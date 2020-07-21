BioNTech Raises Over $400 Million to Boost COVID-19 Efforts Chris Lange

BioNTech S.E. (NASDAQ: BNTX) has been one of the leading companies in the race to a COVID-19 vaccine. Its partnership with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has brought BioNTech to the top, with its shares rising over 160% year to date. Now, it’s time to capitalize.

The company announced a secondary offering of 5,000,000 American depositary shares (ADSs), each representing one ordinary share, with an overallotment option to purchase an additional 750,000 ADSs.

The underwriters for the offering are JPMorgan, BofA Securities, Berenberg, UBS, Canaccord Genuity, Commerzbank, Wolfe Capital Markets and Bryan Garnier.

Certain new and existing investors, including Pfizer, have indicated an interest in purchasing up to an aggregate of $200 million in ADSs. However, these indications of interest are not binding agreements or commitments to purchase.

The pricing for the offering has yet to be determined. With shares already posting a massive gain this year, BioNTech will make a nice chunk of change to put toward its research and operations.

At the most recent closing price of $88.20, the entire offering would be valued up to $441 million. Note that the company has a market cap of $21 billion, so this offering would constitute roughly 2% of the total cap.

BioNTech stock traded up about 6% to $93.83 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $12.52 to $105.00. The consensus price target is $55.39.