Saving Money Is Nearly Impossible In This US City

How much Americans are able to save depends on several factors.

Cost of housing, however, seems to be a most dominant factor

California has the most cities where it is hardest to save

Americans’ personal saving rate — saving as a percentage of disposable personal income — declined in June 2024 to the lowest levels since December 2022. When the pandemic hit, the saving rate went through the roof, reaching 32% and remaining well in the double digits for about a year. This changed in early 2021. With easing restrictions and inflation rearing its head, the saving rate declined to low single digits, responding to inflation levels. By June 2024, Americans managed to save only 3.4% of their disposable income, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

How much people are able to save depends on several factors in addition to income, such as inflation, cost of living, cost of housing, taxes, and more. And while in some American cities conditions are more conducive to saving, in others, conditions make it very difficult to save.

To find the cities where it is the most difficult to save money, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Finance Buzz’s report, The U.S. Cities Where It’s Easiest To Save Money (2024). The report scores 125 of the biggest U.S. cities and considers such factors as overall cost of living; median income; median monthly rent payment as a percentage of median income; median monthly mortgage costs as a percentage of median income; average effective tax burden; debt-to-income ratio; and median amount of credit card debt. The 30 cities with the lowest score out of 100 are listed here. We added median household income (the national median is $74,755) and population for each city from the Census Bureau.

The average score for the 125 cities is 50.1 out of 100 and the cost of living is 12.7% higher than the U.S. average. Residents of these cities pay on average 30% of their wages on rent or 41% of their wages on mortgage payments.

The cities on the list score 43 or lower. In 22, the cost of living is higher than the average for the cities, capping out in Honolulu and New York city, where the cost of living is over 71% more expensive than the national average. Similarly, in all but two cities, the expense on rent is higher than 30%, including 11 where rent expense is 40% or more of wages. The highest rent expense is in Santa Ana, California, where residents pay 54% of their income on rent.

In 25 cities, mortgage payments account for more 41% of local income, including seven cities where mortgage expenses account for 60% or more of income. In Miami, residents spend 71% of their income on mortgage payments.

But it is California that has the most cities on the list, including nine of the 10 cities where it is hardest to save. Surprisingly, despite Florida having no income tax, four Florida cities rank among those where it is hardest to save. (Also see: The Wealthiest Cities in Every US State.)

Why it matters

30. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Pavliha / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 43.0 out of 100

43.0 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 10.6% higher than US average

10.6% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 40%; mortgage: 43%

rent: 40%; mortgage: 43% Median household income, 2022: $75,459

Average effective tax burden: 15.78%

15.78% Median credit card debt: $3,061

$3,061 Population, 2022: 280,539

29. Reno, Nevada

alacatr / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 42.6 out of 100

42.6 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 18.6% higher than US average

18.6% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 33%; mortgage: 42%

rent: 33%; mortgage: 42% Median household income, 2022: $72,103

Average effective tax burden: 15.78%

15.78% Median credit card debt: $3,506

$3,506 Population, 2022: 273,447

28. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Kyle Little / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 42.1 out of 100

42.1 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 4.8% higher than US average

4.8% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 32%; mortgage: 39%

rent: 32%; mortgage: 39% Median household income, 2022: $83,245

Average effective tax burden: 21.80%

21.80% Median credit card debt: $3,638

$3,638 Population, 2022: 455,618

27. Fayetteville, North Carolina

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 41.8 out of 100

41.8 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 18.6% lower than US average

18.6% lower than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 34%; mortgage: 38%

rent: 34%; mortgage: 38% Median household income, 2022: $56,685

Average effective tax burden: 19.60%

19.60% Median credit card debt: $2,731

$2,731 Population, 2022: 208,888

26. Chesapeake, Virginia

Overall savings score: 41.3 out of 100

41.3 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 3.5% higher than US average

3.5% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 29%; mortgage: 39%

rent: 29%; mortgage: 39% Median household income, 2022: $87,749

Average effective tax burden: 21.80%

21.80% Median credit card debt: $3,723

$3,723 Population, 2022: 252,488

25. Cape Coral, Florida

TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 41.0 out of 100

41.0 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 4.2% higher than US average

