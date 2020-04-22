These Are the 218 Counties Without a Doctor Douglas A. McIntyre

A large number of America’s counties are without a single doctor. While this may not be an acute problem much of the time, with the outbreak of COVID-19, people in these counties may have to travel as much as several hours to reach medical aid in surrounding areas. In turn, this can trigger the overloading of health care in the counties with physicians because of the influx. This is particularly true when there is a surge of patients.

Counties that have not reported any COVID-19 cases are exclusively rural and have low populations. However, this has begun to change. Wyoming has the fewest COVID-19 cases among all the states at only 322, according to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, and only six deaths. In mid-March, the number statewide was three cases. Today, the virus is spreading so fast that only two of Montana’s counties have no reported cases.

The problem with shortages of doctors in rural areas is unlikely to change. Few doctors want to live in relative isolation. This includes little or no contact with other physicians. The Washington Post pointed out recently about those who practice in out of the way areas, “Rural doctors are three years older than urban doctors on average, with half over 50 and more than a quarter beyond 60. Health officials predict the number of rural doctors will decline by 23 percent over the next decade as the number of urban doctors remains flat.” The problem of travel time to reach a doctor will worsen.

This list of counties without a doctor includes the state, the name of the county (or other area) and the population therein.

State County Population Alabama Coosa County 10,754 Alabama Lamar County 13,946 Alaska Aleutians East Borough 3,370 Alaska Bristol Bay Borough 867 Alaska Denali Borough 2,074 Alaska Hoonah-Angoon Census Area 2,145 Alaska Kusilvak Census Area 8,202 Alaska Lake and Peninsula Borough 1,620 Alaska Skagway Municipality 1,157 Alaska Yakutat Borough 605 Arkansas Newton County 7,828 California Alpine County 1,120 Colorado Bent County 5,938 Colorado Costilla County 3,776 Colorado Dolores County 2,067 Colorado Hinsdale County 794 Colorado Kiowa County 1,376 Florida Glades County 13,754 Florida Liberty County 8,242 Georgia Atkinson County 8,342 Georgia Baker County 3,200 Georgia Echols County 3,936 Georgia Lanier County 10,425 Georgia Long County 19,014 Georgia McIntosh County 14,106 Georgia Montgomery County 9,031 Georgia Quitman County 2,358 Georgia Schley County 5,213 Georgia Taliaferro County 1,628 Georgia Taylor County 8,142 Georgia Terrell County 8,729 Georgia Treutlen County 6,740 Georgia Webster County 2,605 Hawaii Kalawao County 88 Idaho Camas County 1,102 Idaho Clark County 873 Idaho Custer County 4,172 Illinois Cass County 12,505 Illinois Cumberland County 10,908 Illinois Edwards County 6,486 Illinois Henderson County 6,795 Illinois Pope County 4,325 Illinois Pulaski County 5,509 Illinois Scott County 5,002 Indiana Benton County 8,613 Indiana Crawford County 10,566 Indiana Switzerland County 10,696 Indiana Warren County 8,201 Kansas Chase County 2,683 Kansas Hamilton County 2,640 Kansas Jewell County 2,850 Kansas Osage County 15,772 Kansas Rawlins County 2,497 Kansas Wallace County 1,524 Kansas Woodson County 3,147 Kentucky Ballard County 8,039 Kentucky Hancock County 8,801 Kentucky McLean County 9,201 Kentucky Owsley County 4,435 Kentucky Robertson County 2,134 Louisiana Tensas Parish 4,615 Michigan Keweenaw County 2,105 Minnesota Jackson County 9,946 Minnesota Kittson County 4,250 Minnesota Norman County 6,597 Minnesota Red Lake County 4,030 Minnesota Wilkin County 6,324 Mississippi Benton County 8,312 Mississippi Greene County 13,345 Mississippi Issaquena County 1,339 Mississippi Noxubee County 10,742 Mississippi Tunica County 10,024 Missouri Caldwell County 9,100 Missouri Crawford County 24,102 Missouri Oregon County 10,558 Missouri Shannon County 8,249 Missouri Shelby County 6,021 Montana Carter County 1,222 Montana Daniels County 1,737 Montana Garfield County 1,293 Montana Judith Basin County 1,961 Montana McCone County 1,718 Montana Musselshell County 4,639 Montana Petroleum County 523 Montana Powder River County 1,752 Montana Prairie County 