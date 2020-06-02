Bing COVID-19 Tracker 6/2/2020 (6:34 AM): Florida's Low Count 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 6,271,577. Active cases rose by 55,629 yesterday to 3,198,593, and they are 51% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases totaled 2,697,328, which is 59,832 higher. It is the fourth day that the growth in recovered cases has topped that in active cases.

Global fatal cases have hit 375,656, up 3,956 in a day. The growth in coronavirus deaths is higher than the day before. They are now 6% of the world’s confirmed case total. At the current rate, global deaths could reach 400,000 in less than two weeks.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have reached 1,847,729, which is 30% of the world’s total. Active cases in America numbered 1,329,171, up by 7,421. Recovered cases were 412,008, or a 13,725 one-day gain. The positive ratio of the increase of active cases to recovered cases is good news, at least for a day.

Fatal cases in America reached 106,550, up by 780. It was an uptick in the rise in deaths from the day before, as well as 29% of the world’s total and 6% of U.S. confirmed cases. The figure also indicates that, while the number of deaths per day is falling in some areas, it is rising in others. An example of the positive side of this equation is that deaths in hard-hit New York State rose only 54 to 23,959 yesterday. A month ago, the daily increase was well into the hundreds.

The upper limit of a forecast by the carefully followed Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows American COVID-19 deaths could reach 173,000 by August 4.

Florida’s Figures Remain Relatively Low

Florida is the nation’s third-largest state based on population. It is home to 21,477,737, which is 6.5% of the country’s population. In terms of confirmed cases, the state ranks ninth with 56,830.

Active cases in Florida total 54,370, after a one-day gain of 658. The state’s death count rose by nine to 2,460.

Florida has fewer cases than much smaller states by population. These include Massachusetts with 100,805 confirmed cases and Michigan with 57,532.

One reason for the low Florida numbers is that very little of its population has been tested. According to the Florida Department of Health, the figure stands at 4.8%. Another reason is probably that only state residents are included in Florida’s death count. Nonresidents who die are assumed to be counted in their home states, which is not necessarily true.

Finally, there was a scandal early last month when state officials said the figures had been purposely undercounted.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo Figures Appear Unusually Low

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has a population of 86,790,567, which ranks it 16th in the world. It has only 3,194 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported. This puts it 73rd in the world on that basis. Reported active cases in the country are 2,668, up 142, and fatal cases number 72. These numbers are close to those of Oregon. The state has 4,302 confirmed cases and 154 deaths. Yet, Oregon has a population of 4,217,737.

The Pulitzer Center recently reported that the national government has had substantial problems reporting cases and that it lacks the coordination to post figures from around the country accurately.