4.2% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 43%; mortgage: 40%

rent: 43%; mortgage: 40% Median household income, 2022: $76,991

Average effective tax burden: 15.75%

15.75% Median credit card debt: $3,271

$3,271 Population, 2022: 216,984

23. Norfolk, Virginia

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Overall savings score: 40.9 out of 100

40.9 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 8.6% lower than US average

8.6% lower than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 31%; mortgage: 45%

rent: 31%; mortgage: 45% Median household income, 2022: $61,090

Average effective tax burden: 21.80%

21.80% Median credit card debt: $2,995

$2,995 Population, 2022: 232,995

23. Hialeah, Florida

Juanmonino / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 40.9 out of 100

40.9 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 18.9% higher than US average

18.9% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 47%; mortgage: 60%

rent: 47%; mortgage: 60% Median household income, 2022: $52,674

Average effective tax burden: 15.75%

15.75% Median credit card debt: $2,372

$2,372 Population, 2022: 220,274

22. Port St. Lucie, Florida

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 40.8 out of 100

40.8 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 1.4% lower than US average

1.4% lower than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 39%; mortgage: 43%

rent: 39%; mortgage: 43% Median household income, 2022: $70,613

Average effective tax burden: 15.75%

15.75% Median credit card debt: $3,235

$3,235 Population, 2022: 231,804

21. Sacramento, California

JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 40.6 out of 100

40.6 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 27.2% higher than US average

27.2% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 33%; mortgage: 44%

rent: 33%; mortgage: 44% Median household income, 2022: $80,254

Average effective tax burden: 20.63%

20.63% Median credit card debt: $2,745

$2,745 Population, 2022: 528,026

19. Santa Clarita, California

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 40.0 out of 100

40.0 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 61.7% higher than US average

61.7% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 37%; mortgage: 50%

rent: 37%; mortgage: 50% Median household income, 2022: $111,236

Average effective tax burden: 20.49%

20.49% Median credit card debt: $3,980

$3,980 Population, 2022: 221,362

19. Aurora, Colorado

arinahabich / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 40.0 out of 100

40.0 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 23.7% higher than US average

23.7% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 37%; mortgage: 42%

rent: 37%; mortgage: 42% Median household income, 2022: $81,395

Average effective tax burden: 20.66%

20.66% Median credit card debt: $3,043

$3,043 Population, 2022: 393,319

18. Miami, Florida

Sylvain Sonnet / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 38.8 out of 100

38.8 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 18.9% higher than US average

18.9% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 41%; mortgage: 71%

rent: 41%; mortgage: 71% Median household income, 2022: $60,989

Average effective tax burden: 15.75%

15.75% Median credit card debt: $3,106

$3,106 Population, 2022: 449,484

17. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 38.3 out of 100

38.3 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 10.3% higher than US average

10.3% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 33%; mortgage: 40%

rent: 33%; mortgage: 40% Median household income, 2022: $78,568

Average effective tax burden: 20.66%

20.66% Median credit card debt: $3,158

$3,158 Population, 2022: 486,228

16. New York City, New York

Alexander Spatari / Moment via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 38.2 out of 100

38.2 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 72.5% higher than US average

72.5% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 31%; mortgage: 55%

rent: 31%; mortgage: 55% Median household income, 2022: $74,694

Average effective tax burden: 21.97%

21.97% Median credit card debt: $3,752

$3,752 Population, 2022: 8,335,897

15. San Diego, California

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 37.5 out of 100

37.5 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 54.9% higher than US average

54.9% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 36%; mortgage: 49%

rent: 36%; mortgage: 49% Median household income, 2022: $100,010

Average effective tax burden: 20.63%

20.63% Median credit card debt: $3,142

$3,142 Population, 2022: 1,381,182

14. Yonkers, New York

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 34.5 out of 100

34.5 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 57% higher than US average

57% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 30%; mortgage: 54%

rent: 30%; mortgage: 54% Median household income, 2022: $67,456

Average effective tax burden: 21.97%

21.97% Median credit card debt: $3,075

$3,075 Population, 2022: 208,112

13. Newark, New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 34.2 out of 100

34.2 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 35% higher than US average

35% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 37%; mortgage: 60%

rent: 37%; mortgage: 60% Median household income, 2022: $49,688

Average effective tax burden: 21.71%

21.71% Median credit card debt: $2,192

$2,192 Population, 2022: 305,339

12. Stockton, California

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 32.8 out of 100

32.8 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 24.7% higher than US average

