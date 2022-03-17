Zeus: Two years later, climate change flipped on its head

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

(David Callaway is founder and Editor-in-Chief of Callaway Climate Insights. He is the former president of the World Editors Forum, Editor-in-Chief of USA Today and MarketWatch, and CEO of TheStreet Inc.)

SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Insights) — Two years ago on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, the first day of what would become a global Covid lockdown far longer than anyone imagined, we launched Callaway Climate Insights to chronicle the fascinating shift of international investment toward renewable energy to save the planet.

I chose St. Patrick’s Day because, well, its color is green. And I’m mostly Irish. And my friend and business partner, Stephen Rae, lives in Dublin. But really because I hoped that each year on our anniversary as we toasted our progress, we would also have great new opportunities in clean technology to celebrate. Opportunities that would drive a new bull market in environmental, social and governance investing.

Instead, as so often happens in markets, the world was flipped on its head. . . .

