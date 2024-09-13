Something Is Going On With The Climate

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- We used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
- The range of deviation from the historic normal temperature among the 50 cities is 4.6 degrees to 6.7 degrees.
The average June temperature in the United States was 71.8°F, 3.4°F higher than the average, and it ranked as the second warmest summer in the 130-year-long record. Much of the country was expected to experience above-average temperatures, with drought conditions likely to continue in parts of the US.
This Summer’s heat wave has been tied to at least 30 fatalities in the West. Overall, in 2023, 2,325 people died from heat-related causes; this was an increase over the previous two years, with 1,700 deaths in 2022 and 1,602 in 2021.
To determine the southern cities experiencing the worst heat waves right now, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed county-level data on daily average temperature from the NOAA’s nClimGrid-Daily program. County seats were ranked based on the raw differential in average daily temperature from the period July 1-6, 1981-2010, to July 16, 2024. Only county seats with at least 10,000 residents were considered. Population data is collected from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
It is important to emphasize that our list aims to find how much hotter it is in certain cities compared to their normal temperatures, so it considers the deviation from normal temperatures — how much hotter current temperatures are compared to historic normals (rather than how high the temperatures are). Also, the list only considers the week of 1-6 July, and some records have been broken since.
The 50 cities on the list are in six states: 31 are in Georgia, seven are in Texas, five in Arizona, three each in Oklahoma and Alabama, and one in Louisiana.
The range of deviation from the historic normal temperature among the 50 cities is 4.6 degrees (in Durant, Oklahoma) to 6.7 degrees (in Yuma, Arizona). While this list is not necessarily about the hottest temperatures reached, all but one of the cities on the list averaged temperatures in the 80s, including three where temperatures were over 90 degrees Fahrenheit the first week of July. In Yuma, not only was the deviation the largest, but the average temperature was the hottest at 97.5 degrees.
The largest city on the list is Phoenix, which had the second-highest deviation from temperature normals. Over 1.6 million Americans in the city sweated under 96.3 degrees, or 6.1 hotter than normal. Following Phoenix, another Arizona city, Tucson, abnormally high temperatures affected the most people, with about half a million in the city proper. Atlanta, too, experienced much hotter weather than normal.
Why Does This Matter?Climate change is worsening all kinds of extreme weather globally, but much of it is related to heat — as heat fuels other types of extreme weather. Scientists’ analysis found that certain extreme heat waves last year indeed could not have been possible without climate change. In addition to that, extreme heat is the deadliest form of weather globally, and the population’s exposure to extreme heat is increasing. One way to understand how climate change is affecting us is by looking at the deviation of temperatures from normal historic temperatures.
50. Durant, OK (Bryan County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.0°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.4°F
- Total population: 18,759
49. Baton Rouge, LA (East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.2°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.5°F
- Total population: 225,500
48. Clanton, AL (Chilton County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.8°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 79.1°F
- Total population: 8,776
47. Talladega, AL (Talladega County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.5°F
- Total population: 15,071
46. Idabel, OK (McCurtain County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.8°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 79.1°F
- Total population: 6,994
45. Anniston, AL (Calhoun County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.7°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.0°F
- Total population: 21,502
44. Greenville, TX (Hunt County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.5°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.7°F
- Total population: 28,923
43. Thomaston, GA (Upson County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.5°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.7°F
- Total population: 9,720
42. San Angelo, TX (Tom Green County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.3°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.5°F
- Total population: 99,422
41. Griffin, GA (Spalding County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F
- Total population: 23,485
40. McDonough, GA (Henry County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.3°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.5°F
- Total population: 29,134
39. Paris, TX (Lamar County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 85.9°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.1°F
- Total population: 24,574
38. Kingman, AZ (Mohave County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 88.4°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 83.5°F
- Total population: 33,052
37. Barnesville, GA (Lamar County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F
- Total population: 6,200
36. Fort Stockton, TX (Pecos County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.2°F (+4.9°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.3°F
- Total population: 8,404
35. LaGrange, GA (Troup County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.3°F (+4.9°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F
- Total population: 31,173
34. Bonham, TX (Fannin County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.4°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.4°F
- Total population: 10,485
33. Tucson, AZ (Pima County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 91.0°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 86.1°F
- Total population: 541,033
32. Jackson, GA (Butts County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.7°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.7°F
- Total population: 5,497
31. Conyers, GA (Rockdale County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.3°F
- Total population: 17,415
30. Gainesville, GA (Hall County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 81.3°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.3°F
- Total population: 42,780
29. Hugo, OK (Choctaw County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 85.6°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 80.6°F
- Total population: 5,178
28. Jefferson, GA (Jackson County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.5°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.5°F
- Total population: 13,496
27. Athens-Clarke County, GA (Clarke County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.9°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.9°F
- Total population: 126,672
26. Decatur, GA (DeKalb County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.9°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.9°F
- Total population: 24,421
25. Fayetteville, GA (Fayette County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.1°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.1°F
- Total population: 19,010
24. Covington, GA (Newton County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.4°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F
- Total population: 14,190
23. Monroe, GA (Walton County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.9°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.8°F
- Total population: 15,036
22. Winder, GA (Barrow County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.5°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.4°F
- Total population: 18,414
21. LaFayette, GA (Walker County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 81.7°F (+5.2°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.5°F
- Total population: 6,929
20. Lawrenceville, GA (Gwinnett County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.3°F (+5.2°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.1°F
- Total population: 30,465
19. Atlanta, GA (Fulton County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.8°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.6°F
- Total population: 494,838
18. Del Rio, TX (Val Verde County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 89.0°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 83.7°F
- Total population: 34,722
17. Rome, GA (Floyd County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.3°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.9°F
- Total population: 37,621
16. Marietta, GA (Cobb County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.8°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.5°F
- Total population: 61,387
15. Newnan, GA (Coweta County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.1°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.8°F
- Total population: 42,689
14. Alpine, TX (Brewster County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.2°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 80.9°F
- Total population: 5,997
13. Dahlonega, GA (Lumpkin County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 79.2°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 73.8°F
- Total population: 7,083
12. Cumming, GA (Forsyth County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 81.7°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.3°F
- Total population: 7,371
11. Prescott, AZ (Yavapai County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 84.4°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.9°F
- Total population: 46,054
10. Douglasville, GA (Douglas County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.7°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.2°F
- Total population: 35,252
9. Cartersville, GA (Bartow County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.7°F
- Total population: 23,103
8. Dalton, GA (Whitfield County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.8°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.2°F
- Total population: 34,358
7. Cedartown, GA (Polk County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.7°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.2°F
- Total population: 10,166
6. Dallas, GA (Paulding County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.6°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.0°F
- Total population: 14,126
5. Calhoun, GA (Gordon County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.4°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.8°F
- Total population: 17,184
4. Canton, GA (Cherokee County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.3°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.7°F
- Total population: 33,499
3. Carrollton, GA (Carroll County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.4°F (+5.7°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.7°F
- Total population: 26,622
2. Phoenix, AZ (Maricopa County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 96.3°F (+6.1°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 90.1°F
- Total population: 1,609,456
1. Yuma, AZ (Yuma County)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 97.5°F (+6.7°F hotter than normal)
- Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 90.8°F
- Total population: 96,314
