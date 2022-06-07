Latin America highlights why now may be the time to invest in ESG funds

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights
(Michael Molinski is a senior economist at Trendline Economics. He’s worked for Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Wells Fargo, and previously as a foreign correspondent and editor for Bloomberg News and MarketWatch.)
MEXICO CITY (Callaway Climate Insights) — It hasn’t been a good year for ESG funds overall in terms of performance and inflows. Given the downturn in global stock markets, rising inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now the threat of a global recession, it’s no wonder that investors are turning their attention away from ESG products.
But new evidence suggests that now is the time when they should be investing in ESG funds and stocks. If for no other reason, it reduces the effects of contagion, especially in regions like Latin America that are highly susceptible to contagion risk. . . .
To read the full column, all our insights, news and in-depth interviews, please subscribe and support our great climate finance journalism.
Callaway Climate Insights Newsletter
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.