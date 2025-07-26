New York Tops U.S. With $12,685 in Per Capita Taxes, The Lowest Is Just $4,722 TippaPatt / Shutterstock.com

The federal government of the United States brought in over $4.9 trillion in fiscal 2024—more than the combined revenue of the top 14 Fortune 500 companies that year. The bulk of revenue collected by the federal government in any given year comes from taxes on income, corporations, and the sale of certain consumer products. State and local governments operate in a similar way, albeit on a slightly smaller scale.

Key Points While all Americans are subject to the same federal tax codes, state and local tax policies vary considerably.

Due to these variations, some Americans pay thousands of dollars more in taxes every year than others in the same income bracket.

Working with a financial advisor can be one of the best ways to build wealth. Click here to get started now.

Across the country, state and local governments collectively reported nearly $2.1 trillion in tax revenue last year. These taxes were levied on residents of applicable public jurisdictions, in addition to federal taxes. But while all Americans are subject to the same federal tax code, state and local governments have broad authority to set their own tax policies. As a result, Americans in some parts of the country pay much more in state and local taxes than others.

Using data from the Tax Foundation’s Facts & Figures 2025 report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where Americans are paying the most in taxes. We ranked all 50 states on per capita state and local tax collections in fiscal 2022, the most recent year of available data. Supplemental data on state and local tax revenue by source is also from the Facts & Figures report.

Depending on the state, per capita tax collections range from less than $5,000 to over $12,000. In most states, the largest share of combined state and local tax revenue comes from taxes on either income or property. Across all 50 states, property taxes account for 27.4% of all state and local tax revenue and income taxes account for 25.4%. (Here is a look at the U.S. counties with the lowest property tax rates.)

Notably, all Americans are subject to property taxes, with rates that can vary considerably even within a single state. However, more than half a dozen states—including Florida, Nevada, Tennessee, and Texas—do not tax income. These states make up for lost income tax revenue through other channels, such as sales taxes designed to take advantage of a strong tourism industry, but overall tax burdens tend to be lower in places that do not tax income. Of the eight states with no individual income tax, per capita tax collections are below the national average in all except one. (Here is a look at the American seniors who are being left behind by the Trump tax cuts.)

These are the states where Americans are paying the most in taxes.

Why It Matters

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

As is the case with the federal government, taxes are also the lifeblood of state and local governments, which have broad authority to set their own revenue policies. As a result, exactly how much Americans pay to their local and state governments every year depends to a large extent on where they live. And in some parts of the country, taxes pose a serious financial burden.

50. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $4,722

$4,722 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 31.1%

General Sales, 31.1% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 26.0%

Individual Income, 26.0% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 21.9%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 21.9% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 14.8%

Property, 14.8% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 6.1%

49. Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $4,731

$4,731 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 45.8%

General Sales, 45.8% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 24.5%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 24.5% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 20.6%

Property, 20.6% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 9.0%

Corporate Income, 9.0% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

48. Mississippi

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $4,767

$4,767 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 34.0%

General Sales, 34.0% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 25.7%

Property, 25.7% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 18.1%

Individual Income, 18.1% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 17.2%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 17.2% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 5.1%

47. Florida

Aneese / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $4,914

$4,914 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 39.2%

General Sales, 39.2% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 34.3%

Property, 34.3% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 23.0%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 23.0% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 3.5%

Corporate Income, 3.5% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

46. Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $4,979

$4,979 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 30.6%

Individual Income, 30.6% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 27.4%

Property, 27.4% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 26.5%

General Sales, 26.5% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 12.7%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 12.7% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 2.8%

45. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,038

$5,038 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 31.9%

General Sales, 31.9% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 24.8%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 24.8% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 20.6%

Individual Income, 20.6% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 18.7%

Property, 18.7% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 4.0%

44. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,052

$5,052 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 28.6%

Property, 28.6% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 25.9%

Individual Income, 25.9% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 23.9%

General Sales, 23.9% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 17.0%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 17.0% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 4.5%

43. South Dakota

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,091

$5,091 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 43.0%

General Sales, 43.0% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 33.3%

Property, 33.3% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 22.3%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 22.3% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 1.3%

Corporate Income, 1.3% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

42. Idaho

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,173

$5,173 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 29.4%

General Sales, 29.4% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 26.1%

Individual Income, 26.1% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 21.0%

Property, 21.0% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 13.1%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 13.1% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 10.5%

41. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,223

$5,223 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 34.0%

Individual Income, 34.0% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 21.9%

General Sales, 21.9% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 19.5%

Property, 19.5% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 18.5%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 18.5% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 6.1%

40. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,232

$5,232 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 42.6%

General Sales, 42.6% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 24.2%

Property, 24.2% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 19.6%

Individual Income, 19.6% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 10.5%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 10.5% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 3.1%

39. Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,262

$5,262 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 32.0%

Individual Income, 32.0% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 27.9%

Property, 27.9% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 24.5%

General Sales, 24.5% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 11.2%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 11.2% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 4.4%

38. Michigan

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,281

$5,281 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 32.2%

Property, 32.2% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 25.6%

Individual Income, 25.6% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 23.0%

General Sales, 23.0% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 15.8%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 15.8% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 3.4%

37. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,289

$5,289 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 39.0%

General Sales, 39.0% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 23.1%

Individual Income, 23.1% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 16.4%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 16.4% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 16.3%

Property, 16.3% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 5.1%

36. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,335

$5,335 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 30.6%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 30.6% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 26.4%

Individual Income, 26.4% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 20.7%

Property, 20.7% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 18.5%

General Sales, 18.5% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 3.9%

35. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,335

$5,335 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 31.1%

Individual Income, 31.1% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 27.4%

General Sales, 27.4% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 22.0%

Property, 22.0% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 16.6%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 16.6% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 2.9%

34. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,469

$5,469 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 41.1%

Property, 41.1% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 36.3%

General Sales, 36.3% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 22.6%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 22.6% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

N/A 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

33. Louisiana

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,497

$5,497 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 40.8%

General Sales, 40.8% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 18.8%

Property, 18.8% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 18.6%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 18.6% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 17.7%

Individual Income, 17.7% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 4.1%

32. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,741

$5,741 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 28.1%

Property, 28.1% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 27.6%

General Sales, 27.6% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 26.3%

Individual Income, 26.3% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 17.3%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 17.3% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 0.6%

31. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,768

$5,768 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 32.9%

Individual Income, 32.9% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 26.4%

General Sales, 26.4% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 21.8%

Property, 21.8% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 15.0%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 15.0% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 3.9%

30. Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,842

$5,842 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 36.7%

Individual Income, 36.7% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 33.1%

Property, 33.1% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 25.7%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 25.7% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 4.5%

Corporate Income, 4.5% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

29. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,949

$5,949 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 61.5%

Property, 61.5% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 22.0%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 22.0% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 14.6%

Corporate Income, 14.6% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 1.9%

Individual Income, 1.9% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

28. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $5,953

$5,953 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 30.8%

Property, 30.8% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 25.6%

Individual Income, 25.6% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 21.5%

General Sales, 21.5% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 13.7%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 13.7% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 8.3%

27. Nevada

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $6,196

$6,196 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 44.2%

General Sales, 44.2% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 34.0%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 34.0% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 21.8%

Property, 21.8% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

N/A 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

26. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $6,264

$6,264 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 36.0%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 36.0% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 34.4%

Property, 34.4% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 29.7%

General Sales, 29.7% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

N/A 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

25. Utah

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $6,277

$6,277 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 32.2%

Individual Income, 32.2% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 29.2%

General Sales, 29.2% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 21.6%

Property, 21.6% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 12.5%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 12.5% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 4.4%

24. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $6,326

$6,326 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 29.4%

General Sales, 29.4% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 28.5%

Property, 28.5% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 26.0%

Individual Income, 26.0% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 11.5%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 11.5% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 4.7%

23. Iowa

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $6,375

$6,375 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 31.3%

Property, 31.3% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 24.9%

Individual Income, 24.9% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 23.6%

General Sales, 23.6% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 15.9%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 15.9% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 4.2%

22. Pennsylvania

benedek / E+ via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $6,644

$6,644 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 27.0%

Individual Income, 27.0% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 25.8%

Property, 25.8% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 22.3%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 22.3% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 18.3%

General Sales, 18.3% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 6.7%

21. Nebraska

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $6,732

$6,732 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 33.7%

Property, 33.7% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 24.4%

Individual Income, 24.4% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 23.7%

General Sales, 23.7% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 12.7%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 12.7% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 5.4%

20. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $6,845

$6,845 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 33.2%

Individual Income, 33.2% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 29.5%

Property, 29.5% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 19.1%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 19.1% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 14.8%

General Sales, 14.8% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 3.3%

19. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $6,915

$6,915 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 51.7%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 51.7% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 34.5%