24.7% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 34%; mortgage: 46%

rent: 34%; mortgage: 46% Median household income, 2022: $76,231

Average effective tax burden: 20.63%

20.63% Median credit card debt: $2,664

$2,664 Population, 2022: 321,796

11. Long Beach, California

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 30.0 out of 100

30.0 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 61.7% higher than US average

61.7% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 35%; mortgage: 56%

rent: 35%; mortgage: 56% Median household income, 2022: $80,493

Average effective tax burden: 20.63%

20.63% Median credit card debt: $3,083

$3,083 Population, 2022: 451,319

10. Fontana, California

Overall savings score: 28.8 out of 100

28.8 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 18.6% higher than US average

18.6% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 39%; mortgage: 56%

rent: 39%; mortgage: 56% Median household income, 2022: $93,581

Average effective tax burden: 20.63%

20.63% Median credit card debt: $3,010

$3,010 Population, 2022: 212,448

9. Los Angeles, California

DutcherAerials / E+ via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 27.5 out of 100

27.5 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 61.7% higher than US average

61.7% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 38%; mortgage: 68%

rent: 38%; mortgage: 68% Median household income, 2022: $76,135

Average effective tax burden: 20.63%

20.63% Median credit card debt: $3,068

$3,068 Population, 2022: 3,822,224

8. Honolulu, Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 27.0 out of 100

27.0 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 71.5% higher than US average

71.5% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 34%; mortgage: 55%

rent: 34%; mortgage: 55% Median household income, 2022: $82,006

Average effective tax burden: 22.79%

22.79% Median credit card debt: $2,826

$2,826 Population, 2022: 343,437

7. Chula Vista, California

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 26.6 out of 100

26.6 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 54.9% higher than US average

54.9% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 40%; mortgage: 57%

rent: 40%; mortgage: 57% Median household income, 2022: $101,190

Average effective tax burden: 20.63%

20.63% Median credit card debt: $3,508

$3,508 Population, 2022: 279,158

6. Anaheim, California

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 24.9 out of 100

24.9 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 64.9% higher than US average

64.9% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 47%; mortgage: 70%

rent: 47%; mortgage: 70% Median household income, 2022: $85,133

Average effective tax burden: 20.63%

20.63% Median credit card debt: $2,665

$2,665 Population, 2022: 344,462

5. San Bernardino, California

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 23.7 out of 100

23.7 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 18.6% higher than US average

18.6% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 40%; mortgage: 59%

rent: 40%; mortgage: 59% Median household income, 2022: $62,801

Average effective tax burden: 20.63%

20.63% Median credit card debt: $2,500

$2,500 Population, 2022: 220,314

4. Riverside, California

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 23.6 out of 100

23.6 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 31.2% higher than US average

31.2% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 41%; mortgage: 52%

rent: 41%; mortgage: 52% Median household income, 2022: $81,228

Average effective tax burden: 20.63%

20.63% Median credit card debt: $2,998

$2,998 Population, 2022: 320,785

3. Moreno Valley, California

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 21.7 out of 100

21.7 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 31.2% higher than US average

31.2% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 49%; mortgage: 50%

rent: 49%; mortgage: 50% Median household income, 2022: $86,909

Average effective tax burden: 20.63%

20.63% Median credit card debt: $2,816

$2,816 Population, 2022: 211,915

2. Santa Ana, California

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 21.1 out of 100

21.1 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 64.9% higher than US average

64.9% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 54%; mortgage: 65%

rent: 54%; mortgage: 65% Median household income, 2022: $79,351

Average effective tax burden: 20.63%

20.63% Median credit card debt: $2,480

$2,480 Population, 2022: 308,203

1. Oxnard, California

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Overall savings score: 18.8 out of 100

18.8 out of 100 Overall cost of living: 54% higher than US average

54% higher than US average Rent / mortgage as pct of income: rent: 51%; mortgage: 63%

rent: 51%; mortgage: 63% Median household income, 2022: $84,941

Average effective tax burden: 20.63%

20.63% Median credit card debt: $2,684

$2,684 Population, 2022: 200,437

The ability to save allows people and households to provide for unforeseen needs, including medical expenses or housing needs. People can also buy large purchases using savings or go on vacation. Most importantly, people need to save for retirement. See where Americans find it hardest to save.