5 Gold Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it’s pretty hard to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for gold stocks likely to survive the current troubles that could very well offer investors some huge returns over the next year or so. With gold still trading near record highs, and all the reasons to own them still in place, these could be great ideas for aggressive investors.

B2Gold

This is a small-cap gold stock for aggressive investors looking for sector exposure. B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) is a global, growth-oriented mid-tier gold producer whose primary assets include gold mines located in Nicaragua (La Libertad and El Limon), the Philippines (Masbate) and Namibia (Otjikoto) and Mali (Fekola).

B2Gold recently announced positive drill results from the Mamba zone, which is located within the Anaconda area approximately 20 kilometers from the Fekola Mine, as well as positive infill drill results from the Fekola mineral resource area and step out results north of the Fekola resource.

The BofA Securities team has its price target set at $6.40, and the Wall Street consensus target is just $3.50. B2Gold stock has traded mostly between $6 and $7 over the past month.

Kinross Gold

Investors who are more aggressive may want to consider this smaller cap mining company. Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties, principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania.

Kinross Gold is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores, reclamation of gold-mining properties and the production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 24.3 million ounces of gold and 55.7 million ounces of silver.

The BofA team attributed the recent earnings beat in part to a lower tax rate. While the company has kept its 2020 guidance withdrawn, it is on track to meet its prior GEO output and cost guidance for the year. Kinross has reduced its net debt by $160 million on a quarter-over-quarter basis, largely due to impressive free-cash-flow generation. In addition, the company sees higher output over the rest of the year.

BofA Securities recently lifted the $8.90 price target to $11.25. The posted consensus target is $10.35, and Kinross Gold stock tried to breach the $9 level again on Friday.

