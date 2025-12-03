The Market Is Flashing Red: Here Is the Safe Move Smart Investors Are Making

By Austin Smith Dec 2, 2025 | Updated 7:37 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Here is the truth. We are in one of the most volatile financial environments in years, and experienced investors are starting to catch on.

Markets keep swinging without warning as volatility keeps ticking higher. Today, a single tweet sends economies into a tailspin. Meanwhile, the once mighty US consumer is on the ropes and can’t afford the basics. All of this is bad news for retirees, who need to start shifting their assets into fixed income and protect what they’ve built while good options still exist.

That unpredictability is exactly why a growing number of smart investors are turning to guaranteed income products right now. Not later. Not eventually. Now. Because they see what is happening in the market and they understand how quickly things can change.

And all the usual suspects like dividends, savings accounts, or bonds are pure jokes right now. Heck, even treasuries look sketchy. This is exactly why annuities, especially Multi Year Guaranteed Annuities or MYGAs, are becoming a go to solution for investors who refuse to leave their retirement to chance. And some of the yields are shockingly high. Today investors are locking in guaranteed income at 4.9%, 5.0%, even 5.2%.

Earn a guaranteed 5.0% APY1 or more when you open a FastBreak™ annuity and contribute a minimum of $1,000.

Annuities offer something the market cannot give you right now. Guaranteed stability. Guaranteed clarity. Guaranteed growth. This is not market based. This is not up for debate. When you choose a high yield annuity, your principal is protected and your growth is locked in for the full term you choose.

The Market Is Sending You a Message

If you watch the market closely, you can see the warning signs. Experts may disagree about the timing, but the truth is, once interest rates fall again or markets shift hard in either direction, your options are almost certainly NOT going to be as favorable as they are today. That is why so many investors are acting quickly to put guaranteed income in place before conditions change.

👉 See today’s guaranteed income options before conditions change

Annuities give you a powerful advantage in uncertain times. They remove risk from the part of your portfolio you cannot afford to gamble with. They turn unstable, unpredictable markets into stable, predictable growth. They give you income you can rely on while your other investments keep working for long term growth.

Why This Matters More Than Ever

When you lock in guaranteed growth with a high yield annuity, you shield yourself from the very things causing anxiety for millions of investors right now. You protect your savings from sudden market drops. You eliminate the fear of interest rate swings. You create an income base that does not care what stocks or bonds do next. This kind of stability gives you a massive psychological and financial advantage.

Your guaranteed growth can help you:

Cover critical expenses without worrying about market turmoil

Retire sooner without questioning whether it is safe

Protect your long term investments by building a secure income layer

Stay calm in volatile periods instead of reacting to them

Finally enjoy your retirement without watching every headline

And here is the part most investors overlook. Once you have guaranteed income in place, everything else in your portfolio instantly becomes less stressful. You no longer need every investment to be perfect. You no longer panic when markets pull back. You have a foundation that is unshakable.

👉 Secure Your Future With Guaranteed Income

If You Wait, You Risk Missing the Window

The biggest mistake investors make is assuming opportunities like this will always be available. They will not. Market conditions shift. Rate environments change. Insurers adjust products based on demand. Waiting even a few weeks or months could mean missing out on the stability you could have locked in today.

This is your chance to take control of your future before the market forces your hand. You deserve a retirement built on certainty, not on hope. You deserve income you can rely on every single year. And you deserve to protect the wealth you spent decades building.

Lock in guaranteed income for 3-10 years, with zero market risk

24/7 wall st may receive compensation for actions taken from links provided here. 1Annual Percentage Yield (APY) rates subject to change at any time, and the rate mentioned may no longer be current. Please visit Gainbridge.io/fastbreak for current rates, full product disclosures and disclaimer. All guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. FastBreak™ is issued by Gainbridge Life Insurance Company in Zionsville, Indiana. Gainbridge Life Insurance Company is currently licensed and authorized to do business in 49 states (all states except New York), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.