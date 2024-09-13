Weather

Something Is Going On With The Climate

Heat wave of extreme sun and sky background. Hot weather with global warming concept. Temperature of Summer season
DStockgraphy / Shutterstock.com
24/7 Wall St. Staff
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights

The average June temperature in the United States was 71.8°F, 3.4°F higher than the average, and it ranked as the second warmest summer in the 130-year-long record. Much of the country was expected to experience above-average temperatures, with drought conditions likely to continue in parts of the US.

This Summer’s heat wave has been tied to at least 30 fatalities in the West. Overall, in 2023, 2,325 people died from heat-related causes; this was an increase over the previous two years, with 1,700 deaths in 2022 and 1,602 in 2021.

To determine the southern cities experiencing the worst heat waves right now, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed county-level data on daily average temperature from the NOAA’s nClimGrid-Daily program. County seats were ranked based on the raw differential in average daily temperature from the period July 1-6, 1981-2010, to July 16, 2024. Only county seats with at least 10,000 residents were considered. Population data is collected from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

It is important to emphasize that our list aims to find how much hotter it is in certain cities compared to their normal temperatures, so it considers the deviation from normal temperatures — how much hotter current temperatures are compared to historic normals (rather than how high the temperatures are). Also, the list only considers the week of 1-6 July, and some records have been broken since.

The 50 cities on the list are in six states: 31 are in Georgia, seven are in Texas, five in Arizona, three each in Oklahoma and Alabama, and one in Louisiana.

The range of deviation from the historic normal temperature among the 50 cities is 4.6 degrees (in Durant, Oklahoma) to 6.7 degrees (in Yuma, Arizona). While this list is not necessarily about the hottest temperatures reached, all but one of the cities on the list averaged temperatures in the 80s, including three where temperatures were over 90 degrees Fahrenheit the first week of July. In Yuma, not only was the deviation the largest, but the average temperature was the hottest at 97.5 degrees.

The largest city on the list is Phoenix, which had the second-highest deviation from temperature normals. Over 1.6 million Americans in the city sweated under 96.3 degrees, or 6.1 hotter than normal. Following Phoenix, another Arizona city, Tucson, abnormally high temperatures affected the most people, with about half a million in the city proper. Atlanta, too, experienced much hotter weather than normal.

Why Does This Matter?

24/7 Wall St.
Climate change is worsening all kinds of extreme weather globally, but much of it is related to heat — as heat fuels other types of extreme weather. Scientists’ analysis found that certain extreme heat waves last year indeed could not have been possible without climate change. In addition to that, extreme heat is the deadliest form of weather globally, and the population’s exposure to extreme heat is increasing. One way to understand how climate change is affecting us is by looking at the deviation of temperatures from normal historic temperatures.

50. Durant, OK (Bryan County)

Durant June 2018 02... by Michael Barera
Durant June 2018 02... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Michael Barera
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.0°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.4°F
  • Total population: 18,759

49. Baton Rouge, LA (East Baton Rouge Parish)

Spatms / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.2°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.5°F
  • Total population: 225,500

48. Clanton, AL (Chilton County)

Peaches by NatalieMaynor
Peaches (CC BY 2.0) by NatalieMaynor
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.8°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 79.1°F
  • Total population: 8,776

47. Talladega, AL (Talladega County)

Talladega County Courthouse by formulanone
Talladega County Courthouse (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.5°F
  • Total population: 15,071

46. Idabel, OK (McCurtain County)

yodudedan / Flickr
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.8°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 79.1°F
  • Total population: 6,994

45. Anniston, AL (Calhoun County)

John McQuiston / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.7°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.0°F
  • Total population: 21,502

44. Greenville, TX (Hunt County)

Hunt courthouse 2010 by Larry D. Moore
Hunt courthouse 2010 (BY-SA 4.0) by Larry D. Moore
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.5°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.7°F
  • Total population: 28,923

43. Thomaston, GA (Upson County)

Upson County Courthouse (West face) by Michael Rivera
Upson County Courthouse (West face) (BY-SA 3.0) by Michael Rivera
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.5°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.7°F
  • Total population: 9,720

