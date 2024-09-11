Ford's F-Series Pickups Are 38% of US Sales jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In August, the Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) F-Series line was 38% of its total U.S. sales.

Ford will not be able to build a car that can outsell the F-Series for years.

If investors need to be reminded of the extent to which Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) relies on gasoline-powered vehicles, and will for years, they only need to look at the portion of Ford’s U.S. sales: F-Series full-sized pickups, many of which are major gas guzzlers. In August, the F-Series line was 38% of total U.S. sales.

The anchor of the F-Series is the F-150. It has been the best-selling vehicle in America since 1981, and its two competitors, the Chevy Silverado and Ram, have never threatened that position.

One reason for the success of the F-Series is that the F-150 comes in eight models. The XL is the least expensive, with a base price of $36,965. The most expensive model, the Raptor, has a base price of $78,440. Ford has an F-150 for every pickup buyer’s price point.

The F-150’s mileage per gallon ranges from 26 in the city to 20 on the highway for the 2.3-L EcoBoost V6 to 10 in the city and 15 on the highway for the 5.2-L Supercharged V8. In either case, the fuel efficiency is poor.

Ford cannot build a car that will outsell the F-Series for years. And that is at the heart of its problem of becoming a mostly EV company.

