Our Future Value of Money Calculator helps you understand how inflation and investment growth impact your money over time. Enter an amount, investment rate, and time period to see how much your money could be worth in the future—both in nominal terms (before inflation) and real terms (adjusted for purchasing power). This tool shows the cost of doing nothing versus investing wisely, helping you make smarter financial decisions. Whether you’re planning for retirement, saving for a major expense, or comparing investment options, use this calculator to see how your money can grow and stay ahead of inflation.

Access our other Financial Tools.