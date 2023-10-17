Privacy Last Updated: October 17, 2023

Flywheel Publishing, LLC (“247WallSt” or “we”) respects your privacy and we are committed to protecting it through our compliance with this policy. Accordingly, we have developed this privacy policy in order for you to understand how we collect, use, communicate, disclose and otherwise make use of personal information when you visit https://247wallst.com (the “Website”). This policy applies to information we collect:

On the Website.

In email, text, and other electronic messages between you and this Website.

When you interact with our advertising and applications on third-party websites and services.

It does not apply to information collected by:

Us offline or through other means, including on any other website we operate or any third party.

Any third party, including through any application or content (including advertising) that may link to or be accessible from or through the Website.

Please read this policy (the “Privacy Policy”) carefully to understand our policies and practices regarding your information and how we will treat it. If you do not agree with our policies and practices, your only choice is not to use our Website. By accessing or using this Website, you agree to this privacy policy. This policy may change from time to time (see Changes to Our Privacy Policy). Your continued use of this Website after we make changes is deemed to be acceptance of those changes, so please periodically check the policy for updates. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this privacy policy have the meaning set forth in the Terms of Service.

Information We Collect About You and How We Collect It

We collect several types of information from and about users of our Website, including information:

By which you may be personally identified, such as name, postal address, email address, telephone number, or any other identifier by which you may be contacted online or offline;

That is about you but individually does not identify you; and

About your internet connection, the equipment you use to access our Website, and usage details.

We collect this information:

Directly from you when you provide it to us.

Automatically as you navigate through the site. Information collected automatically may include usage details, IP addresses, and information collected through cookies, web beacons, and other tracking technologies.

From third parties, for example, our business partners.

If you do choose to submit personally identifiable information either via the Website, or when contacting us, we will adhere to the following principles:

We will only collect personally identifiable information by means that are lawful and fair in your jurisdiction and, where appropriate, with the knowledge or consent of the individual concerned, and if applicable, a guardian. Before or at the time of collecting personally identifiable information, we will identify the purposes for which information is being collected.

We will collect and use personally identifiable information solely for fulfilling those purposes specified by us and for other incidental purposes, unless we obtain the consent of the individual concerned or as required by law.

Personally identifiable information should be relevant to the purposes for which it is to be used, and, to the extent necessary for those purposes, should be accurate, complete, and up-to-date.

We will protect personally identifiable information by using reasonable security safeguards against loss or theft, as well as unauthorized access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.

We will only retain personally identifiable information for as long as necessary to fulfill these purposes.

We are committed to conducting our business in accordance with these principles in order to ensure that the confidentiality of personally identifiable information is protected and maintained.

Information We Collect Through Automatic Data Collection Technologies

As you navigate through and interact with our Website, we may use automatic data collection technologies to collect certain information about your equipment, browsing actions, and patterns, including:

Details of your visits to our Website, including traffic data, location data, logs, and other communication data and the resources that you access and use on the Website.

Information about your computer and internet connection, including your IP address, operating system, and browser type.

We also may use these technologies to collect information about your online activities over time and across third-party websites or other online services (behavioral tracking).

The information we collect automatically is only statistical data and does not include personal information. It helps us to improve our Website and to deliver a better and more personalized service, including by enabling us to:

Estimate our audience size and usage patterns.

Store information about your preferences, allowing us to customize our Website according to your individual interests.

Speed up your searches.

Recognize you when you return to our Website.

The technologies we use for this automatic data collection may include:

Cookies (or browser cookies). A cookie is a small file placed on the hard drive of your computer. You may refuse to accept browser cookies by activating the appropriate setting on your browser. However, if you select this setting you may be unable to access certain parts of our Website. Unless you have adjusted your browser setting so that it will refuse cookies, our system will issue cookies when you direct your browser to our Website. The advertising shown on the Website is provided by trusted third-party advertising networks, these networks will set cookies in your web browser to facilitate their advertising software. We have no control over these cookies, and they remain the responsibility of the relevant organizations. The Website uses third-party services to help improve the Website, these include AddThis.com and Google Analytics. These services may set cookies in your web browser to facilitate their services. We have no control over these cookies, and they remain the responsibility of the relevant organizations.

Web Beacons. Pages of our Website and our emails may contain small electronic files known as web beacons (also referred to as clear gifs, pixel tags, and single-pixel gifs) that permit the Company, for example, to count users who have visited those pages or [opened an email] and for other related website statistics (for example, recording the popularity of certain website content and verifying system and server integrity).

Third-Party Use of Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies

Some content or applications, including advertisements, on the Website are served by third-parties, including advertisers, ad networks and servers, content providers, and application providers. These third parties may use cookies alone or in conjunction with web beacons or other tracking technologies to collect information about you when you use our Website. The information they collect may be associated with your personal information or they may collect information, including personal information, about your online activities over time and across different websites and other online services. They may use this information to provide you with interest-based (behavioral) advertising or other targeted content.

We do not control these third parties’ tracking technologies or how they may be used. If you have any questions about an advertisement or other targeted content, you should contact the responsible provider directly. For information about how you can opt out of receiving targeted advertising from many providers, see Choices About How We Use and Disclose Your Information.

