5 Million Americans Live in This County With the Greatest Hurricane Risk

It seems that Hurricane Debby barely finished making headlines before tropical storm Ernesto began making its own. Ernesto is expected to become a hurricane by early Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center, though its path would most likely not reach the continental U.S., veering north after reaching Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands towards Bermuda.

Still, many hurricanes during the Atlantic hurricane season reach the U.S., and some areas of the country are at far higher risk of being in a hurricane’s path than others.

To determine the counties with the highest hurricane risk, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on natural hazard risk for U.S. counties from the March 2023 FEMA National Risk Index dataset. Counties were ranked based on total hurricane risk as measured by FEMA, calculated as a product of total expected economic loss, social vulnerability, and community resilience.. Supplemental data on the total value of all owner-occupied homes and population change due to net migration are from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Not surprising, all of the counties on the list with the highest hurricane risk are in eastern states, including 23 counties in Florida, seven in Texas, and five each in North and South Carolina. Louisiana, too, is represented with four counties. (Also see: Every $5 billion (plus) weather event since 2020.)

50. Kings County, NY

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 97.80/100

97.80/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $333.6 billion

$333.6 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: -7.7%

-7.7% County seat: Brooklyn

49. St. Tammany Parish, LA

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 97.85/100

97.85/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $24.3 billion

$24.3 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +3.9%

+3.9% County seat: Covington

48. Terrebonne Parish, LA

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 97.89/100

97.89/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $7.2 billion

$7.2 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: -5.9%

-5.9% County seat: Houma

47. Monroe County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 97.94/100

97.94/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $19.0 billion

$19.0 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: -2.2%

-2.2% County seat: Key West

46. Dorchester County, SC

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 97.98/100

97.98/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $13.3 billion

$13.3 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +4.4%

+4.4% County seat: St. George

45. Suffolk County, NY

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.03/100

98.03/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $256.7 billion

$256.7 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: -0.6%

-0.6% County seat: Riverhead

44. Craven County, NC

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.07/100

98.07/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $6.4 billion

$6.4 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +2.0%

+2.0% County seat: New Bern

43. Charlotte County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.12/100

98.12/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $22.7 billion

$22.7 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +14.3%

+14.3% County seat: Punta Gorda

42. Martin County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.16/100

98.16/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $26.2 billion

$26.2 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +5.4%

+5.4% County seat: Stuart

41. Volusia County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.21/100

98.21/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $48.5 billion

$48.5 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +8.8%

+8.8% County seat: DeLand

40. Harrison County, MS

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.25/100

98.25/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $11.0 billion

$11.0 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +1.1%

+1.1% County seat: Biloxi

39. Nueces County, TX

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.30/100

98.30/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $17.3 billion

$17.3 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: -0.9%

-0.9% County seat: Corpus Christi

38. Galveston County, TX

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.34/100

98.34/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $27.9 billion

$27.9 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +2.7%

+2.7% County seat: Galveston

37. Brunswick County, NC

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.38/100

98.38/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $17.5 billion

$17.5 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +19.1%

+19.1% County seat: Bolivia

36. Orleans Parish, LA

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.43/100

98.43/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $30.7 billion

$30.7 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: -5.5%

-5.5% County seat: New Orleans

35. Indian River County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.47/100

98.47/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $22.2 billion

$22.2 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +9.1%

+9.1% County seat: Vero Beach

34. Brazoria County, TX

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.52/100

98.52/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $25.9 billion

$25.9 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +5.8%

+5.8% County seat: Angleton

33. Carteret County, NC

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.56/100

98.56/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $8.0 billion

$8.0 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +5.4%

+5.4% County seat: Beaufort

32. Berkeley County, SC

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.61/100

98.61/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $20.4 billion

$20.4 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +9.9%

+9.9% County seat: Moncks Corner

31. Polk County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.65/100

98.65/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $44.6 billion

$44.6 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +13.0%

+13.0% County seat: Bartow

30. Okaloosa County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.70/100

98.70/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $21.9 billion

$21.9 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +2.5%

+2.5% County seat: Crestview

29. Bay County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.74/100

98.74/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $15.0 billion

$15.0 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +9.3%

+9.3% County seat: Panama City