Property, 34.5% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 8.1%

Corporate Income, 8.1% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 5.7%

General Sales, 5.7% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

18. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $6,920

$6,920 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 40.5%

Individual Income, 40.5% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 27.2%

Property, 27.2% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 22.2%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 22.2% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 5.9%

Corporate Income, 5.9% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 4.1%

17. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $7,000

$7,000 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 36.0%

Property, 36.0% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 25.2%

Individual Income, 25.2% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 19.5%

General Sales, 19.5% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 15.5%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 15.5% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 3.8%

16. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $7,216

$7,216 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 35.5%

Property, 35.5% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 25.9%

Individual Income, 25.9% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 21.7%

General Sales, 21.7% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 12.6%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 12.6% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 4.2%

15. Colorado

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $7,263

$7,263 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 29.3%

Property, 29.3% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 27.6%

Individual Income, 27.6% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 25.6%

General Sales, 25.6% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 14.0%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 14.0% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 3.6%

14. Washington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $7,431

$7,431 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 48.3%

General Sales, 48.3% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 26.9%

Property, 26.9% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 24.8%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 24.8% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

N/A 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

13. Delaware

Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $7,693

$7,693 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 47.5%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 47.5% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 30.9%

Individual Income, 30.9% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 15.1%

Property, 15.1% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 6.5%

Corporate Income, 6.5% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: N/A

12. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $7,752

$7,752 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 37.5%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 37.5% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 32.0%

General Sales, 32.0% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 14.3%

Property, 14.3% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 13.2%

Individual Income, 13.2% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 3.0%

11. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $8,048

$8,048 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 39.5%

Individual Income, 39.5% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 23.2%

Property, 23.2% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 19.7%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 19.7% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 13.3%

General Sales, 13.3% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 4.3%

10. Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $8,050

$8,050 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 32.9%

Individual Income, 32.9% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 23.8%

Property, 23.8% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 16.7%

General Sales, 16.7% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 16.4%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 16.4% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 10.3%

9. Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $8,148

$8,148 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 31.8%

Property, 31.8% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 22.0%

Individual Income, 22.0% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 19.2%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 19.2% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 17.6%

General Sales, 17.6% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 9.3%

8. Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $8,158

$8,158 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 39.0%

Property, 39.0% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 24.0%

Individual Income, 24.0% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 21.8%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 21.8% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 10.7%

General Sales, 10.7% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 4.5%

7. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $8,961

$8,961 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 52.1%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 52.1% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 19.7%

General Sales, 19.7% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 18.1%

Property, 18.1% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 6.8%

Individual Income, 6.8% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 3.3%

6. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $9,341

$9,341 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 37.3%

Individual Income, 37.3% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 32.0%

Property, 32.0% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 13.3%

General Sales, 13.3% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 10.5%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 10.5% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 7.0%

5. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $9,367

$9,367 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 38.7%

Property, 38.7% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 23.7%

Individual Income, 23.7% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 16.3%

General Sales, 16.3% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 11.3%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 11.3% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 10.0%

4. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $9,503

$9,503 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 34.5%

General Sales, 34.5% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 27.4%

Individual Income, 27.4% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 18.9%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 18.9% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 16.9%

Property, 16.9% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 2.3%

3. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $9,718

$9,718 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 34.6%

Property, 34.6% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 28.1%

Individual Income, 28.1% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 14.8%

General Sales, 14.8% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 12.1%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 12.1% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 10.4%

2. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $10,319

$10,319 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 36.2%

Individual Income, 36.2% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 20.7%

Property, 20.7% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 18.3%

General Sales, 18.3% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 13.5%

Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 13.5% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 11.4%

1. New York

State and local per capita tax collections in fiscal 2022: $12,685

$12,685 Largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Individual Income, 35.0%

Individual Income, 35.0% 2nd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Property, 26.0%

Property, 26.0% 3rd largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: General Sales, 15.2%

General Sales, 15.2% 4th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Corporate Income, 12.7%

Corporate Income, 12.7% 5th largest source of state and local tax revenue, fiscal 2022: Other Taxes (e.g. alcohol, tobacco, vehicle, license taxes), 11.0%

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe (sponsor) It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 5% cash back (you read that right) on some items, $200 statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself, we’ve assembled a list of the top credit cards today right here. Frankly, with rewards this good we don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you sign up today you can secure some of the best rewards we’ve ever seen. Click here to get started.