Array Technologies Announces Potential Pricing for Solar-Powered IPO

ATI Intermediate Holdings, the parent of solar tracking systems maker Array Technologies, has filed an amended S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding its initial public offering. The company intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol ARRY.

The company aims to price its 33.75 million shares in the range of $19 to $21 per share, with an overallotment option for an additional 5.06 million shares. At the maximum price, the entire offering is valued up to $815.06 million. Note that the company is only offering 7.0 million shares. Shareholders are offering the remaining of 26.75 million shares.

The underwriters for the offering are Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Guggenheim Securities, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank.

This is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. Its principal product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers commonly referred to as a single-axis “tracker.” Trackers move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which significantly increases their energy production.

Solar energy projects that use trackers generate up to 25% more energy and deliver a 22% lower levelized cost of energy than projects that use “fixed tilt” mounting systems, according to BloombergNEF.

Trackers represent between 10% and 15% of the cost of constructing a ground-mounted solar energy project, and roughly 70% of all ground-mounted solar energy projects constructed in the United States during 2019 utilized trackers.

In terms of its finances, the firm had revenues of $647.9 million for the fiscal 2019 full year, an increase from $290.8 million in 2018. During the same time, gross profit increased to $150.8 million in 2019, up from $11.6 million in 2018. On the books, Array Technologies cash and restricted cash was $361.3 million at the end of 2019, an increase from $40.8 million at the end of 2018.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. Some stockholders may be selling shares in this offering as well, and the company will not receive any proceeds from these.