These Are the 218 Counties Without a Doctor

Douglas A. McIntyre
April 22, 2020 6:45 am

A large number of America’s counties are without a single doctor. While this may not be an acute problem much of the time, with the outbreak of COVID-19, people in these counties may have to travel as much as several hours to reach medical aid in surrounding areas. In turn, this can trigger the overloading of health care in the counties with physicians because of the influx. This is particularly true when there is a surge of patients.

Counties that have not reported any COVID-19 cases are exclusively rural and have low populations. However, this has begun to change. Wyoming has the fewest COVID-19 cases among all the states at only 322, according to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, and only six deaths. In mid-March, the number statewide was three cases. Today, the virus is spreading so fast that only two of Montana’s counties have no reported cases.

The problem with shortages of doctors in rural areas is unlikely to change. Few doctors want to live in relative isolation. This includes little or no contact with other physicians. The Washington Post pointed out recently about those who practice in out of the way areas, “Rural doctors are three years older than urban doctors on average, with half over 50 and more than a quarter beyond 60. Health officials predict the number of rural doctors will decline by 23 percent over the next decade as the number of urban doctors remains flat.” The problem of travel time to reach a doctor will worsen.

This list of counties without a doctor includes the state, the name of the county (or other area) and the population therein.

State County Population
Alabama Coosa County 10,754
Alabama Lamar County 13,946
Alaska Aleutians East Borough 3,370
Alaska Bristol Bay Borough 867
Alaska Denali Borough 2,074
Alaska Hoonah-Angoon Census Area 2,145
Alaska Kusilvak Census Area 8,202
Alaska Lake and Peninsula Borough 1,620
Alaska Skagway Municipality 1,157
Alaska Yakutat Borough 605
Arkansas Newton County 7,828
California Alpine County 1,120
Colorado Bent County 5,938
Colorado Costilla County 3,776
Colorado Dolores County 2,067
Colorado Hinsdale County 794
Colorado Kiowa County 1,376
Florida Glades County 13,754
Florida Liberty County 8,242
Georgia Atkinson County 8,342
Georgia Baker County 3,200
Georgia Echols County 3,936
Georgia Lanier County 10,425
Georgia Long County 19,014
Georgia McIntosh County 14,106
Georgia Montgomery County 9,031
Georgia Quitman County 2,358
Georgia Schley County 5,213
Georgia Taliaferro County 1,628
Georgia Taylor County 8,142
Georgia Terrell County 8,729
Georgia Treutlen County 6,740
Georgia Webster County 2,605
Hawaii Kalawao County 88
Idaho Camas County 1,102
Idaho Clark County 873
Idaho Custer County 4,172
Illinois Cass County 12,505
Illinois Cumberland County 10,908
Illinois Edwards County 6,486
Illinois Henderson County 6,795
Illinois Pope County 4,325
Illinois Pulaski County 5,509
Illinois Scott County 5,002
Indiana Benton County 8,613
Indiana Crawford County 10,566
Indiana Switzerland County 10,696
Indiana Warren County 8,201
Kansas Chase County 2,683
Kansas Hamilton County 2,640
Kansas Jewell County 2,850
Kansas Osage County 15,772
Kansas Rawlins County 2,497
Kansas Wallace County 1,524
Kansas Woodson County 3,147
Kentucky Ballard County 8,039
Kentucky Hancock County 8,801
Kentucky McLean County 9,201
Kentucky Owsley County 4,435
Kentucky Robertson County 2,134
Louisiana Tensas Parish 4,615
Michigan Keweenaw County 2,105
Minnesota Jackson County 9,946
Minnesota Kittson County 4,250
Minnesota Norman County 6,597
Minnesota Red Lake County 4,030
Minnesota Wilkin County 6,324
Mississippi Benton County 8,312
Mississippi Greene County 13,345
Mississippi Issaquena County 1,339
Mississippi Noxubee County 10,742
Mississippi Tunica County 10,024
Missouri Caldwell County 9,100
Missouri Crawford County 24,102
Missouri Oregon County 10,558
Missouri Shannon County 8,249
Missouri Shelby County 6,021
Montana Carter County 1,222
Montana Daniels County 1,737
Montana Garfield County 1,293
Montana Judith Basin County 1,961
Montana McCone County 1,718
Montana Musselshell County 4,639
Montana Petroleum County 523
Montana Powder River County 1,752
Montana Prairie County 1,109
Montana Treasure County 679