42. San Angelo, TX (Tom Green County)

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.3°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.5°F
  • Total population: 99,422

41. Griffin, GA (Spalding County)

Spalding County Courthouse (NE corner) by Michael Rivera
Spalding County Courthouse (NE corner) (BY-SA 3.0) by Michael Rivera
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F
  • Total population: 23,485

40. McDonough, GA (Henry County)

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.3°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.5°F
  • Total population: 29,134

39. Paris, TX (Lamar County)

Lamar courthouse tx 2010 by Larry D. Moore
Lamar courthouse tx 2010 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Larry D. Moore
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 85.9°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.1°F
  • Total population: 24,574

38. Kingman, AZ (Mohave County)

Mohave County Courthouse, Kingman, Arizona by Ken Lund
Mohave County Courthouse, Kingman, Arizona (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 88.4°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 83.5°F
  • Total population: 33,052

37. Barnesville, GA (Lamar County)

File:Lamar County Georgia Courthouse.jpg by John Trainor / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F
  • Total population: 6,200

36. Fort Stockton, TX (Pecos County)

Pecos County Courthouse, Fort Stockton, Texas by TexasExplorer98
Pecos County Courthouse, Fort Stockton, Texas (BY 2.0) by TexasExplorer98
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.2°F (+4.9°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.3°F
  • Total population: 8,404

35. LaGrange, GA (Troup County)

Troup County Georgia Government Center by Rivers Langley; SaveRivers
Troup County Georgia Government Center (BY-SA 3.0) by Rivers Langley; SaveRivers
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.3°F (+4.9°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F
  • Total population: 31,173

34. Bonham, TX (Fannin County)

BOB WESTON / Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.4°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.4°F
  • Total population: 10,485

33. Tucson, AZ (Pima County)

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 91.0°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 86.1°F
  • Total population: 541,033

32. Jackson, GA (Butts County)

BOB WESTON / Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.7°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.7°F
  • Total population: 5,497

31. Conyers, GA (Rockdale County)

Skarg / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.3°F
  • Total population: 17,415

30. Gainesville, GA (Hall County)

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 81.3°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.3°F
  • Total population: 42,780

29. Hugo, OK (Choctaw County)

Larry D. Moore / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 85.6°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 80.6°F
  • Total population: 5,178

28. Jefferson, GA (Jackson County)

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.5°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.5°F
  • Total population: 13,496

27. Athens-Clarke County, GA (Clarke County)

Clarke County Courthouse (Clarke County, Georgia) by Michael Rivera
Clarke County Courthouse (Clarke County, Georgia) (BY-SA 4.0) by Michael Rivera
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.9°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.9°F
  • Total population: 126,672

26. Decatur, GA (DeKalb County)

The Old DeKalb County Courthouse by Lee Coursey
The Old DeKalb County Courthouse (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Lee Coursey
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.9°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.9°F
  • Total population: 24,421

25. Fayetteville, GA (Fayette County)

Courtesy of the City of Fayetteville via fayetteville-ga.gov/
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.1°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.1°F
  • Total population: 19,010

24. Covington, GA (Newton County)

Newton County Courthouse, Covi... by John Trainor
Newton County Courthouse, Covi... (CC BY 2.0) by John Trainor
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.4°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F
  • Total population: 14,190

23. Monroe, GA (Walton County)

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.9°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.8°F
  • Total population: 15,036

22. Winder, GA (Barrow County)

Barrow County Courthouse, Winder GA by johntrainor
Barrow County Courthouse, Winder GA (BY 2.0) by johntrainor
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.5°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.4°F
  • Total population: 18,414

21. LaFayette, GA (Walker County)

File:Walker County (GA) Courthouse.jpg by PrometheusX303 at English Wikipedia
File:Walker County (GA) Courthouse.jpg (BY-SA 3.0) by PrometheusX303 at English Wikipedia
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 81.7°F (+5.2°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.5°F
  • Total population: 6,929

20. Lawrenceville, GA (Gwinnett County)

nangnoi / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.3°F (+5.2°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.1°F
  • Total population: 30,465

19. Atlanta, GA (Fulton County)

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.8°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.6°F
  • Total population: 494,838

