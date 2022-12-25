Heart Disease Is The Biggest Killer In US

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed as many as 1.1 million Americans, making it one of the leading causes of death each year. COVID-19 deaths are not close to the leading cause of death at all. Heart disease kills many more people.



According to CDC data, the death rate from heart disease per 100,000 people was 173 in 2021. That was followed by cancer at 146. Covid-19 ranked third at 104. In a distant fourth place, unintentional accidents were 64 per 100,000.

Heart disease kills so many people because it has so many causes. Most of these are caused by the American lifestyle. A third of Americans are obese. Millions of Americans have Type 2 Diabetes, caused by poor health habits, untreated cholesterol, untreated high blood pressure, and lack of exercise.

Heart disease is to some extent a matter of poor choices, which makes it unique among the major causes of death.

Time to set some New Year Resolutions for a healthier, happier life.

