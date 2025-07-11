Big Beautiful Bill Has Seniors On Track for the Largest Tax Break in U.S. History

Key Points Seniors will receive some major tax benefits due to the One Big Beautiful Bill.

When you are a retiree with no paycheck coming in, you often need to be careful about where your money goes. That’s why it can sometimes be upsetting to find out that some of your cash is going to the government. Retirees often don’t realize that they’ll be taxed on their Social Security benefits, but a growing number are at the federal level (and sometimes at the state level) because the threshold at which benefits are taxed was never indexed to inflation. As a result, a tax on benefits that once hit a very small percentage of retirees now affects close to half of all seniors. Now, however, seniors are going to be paying a whole lot less in taxes — or at least some of them are. That’s thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on the Fourth of July. The Bill did not change the rules by which Social Security benefits are taxed as a result of the way it was passed, which did not allow for lawmakers to modify current Social Security laws. It did, however, deliver retirees another tax break that will provide substantial savings. In fact, the Council of Economic Advisors referred to the One Big Beautiful Bill as “the largest tax break in American history for our nation’s seniors.”

Here’s how the new tax break works — and how it helps retirees to save

The One Big Beautiful Bill provides a bonus deduction that is available only to seniors 65 years of age and older. The deduction totals $6,000 per person. For married seniors, each spouse can claim the deduction, so that means it is worth up to $12,000 per couple. According to the Council on Economic Advisors, this means that the majority of retirees who are receiving Social Security will now have exemptions and deductions exceeding their taxable Social Security income. Under current law, around 64% of retirees have enough exemptions and deductions to avoid tax on Social Security, but that number increases to 88%. The Council on Economic Advisors also made clear that this $6,000 deduction benefits even retirees who do not claim Social Security, as the deduction is a general tax deduction and not one specific to these retirement benefits. An estimated 33.9 million seniors will be able to benefit from the new opportunity to save, and it will result in an average after-tax income bump of $670 per senior who is eligible. It is restricted to seniors who qualify based on income, though. It begins to phase out at a rate of 6% for single taxpayers who have a household income above $75,000 and for married tax filers with an income over $150,000. For those who exceed the allowable income limits, each $1,000 in income above the $75,000 will reduce the value of the tax deduction by $60. Single seniors, therefore, will not benefit at all from the deduction once their income his $175,000, while married joint filing seniors need an income of $250,000 or below to benefit.

Planning for tax changes as a retiree

While lower and higher income seniors may not benefit much from the Big Beautiful Bill, and lower income retirees could actually face some losses due to changes to Medicaid and SNAP benefits, most seniors will get at least some more money in their pocket with its passage. When laws change like this, it’s always a good idea for retirees to talk with a financial advisor to get some advice on how their tax situation may change and to determine if there are any financial moves they should make in order to take full advantage of new opportunities to save- espeically in cases like this, where the tax breaks could be so big.