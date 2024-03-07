Understanding Social Security Today: All Benefits And Strategies Explained Nattakorn_Maneerat / Shutterstock.com

Social Security is a program in the United States that provides government financial support to people in certain life situations. You may know that social security can be used in retirement, but there are also other cases where you can claim social security benefits.

This program was established in 1935 as part of the New Deal during the Great Depression. Here’s a quick overview of the three main benefits it offers:

Retirement benefits: Social Security replaces a small portion of your pre-retirement income when you reach "retirement age" and retire. While this age can vary, it is typically at 66 or older, depending on your birth year. The amount you receive is based on your lifetime earnings.

Disability benefits: If you become disabled and cannot work, Social Security can provide financial assistance. While this benefit usually isn't very high, it can help meet your basic needs.

Survivors benefits: If you are married to someone receiving Social Security, you may be able to claim after they pass away. Sometimes, this also applies to the children of deceased workers.

Social Security has its own government website, where you can learn more about it and:

Social Security History

President Roosevelt established the Committee on Economic Security (CES) in 1934 to investigate social insurance programs. The Social Security Act was signed into law on August 14th, the following year, creating a federal insurance system for the elderly.

After that, Social Security expanded to include survivor benefits, disability benefits, and Medicare.

How Social Security Works

Social Security is a social insurance program that’s funded through payroll taxes. These taxes are deducted from each paycheck any worker in America receives. The collected funds are used to benefit current retirees and other qualifying individuals.

When you qualify or retire, you can receive benefits yourself. Your amount depends on your lifetime earnings and when you choose to receive them. For instance, you can sometimes begin receiving benefits as early as 62, but the amount will be lower until you reach full retirement age, which is often either 66 or 67.

The 3 Different Types of Benefits

There are three different types of benefits under the Social Security umbrella. These include retirement, disability, and survivor.

Retirement Benefits

When you retire, Social Security can replace a portion of your pre-retirement income. This benefit is calculated based on your average earnings over your 35 highest-earning years. You can start receiving benefits as early as 62 in some cases. However, the earlier you start, the lower your monthly benefit will be.

Remember that Social Security probably isn’t everything you need to save for retirement. It’s important to check your retirement expectations against reality.

Disability Benefits

If you develop a medical condition that’s expected to last over a year (or result in death) and prevents you from working, you may be eligible to receive Social Security. The benefit is based on your work history and average earnings. Proving you’re disabled can be challenging, though, and documentation from your doctor is required.

Survivor Benefits

Spouses, children, and other dependents of wage earners who paid Social Security taxes may be eligible to receive benefits. The benefits are based on the deceased worker’s earnings history and age. Your relationship with the deceased may also matter, with spouses and young children qualifying for more than more distant relations.

Depending on your relationship with the deceased and your age, the percentage of benefits you receive differs.

Family Eligibility

Some family members may also be eligible for Social Security benefits because of your work history, even if they haven’t worked themselves. For instance, children may be eligible under certain circumstances, such as being unmarried, under 18, or students. Dependent grandchildren may qualify in a similar situation.

Your spouse may also qualify. For instance, retired spouses may receive up to 50% of your benefit if you already receive Social Security. Divorced spouses may also be eligible, even if you haven’t filed yet.

The Best Age to Claim Benefits

Retirement varies from person to person and may not be completely your choice. However, the later you apply for benefits, the more money you receive monthly. Claiming before your full retirement age (usually 66 to 67) reduces your monthly benefit. Your benefit slightly increases each month after your full retirement age, too, up to age 70.

Your “full retirement age” depends on when you were born. You can find it on the SSA retirement planner.

Social Security Taxes

Social Security taxes are a mandatory payroll tax that funds two programs: Social Security and Medicare. Both the employer and employee contribute equally, paying around 6.2% each. The collected taxes go into a “trust fund” that benefits current receivers.

There is a maximum taxable income for Social Security. Currently, it is around $147,000. Once you reach this income total, you no longer pay Social Security taxes on the rest of your income. This limit can change each year, so always double-check.

