 149.6 mph

149.6 mph Change in babies named Ida, 2021-2023: -10.4%

95. Hurricane Fiona

Source: Jose Jimenez / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Name retired: 2022

2022 Maximum sustained wind speed: 138.1 mph

138.1 mph Change in babies named Fiona, 2022-2023: -13.3%

96. Hurricane Ian

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Name retired: 2022

2022 Maximum sustained wind speed: 161.1 mph

161.1 mph Change in babies named Ian, 2022-2023: +1.0%

It’s been three weeks since Beryl, but that could change soon. The NHC is tracking one disturbance, and the dry weather from the Sahara is expected to dissipate soon — the dry conditions kept the season quiet so far. We still have to see what the hurricane season has in store but hopefully not too many names would have to be retired.