1,109 Montana Treasure County 679 Montana Wheatland County 2,140 Montana Wibaux County 1,020 Nebraska Arthur County 457 Nebraska Banner County 742 Nebraska Blaine County 482 Nebraska Chase County 3,971 Nebraska Colfax County 10,585 Nebraska Deuel County 1,883 Nebraska Frontier County 2,631 Nebraska Garden County 1,906 Nebraska Gosper County 2,028 Nebraska Grant County 649 Nebraska Greeley County 2,374 Nebraska Hayes County 893 Nebraska Hitchcock County 2,834 Nebraska Keya Paha County 793 Nebraska Kimball County 3,619 Nebraska Logan County 768 Nebraska Loup County 609 Nebraska McPherson County 499 Nebraska Nance County 3,607 Nebraska Rock County 1,436 Nebraska Sherman County 3,086 Nebraska Stanton County 5,988 Nebraska Thomas County 725 Nebraska Wheeler County 818 Nevada Pershing County 6,508 Nevada Storey County 4,006 New Mexico Harding County 692 New Mexico Hidalgo County 4,305 New Mexico Mora County 4,551 North Carolina Gates County 11,544 North Carolina Tyrrell County 4,052 North Dakota Benson County 6,936 North Dakota Billings County 940 North Dakota Bowman County 3,166 North Dakota Burke County 2,131 North Dakota Divide County 2,288 North Dakota Dunn County 4,289 North Dakota Eddy County 2,316 North Dakota Golden Valley County 1,789 North Dakota Grant County 2,376 North Dakota Hettinger County 2,483 North Dakota Kidder County 2,482 North Dakota McHenry County 5,900 North Dakota Oliver County 1,940 North Dakota Renville County 2,463 North Dakota Sargent County 3,858 North Dakota Sheridan County 1,353 North Dakota Sioux County 4,376 North Dakota Slope County 771 North Dakota Steele County 1,917 North Dakota Towner County 2,253 Oklahoma Cimarron County 2,154 Oklahoma Grant County 4,395 Oklahoma Greer County 5,843 Oklahoma Okfuskee County 12,140 Oregon Gilliam County 1,855 Oregon Sherman County 1,758 Oregon Wheeler County 1,357 Pennsylvania Forest County 7,297 Pennsylvania Sullivan County 6,089 South Dakota Bennett County 3,454 South Dakota Buffalo County 1,999 South Dakota Campbell County 1,379 South Dakota Clark County 3,668 South Dakota Corson County 4,203 South Dakota Hanson County 3,423 South Dakota Harding County 1,242 South Dakota Hyde County 1,318 South Dakota Jackson County 3,289 South Dakota Jones County 936 South Dakota Mellette County 2,088 South Dakota Perkins County 2,974 South Dakota Potter County 2,231 South Dakota Sanborn County 2,450 South Dakota Turner County 8,315 South Dakota Ziebach County 2,756 Tennessee Crockett County 14,473 Tennessee Grundy County 13,361 Tennessee Lake County 7,468 Tennessee Moore County 6,384 Tennessee Van Buren County 5,742 Texas Archer County 8,809 Texas Armstrong County 1,879 Texas Borden County 673 Texas Briscoe County 1,528 Texas Brooks County 7,235 Texas Carson County 6,032 Texas Coke County 3,306 Texas Collingsworth County 2,987 Texas Cottle County 1,387 Texas Culberson County 2,231 Texas Duval County 11,273 Texas Edwards County 1,953 Texas Foard County 1,222 Texas Glasscock County 1,348 Texas Goliad County 7,562 Texas Hartley County 5,691 Texas Hudspeth County 4,408 Texas Irion County 1,516 Texas Kenedy County 417 Texas Kent County 763 Texas King County 296 Texas Kinney County 3,745 Texas La Salle County 7,584 Texas Leon County 17,243 Texas Lipscomb County 3,378 Texas Loving County 134 Texas McMullen County 778 Texas Marion County 10,064 Texas Mason County 4,222 Texas Motley County 1,230 Texas Newton County 13,952 Texas Oldham County 2,114 Texas Roberts County 938 Texas Schleicher County 3,001 Texas Sherman County 3,067 Texas Sterling County 1,295 Texas Terrell County 810 Utah Daggett County 1,029 Utah Piute County 1,420 Utah Rich County 2,391 Virginia Bland County 6,350 Virginia Richmond County 8,939 Virginia Emporia city 5,282 Virginia Galax city 6,625 Virginia Lexington city 7,106 Virginia Manassas Park city 16,591 Washington Skamania County 11,837 Washington Wahkiakum County 4,264

Methodology: To determine the counties with no doctors, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on the number of primary care physicians by county from the 2020 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps (CHR), a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Data is current as of the year 2017 and ultimately comes from the Physician Masterfile of the American Medical Association. Population data also comes from the 2020 CHR.