Ford Bronco Sales Up 7,000%

Ford Motor Company sold 54,842 of its Bronco model in the first half of, up from 810 a year, which is a 6,746% increase. Granted, the Bronco was just introduced a year ago, but it still shows how a popular vehicle can surge in sales based on tremendous public demand. Ford sold 915,820 vehicles in the same period, which demonstrates how critical the Bronco is to the total.

Ford sold five generations of Broncos from 1965 to 1996. That makes it about as old as the Mustang, Ford’s flagship sports car. Ford decided to bring back the Bronco, to continue to expand its highly successful crossover/SUV business.

The first Bronco was available in July of last year.



The auto media took to the Bronco immediately. It was the 2022 North American Utility of the Year.

Like most highly successful vehicles, the Bronco comes in several models. The base ones are the Bronco Sport. Its lowest price point is $28,815. The Bronco, the second model, has a bottom price point of $31,300.

The price of the Bronco can skyrocket. The price of the Bronco Raptor model is $68,500. Its price, with extra accessories, can rise to almost $75,000

It is hard to say why the Bronco has done so well. The media has helped push sales. It is one of Ford’s most well-known legacy models. And it enters a market when the demand for crossovers and SUVs is extraordinarily high.

