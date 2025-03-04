Our Withdrawal Rate Calculator helps you determine a sustainable withdrawal strategy for your retirement savings. By simulating annual withdrawals, portfolio growth, and long-term performance, this tool shows whether your savings can support your desired income while preserving your financial future. Enter your initial portfolio value, withdrawal amount, and expected returns to analyze total withdrawals, remaining portfolio value, and the estimated safe withdrawal rate. Visualize how your portfolio evolves over time and ensure your retirement plan is built to last. Whether you’re planning for early retirement or lifelong security, use this tool to make informed, data-driven decisions.

