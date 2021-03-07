COVID-19: This Is The First State To Vaccinate 25% Of Population

COVID-19 continues to spread across America, but the pace has slowed. Two months ago, confirmed cases rose at as many as 225,000 a day. Fatal cases rose by as much as 4,000 a day. However, the total number of people who have died in the U.S. has reached 529,527, about 20% of the world’s total. Confirmed cases have hit 29,258,941, about 25% of the world’s total. Many experts think the confirmed case number is much too low because of poor testing rates. The No.1 hope for getting America back to “normal” are the three vaccines in the market. The pace at which they have been given to people varies widely from state to state. However, one state has hit the 25% milestone.

The CDC reports that 17% of Americans have been been given at least one shot. A total of 9% have been given two doses. As of yesterday, 116,355,405 doses had been delivered and 87,912,323 shots had been given. Three vaccines account for all of these. They are from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna.

The state with the highest vaccination rate is New Mexico which just passed the 25% marker of people who have gotten at least one dose. In addition, 14% of the residents have been given two doses. The state has received 901,345 doses and given 801,111 shots. For comparison, at the far end of the spectrum, only 13% of the residents in Georgia have been given at least one dose and only 8.2% have been given two shots.

As of yesterday, New Mexico has 186,742 confirmed cases and 3,798 fatal ones. Bernalillo County, home to Albuquerque has been hit the hardest. It has reported 53,036 cases and 874 deaths.

Problems with distribution are present even in states where vaccination rates are high. New Mexico is no exception. According to TV station KOB4: “Some New Mexicans are frustrated they have been notified that it’s their turn to get vaccinated, but can’t.”

Even with modest problems, New Mexico has been able to cross a milestone that officials in other states can only dream of.

