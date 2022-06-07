Latin America highlights why now may be the time to invest in ESG funds

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

(Michael Molinski is a senior economist at Trendline Economics. He’s worked for Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Wells Fargo, and previously as a foreign correspondent and editor for Bloomberg News and MarketWatch.)

MEXICO CITY (Callaway Climate Insights) — It hasn’t been a good year for ESG funds overall in terms of performance and inflows. Given the downturn in global stock markets, rising inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now the threat of a global recession, it’s no wonder that investors are turning their attention away from ESG products.

But new evidence suggests that now is the time when they should be investing in ESG funds and stocks. If for no other reason, it reduces the effects of contagion, especially in regions like Latin America that are highly susceptible to contagion risk. . . .