18. Del Rio, TX (Val Verde County)

M. Kaercher / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 89.0°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 83.7°F
  • Total population: 34,722

17. Rome, GA (Floyd County)

Floyd County Administration Building; Rome, Georgia; June 23, 2011 by Stephen Matthew Milligan
Floyd County Administration Building; Rome, Georgia; June 23, 2011 (BY-SA 3.0) by Stephen Matthew Milligan
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.3°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.9°F
  • Total population: 37,621

16. Marietta, GA (Cobb County)

Cobb County, Georgia Government Building by Tyler Lahti / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.8°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.5°F
  • Total population: 61,387

15. Newnan, GA (Coweta County)

Coweta County Courthouse, Newnan, GA, US by Jud McCranie
Coweta County Courthouse, Newnan, GA, US (BY-SA 4.0) by Jud McCranie
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.1°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.8°F
  • Total population: 42,689

14. Alpine, TX (Brewster County)

Brewster County Courthouse, Alpine, Texas by TexasExplorer98
Brewster County Courthouse, Alpine, Texas (BY 2.0) by TexasExplorer98
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.2°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 80.9°F
  • Total population: 5,997

13. Dahlonega, GA (Lumpkin County)

Lumpkin County Georgia Courthouse by John Trainor / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 79.2°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 73.8°F
  • Total population: 7,083

12. Cumming, GA (Forsyth County)

Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 81.7°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.3°F
  • Total population: 7,371

11. Prescott, AZ (Yavapai County)

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 84.4°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.9°F
  • Total population: 46,054

10. Douglasville, GA (Douglas County)

Old Douglas County Courthouse; Douglasville, Georgia; January 30, 2011 by Stephen Matthew Milligan
Old Douglas County Courthouse; Douglasville, Georgia; January 30, 2011 (BY-SA 3.0) by Stephen Matthew Milligan
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.7°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.2°F
  • Total population: 35,252

9. Cartersville, GA (Bartow County)

Bartow County Courthouse; Cartersville, Georgia; June 23, 2011 by Stephen Matthew Milligan
Bartow County Courthouse; Cartersville, Georgia; June 23, 2011 (BY-SA 3.0) by Stephen Matthew Milligan
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.7°F
  • Total population: 23,103

8. Dalton, GA (Whitfield County)

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.8°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.2°F
  • Total population: 34,358

7. Cedartown, GA (Polk County)

Courthouse of Polk County, Georgia by The original uploader was Karlward at English Wikipedia.
Courthouse of Polk County, Georgia (BY-SA 3.0) by The original uploader was Karlward at English Wikipedia.
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.7°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.2°F
  • Total population: 10,166

6. Dallas, GA (Paulding County)

Historical Paulding County Courthouse - Dallas GA by TheMillCreek
Historical Paulding County Courthouse - Dallas GA (CC BY-SA 3.0) by TheMillCreek
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.6°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.0°F
  • Total population: 14,126

5. Calhoun, GA (Gordon County)

OJUP / Shutterstock.com
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.4°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.8°F
  • Total population: 17,184

4. Canton, GA (Cherokee County)

Old Cherokee County Courthouse; Canton, Georgia; November 4, 2012 by Stephen Matthew Milligan
Old Cherokee County Courthouse; Canton, Georgia; November 4, 2012 (BY-SA 3.0) by Stephen Matthew Milligan
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.3°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.7°F
  • Total population: 33,499

3. Carrollton, GA (Carroll County)

Carroll County Courthouse 1928 by Michael Rivera
Carroll County Courthouse 1928 (BY-SA 3.0) by Michael Rivera
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.4°F (+5.7°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.7°F
  • Total population: 26,622

2. Phoenix, AZ (Maricopa County)

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 96.3°F (+6.1°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 90.1°F
  • Total population: 1,609,456

1. Yuma, AZ (Yuma County)

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 97.5°F (+6.7°F hotter than normal)
  • Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 90.8°F
  • Total population: 96,314

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor)

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Weather, arizona heat wave, atlanta heat wave, cities heat wave, climate change, deviation from normal temperatures, difference from normal temperatures, georgia heat wave, global warming, heat wave, phoenix heat wave, texas heat wave, tucson heat wave

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7