How We Use Your Information

We use information that we collect about you or that you provide to us, including any personally identifiable information:

To present our Website and its contents to you.

To provide you with information, products, or services that you request from us.

To fulfill any other specific purpose for which you provide it.

To carry out our obligations and enforce our rights arising from any contracts entered into between you and us, including for billing and collection.

To notify you about changes to our Website or any products or services we offer or provide though it.

To allow you to participate in interactive features on our Website.

In any other way we may describe when you provide the information.

For any other purpose with your consent.

We may use the information we have collected from you to enable us to display advertisements to our advertisers’ target audiences. Even though we do not disclose your personal information for these purposes without your consent, if you click on or otherwise interact with an advertisement, the advertiser may assume that you meet its target criteria.

Disclosure of Your Information

We may disclose aggregated information about our users, and information that does not identify any individual, without restriction.

We may disclose personally identifiable information that we collect or you provide as described in this privacy policy:

To our subsidiaries and affiliates.

To contractors, service providers, and other third parties we use to support our business.

To a buyer or other successor in the event of a merger, divestiture, restructuring, reorganization, dissolution, or other sale or transfer of some or all of 247WallSt's assets.

247WallSt's assets. To third parties to market their products or services to you if you have consented to or not opted out of these disclosures.

To fulfill the specific purpose for which you provide it.

For any other purpose disclosed by us when you provide the information.

With your consent.

We may also disclose your personal information:

To comply with any court order, law, or legal process, including to respond to any government or regulatory request.

To enforce or apply our Terms of Service.

If we believe disclosure is necessary or appropriate to protect the rights, property, or safety of 247WallSt, our customers, or others.

Choices About How We Use and Disclose Your Information

You can set your browser to refuse all or some browser cookies, or to alert you when cookies are being sent. If you disable or refuse cookies, please note that some parts of this Website may then be inaccessible or not function properly.

We do not control third parties’ collection or use of your information to serve interest-based advertising. However, these third parties may provide you with ways to choose not to have your information collected or used in this way. You can opt out of receiving targeted ads from members of the Network Advertising Initiative (“NAI“) on the NAI’s website.

Residents of certain states, such as California, Nevada, Colorado, Connecticut, Virginia, and Utah may have additional personal information rights and choices. Please see Your State Privacy Rights for more information.

Your State Privacy Rights

Colorado, Connecticut, Virginia, and Utah each provide their state residents with rights to:

Confirm whether we process their personal information.

Access and delete certain personal information.

Data portability.

Opt-out of personal data processing for targeted advertising and sales.

Colorado, Connecticut, and Virginia also provide their state residents with rights to:

Correct inaccuracies in their personal information, taking into account the information’s nature processing purpose.

Opt-out of profiling in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects.

If you are a resident of California, please visit https://247wallst.com/ccpa-privacy-policy/ for information applicable to your privacy rights.

Comments

When submitting a comment on the Website or a piece of feedback for the website in general, please ensure your comment does not contain any personally identifiable information.

Changes to Our Privacy Policy

It is our policy to post any changes we make to our privacy policy on this page. If we make material changes to how we treat our users’ personal information, we will notify you through a notice on the Website home page. The date the privacy policy was last revised is identified at the top of the page. You are responsible for ensuring we have an up-to-date active and deliverable email address for you, and for periodically visiting our Website and this privacy policy to check for any changes.

Contacting Us

If you choose to contact us either using our online contact form, or by email, then we will require your email address in order to respond to you; you are not required to enter your email address if you do not require a response. Your email address will be stored securely and will only be used by 247WallSt for the purpose of responding to your request.

In accordance with relevant legislation, we ask that children under 13 years old do not contact us without adult supervision. If we receive contact from a child we believe to be unsupervised then we will not respond and will immediately delete all records of the contact, except when we believe we need to inform relevant authorities of the contact.

Content Policy

All content on the Website will, to the best of our abilities, conform to the following standards and the Content Standards set forth in our Terms of Service (https://247wallst.com/disclaimer-and-terms-of-use/#contentStandards):

We will always moderate and approve content prior to it being published.

We will periodically review all of our content to ensure it continues to meet the high standards you expect of an online encyclopedia.

We are committed to conducting our business in accordance with these principles. 247WallSt may change this content policy from time to time at 247WallSt's sole discretion.

Moderation Policy

All visitor submitted content on the Website is moderated prior to being published and subject to the terms set forth in our Terms of Service regarding User Contributions (https://247wallst.com/disclaimer-and-terms-of-use/#userContributions).

All visitor submitted content is published at the discretion of 247WallSt. We reserve the right to reject all content without reason.

We are committed to conducting our business in accordance with these principles. 247WallSt may change this moderation policy from time to time at 247WallSt's sole discretion.

Advertising Privacy Statement

This Website is affiliated with CMI Marketing, Inc., d/b/a CafeMedia (“CafeMedia”) for the purposes of placing advertising on the Website, and CafeMedia will collect and use certain data for advertising purposes. To learn more about CafeMedia’s data usage, click here: www.cafemedia.com/publisher-advertising-privacy-policy