28. Duval County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.79/100

98.79/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $73.3 billion

$73.3 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +2.7%

+2.7% County seat: Jacksonville

27. Cameron County, TX

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.83/100

98.83/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $12.4 billion

$12.4 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: -0.3%

-0.3% County seat: Brownsville

26. Baldwin County, AL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.88/100

98.88/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $23.8 billion

$23.8 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +10.0%

+10.0% County seat: Bay Minette

25. Escambia County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.92/100

98.92/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $20.8 billion

$20.8 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +2.1%

+2.1% County seat: Pensacola

24. Jefferson Parish, LA

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 98.97/100

98.97/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $30.1 billion

$30.1 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: -4.6%

-4.6% County seat: Gretna

23. Onslow County, NC

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.01/100

99.01/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $9.2 billion

$9.2 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +1.2%

+1.2% County seat: Jacksonville

22. Orange County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.06/100

99.06/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $114.5 billion

$114.5 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +1.5%

+1.5% County seat: Orlando

21. Beaufort County, SC

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.10/100

99.10/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $30.6 billion

$30.6 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +6.6%

+6.6% County seat: Beaufort

20. St. Lucie County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.15/100

99.15/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $29.9 billion

$29.9 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +14.4%

+14.4% County seat: Fort Pierce

19. Manatee County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.19/100

99.19/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $47.5 billion

$47.5 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +11.5%

+11.5% County seat: Bradenton

18. Fort Bend County, TX

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.24/100

99.24/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $80.3 billion

$80.3 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +9.7%

+9.7% County seat: Richmond

17. Hidalgo County, TX

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.28/100

99.28/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $25.1 billion

$25.1 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +0.5%

+0.5% County seat: Edinburg

16. Sarasota County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.33/100

99.33/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $72.8 billion

$72.8 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +11.2%

+11.2% County seat: Sarasota

15. New Hanover County, NC

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.37/100

99.37/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $24.1 billion

$24.1 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +6.0%

+6.0% County seat: Wilmington

14. Mobile County, AL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.42/100

99.42/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $20.9 billion

$20.9 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: -0.7%

-0.7% County seat: Mobile

13. Chatham County, GA

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.46/100

99.46/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $22.9 billion

$22.9 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +2.1%

+2.1% County seat: Savannah

12. Collier County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.51/100

99.51/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $85.3 billion

$85.3 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +8.6%

+8.6% County seat: East Naples

11. Horry County, SC

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.55/100

99.55/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $29.6 billion

$29.6 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +14.9%

+14.9% County seat: Conway

10. Pasco County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.60/100

99.60/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $45.2 billion

$45.2 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +14.0%

+14.0% County seat: Dade City

9. Charleston County, SC

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.64/100

99.64/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $61.5 billion

$61.5 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +2.9%

+2.9% County seat: Charleston

8. Pinellas County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.69/100

99.69/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $106.9 billion

$106.9 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +2.3%

+2.3% County seat: Clearwater

7. Brevard County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.73/100

99.73/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $63.1 billion

$63.1 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +8.1%

+8.1% County seat: Titusville

6. Lee County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.78/100

99.78/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $86.2 billion

$86.2 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +10.5%

+10.5% County seat: Fort Myers

5. Hillsborough County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.82/100

99.82/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $125.5 billion

$125.5 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +4.3%

+4.3% County seat: Tampa

4. Palm Beach County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.87/100

99.87/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $220.5 billion

$220.5 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +3.3%

+3.3% County seat: West Palm Beach

3. Broward County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.91/100

99.91/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $199.6 billion

$199.6 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +0.5%

+0.5% County seat: Fort Lauderdale

2. Miami-Dade County, FL

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 99.96/100

99.96/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $255.6 billion

$255.6 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: -1.0%

-1.0% County seat: Miami

1. Harris County, TX

FEMA hurricane risk index score: 100.00/100

100.00/100 Total value of owner-occupied homes: $306.2 billion

$306.2 billion Population change due to net migration, 2017 to 2022: +0.1%

+0.1% County seat: Houston

