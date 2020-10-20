Why This Midstage PTSD Study Is the Real Deal

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares soared on Tuesday after the company provided an update from its midstage study in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Specifically, these results are coming from the Phase 2 study of NYX-783.

Overall, NYX-783 demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful efficacy results and a favorable adverse event and tolerability profile.

The primary objective of the first-in-patient study was achieved at both dose levels, meaning that patients made a statistically significant improvement on the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5) Arousal and Reactivity Score. This scale evaluates symptoms of PTSD such as hypervigilance, exaggerated startle response, irritability and aggression, reckless or self-destructive behaviors, and concentration and sleep disturbances.

Clinically meaningful improvement also was observed in the CAPS-5 Total Score within just four weeks in the 50 mg dose arm, which trended toward significance.

The improvements on the primary, clinician-administered CAPS-5 endpoints were concordant with improvements observed on multiple secondary and exploratory endpoints as well.

Management noted that this initial exploratory study surpassed expectations and clearly indicated the strong potential of NYX-783 to address some of the most challenging symptoms of PTSD rapidly and reliably. The firm expects the data from this study will support discussion with the FDA for the further development of NYX-783.

Looking ahead, the company expects to initiate a pivotal study in 2021 based on these results.

Aptinyx stock traded up nearly 50% to $5.45 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $1.60 to $6.47. The consensus price target is $10.67.