Montana Wheatland County 2,140
Montana Wibaux County 1,020
Nebraska Arthur County 457
Nebraska Banner County 742
Nebraska Blaine County 482
Nebraska Chase County 3,971
Nebraska Colfax County 10,585
Nebraska Deuel County 1,883
Nebraska Frontier County 2,631
Nebraska Garden County 1,906
Nebraska Gosper County 2,028
Nebraska Grant County 649
Nebraska Greeley County 2,374
Nebraska Hayes County 893
Nebraska Hitchcock County 2,834
Nebraska Keya Paha County 793
Nebraska Kimball County 3,619
Nebraska Logan County 768
Nebraska Loup County 609
Nebraska McPherson County 499
Nebraska Nance County 3,607
Nebraska Rock County 1,436
Nebraska Sherman County 3,086
Nebraska Stanton County 5,988
Nebraska Thomas County 725
Nebraska Wheeler County 818
Nevada Pershing County 6,508
Nevada Storey County 4,006
New Mexico Harding County 692
New Mexico Hidalgo County 4,305
New Mexico Mora County 4,551
North Carolina Gates County 11,544
North Carolina Tyrrell County 4,052
North Dakota Benson County 6,936
North Dakota Billings County 940
North Dakota Bowman County 3,166
North Dakota Burke County 2,131
North Dakota Divide County 2,288
North Dakota Dunn County 4,289
North Dakota Eddy County 2,316
North Dakota Golden Valley County 1,789
North Dakota Grant County 2,376
North Dakota Hettinger County 2,483
North Dakota Kidder County 2,482
North Dakota McHenry County 5,900
North Dakota Oliver County 1,940
North Dakota Renville County 2,463
North Dakota Sargent County 3,858
North Dakota Sheridan County 1,353
North Dakota Sioux County 4,376
North Dakota Slope County 771
North Dakota Steele County 1,917
North Dakota Towner County 2,253
Oklahoma Cimarron County 2,154
Oklahoma Grant County 4,395
Oklahoma Greer County 5,843
Oklahoma Okfuskee County 12,140
Oregon Gilliam County 1,855
Oregon Sherman County 1,758
Oregon Wheeler County 1,357
Pennsylvania Forest County 7,297
Pennsylvania Sullivan County 6,089
South Dakota Bennett County 3,454
South Dakota Buffalo County 1,999
South Dakota Campbell County 1,379
South Dakota Clark County 3,668
South Dakota Corson County 4,203
South Dakota Hanson County 3,423
South Dakota Harding County 1,242
South Dakota Hyde County 1,318
South Dakota Jackson County 3,289
South Dakota Jones County 936
South Dakota Mellette County 2,088
South Dakota Perkins County 2,974
South Dakota Potter County 2,231
South Dakota Sanborn County 2,450
South Dakota Turner County 8,315
South Dakota Ziebach County 2,756
Tennessee Crockett County 14,473
Tennessee Grundy County 13,361
Tennessee Lake County 7,468
Tennessee Moore County 6,384
Tennessee Van Buren County 5,742
Texas Archer County 8,809
Texas Armstrong County 1,879
Texas Borden County 673
Texas Briscoe County 1,528
Texas Brooks County 7,235
Texas Carson County 6,032
Texas Coke County 3,306
Texas Collingsworth County 2,987
Texas Cottle County 1,387
Texas Culberson County 2,231
Texas Duval County 11,273
Texas Edwards County 1,953
Texas Foard County 1,222
Texas Glasscock County 1,348
Texas Goliad County 7,562
Texas Hartley County 5,691
Texas Hudspeth County 4,408
Texas Irion County 1,516
Texas Kenedy County 417
Texas Kent County 763
Texas King County 296
Texas Kinney County 3,745
Texas La Salle County 7,584
Texas Leon County 17,243
Texas Lipscomb County 3,378
Texas Loving County 134
Texas McMullen County 778
Texas Marion County 10,064
Texas Mason County 4,222
Texas Motley County 1,230
Texas Newton County 13,952
Texas Oldham County 2,114
Texas Roberts County 938
Texas Schleicher County 3,001
Texas Sherman County 3,067
Texas Sterling County 1,295
Texas Terrell County 810
Utah Daggett County 1,029
Utah Piute County 1,420
Utah Rich County 2,391
Virginia Bland County 6,350
Virginia Richmond County 8,939
Virginia Emporia city 5,282
Virginia Galax city 6,625
Virginia Lexington city 7,106
Virginia Manassas Park city 16,591
Washington Skamania County 11,837
Washington Wahkiakum County 4,264

Methodology: To determine the counties with no doctors, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on the number of primary care physicians by county from the 2020 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps (CHR), a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Data is current as of the year 2017 and ultimately comes from the Physician Masterfile of the American Medical Association. Population data also comes from the 2020 CHR.

