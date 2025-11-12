The New Report That’s Changing Retirement Income

Most investors spend years learning how to pick good stocks and funds. Far fewer have a clear plan for turning those investments into a reliable retirement paycheck. The truth is, the transition from “building wealth” to “living on wealth” is one of the most overlooked risks facing successful investors in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve.

This free, in-depth guide from Fisher Investments walks you through a complete framework for answering three questions that matter more than any single stock pick:

What do you really want your money to do in retirement? How much will the life you want actually cost, once you factor in inflation and a longer life span? How can you turn your portfolio into tax smart, sustainable cash flow without running out of money too soon or playing it “safe” in a way that quietly starves your future?

Inside, you will see how to distinguish between essential and discretionary spending so you know exactly what your baseline lifestyle costs, plus the extras that make retirement feel rewarding, not constrained. You will learn why your real time horizon may be 25 to 35 years or more, and how even “average” inflation can almost double your income needs over time if you want to maintain your purchasing power.

The guide also explains the crucial difference between income and cash flow. It shows why focusing only on bond interest or stock dividends can leave you short, and how a total return mindset can potentially give you more flexibility and a better shot at long term growth. You will see how asset allocation drives your results, why many retirees may actually need more exposure to stocks than they think, and how overly high withdrawals can quietly erode even seven figure portfolios.

You will also get a clear, plain English look at popular income options. The guide discusses bond coupons, dividend stocks, “homegrown dividends” from selectively selling shares, as well as REITs, MLPs and annuities, including the tradeoffs, tax treatment and hidden risks that do not fit neatly into a product sales brochure.

If you have already built a meaningful nest egg by investing in individual equities, ETFs or mutual funds, you owe it to yourself to have a strategy that is just as thoughtful on the distribution side as it was on the accumulation side. The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income is designed for investors like you: serious, engaged and looking for objective education, not a sales pitch.

Click through to access the official Fisher Investments page, then request your free copy of The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income. Use it to stress test your current approach, clarify your goals and start turning your portfolio into a retirement income plan that is built to last.

