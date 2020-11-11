Goldman Sachs Has 5 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy Now After the Election

The last thing we needed as we start to enter the home stretch for 2020 was a disputed election, but here it is. Given that this year has been a start-to-finish nightmare, it probably should come as no surprise. Wall Street and investors see the potential for Joe Biden to hold on and become the 46th president as a huge positive for certain sectors. One at the top of the list is clean energy.



Taking into consideration President-elect Joe Biden’s proposed clean energy policies, we now base case the potential for more accommodative policy and faster solar volume growth in coming years in our valuation frameworks and raise select price targets across the group, particularly for names with leverage to the US with all of our Buy-rated names showing double-digit potential price appreciation to our new 12-month price targets.

Solar energy is one main clean energy product from the sector. In a new report, Goldman Sachs feels that the change in administration is huge for the top companies. The report noted this:



Five stocks are rated Buy at Goldman Sachs, and one is the newest member of the firm’s Conviction List. However, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Array Technologies

This company is being confused with a biotech with a similar name that Pfizer bought in 2019. Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) provides solar tracking solutions and services for utility-scale projects. Its products include DuraTrack HZ v3, a single-axis solar tracking system, and SmarTrack, a machine learning software that automatically adjusts module angles in response to weather and site conditions.

This stock had a recent red-hot initial public offering. Shares charged out of the gate, as the first trade was 34% above where the upsized IPO was priced. A total of 47.5 million shares were sold in the offering, as the maker of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects sold 7 million shares to raise $154 million and a selling shareholder sold 40.5 million shares.

Goldman Sachs has a $50 price target on the shares, while the Wall Street consensus target is $44.29, and Array Technologies stock fell almost 6% on Tuesday to close at $39.70.

Canadian Solar

Based in the Great White North, this respected company is a solid play for growth investors who may be a touch more conservative. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) designs, develops, manufactures and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules and other solar power products. It operates through two segments.

Its Module and System Solutions segment engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are ready-to-install packages, comprising inverters, racking systems and other accessories.

The Energy segment engages in the development and sale of solar power projects and operation of solar power plants and the sale of electricity. As of January 31, 2020, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 880.2 megawatt peak. The company’s primary customers include distributors, system integrators, project developers and installers/EPC companies.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target and noted this:

Our 12-month target moves higher as we update assumptions in our project pricing model for our sum-of-the-parts analysis to reflect updated disclosures from the company around its Japanese assets and increase multiples to reflect recent increases in comparison multiples.

The Goldman Sachs target was lifted from $42 to $44. The consensus target is $40, and the last Canadian Solar stock trade on Tuesday came in at $38.93.

