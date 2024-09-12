You Are Getting the Best Interest Rate on Your Money?

This post may contain affiliate links. While partners mentioned may provide earnings, the opinions and insights shared are our own.

Why You Can’t Afford to Wait

lovelyday12 / Shutterstock.com

If your money is just sitting in a checking account, it’s time to rethink your strategy. Inflation is a silent killer of savings, and the longer you wait, the more purchasing power you lose. Moving your money to a high-yield savings account only takes a few minutes, but the long-term impact on your financial health can be profound.

Think about it this way: Let’s say you have $10,000 sitting in a checking account earning no interest. After a year, you’re no better off than when you started—while inflation continues to chip away at your money’s value. But move that same $10,000 to a high-yield savings account at 5% APY, and you’ll earn $500 in interest over the course of a year. That’s $500 you didn’t have to lift a finger to make!

