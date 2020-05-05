Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, BioCryst, Booking, DraftKings, Intuit, L Brands, Peloton, Salesforce, Wells Fargo and More Jon C. Ogg

Stocks were indicated to open up more than 1% on Tuesday after some recent profit-taking, now that oil prices have started to recover in recent days. Earnings season continues, and investors are at a crossroads. Either stocks rebounded too much from the March lows or the trillions of dollars of stimulus and a gradual reopening of the economy will set the stage for a massive economic recovery after the second quarter. Investors now should be looking at new ideas for how to be best positioned ahead of summer and for the rest of 2020.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week. Our goal is to find some of those new ideas for long-term investors and short-term traders alike. Some analyst reports cover stocks to buy, and others cover stocks to sell or avoid. Consensus analyst target prices are from Refinitiv.

Analysts are still making many upgrades, downgrades, reiterations and initiations ahead of and after key earnings reports. While some are still cutting price targets and earnings estimates for the coming quarters and the year, many are maintaining their prior official ratings. There are even many traditional upgrades and reiterations taking place as though things were close to normal. Remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

These are the top analyst calls seen on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) was raised to Buy from Hold with a $21 price target (versus a $13.73 prior close) at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) was downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Bernstein.

AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) was downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at D.A. Davidson.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) was raised to Overweight from Equal Weight and its price target was raised to $7 from $4 at Barclays. Shares closed up 11% at $3.93 ahead of the call and were indicated up about 10% at $4.40 afterward. The prior consensus price target was $7.13.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) was maintained with a Buy rating but its price target was cut to $1,750 from $2,000 (versus a $1,413.30 close) at Needham. Its consensus price target was $1,668.04.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) was named as the Zacks Bear of the Day stock. The firm said that shares have plummeted over 60% year to date as investors price out this stock’s potential. Shares last closed at $18.00, with a consensus price target of $25.00.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley FBR.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was started with a Buy rating and a $25 price target (versus a $20.99 close) at Canaccord Genuity.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) was named as the Bull of the Day at Zacks, which said that EA is unquestionably “in the game” during this pandemic. Shares most recently closed at $116.83 and have a consensus price target of $120.00.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Roth Capital. It closed down 4.4% at $95.88 ahead of the call and was indicated down another 7.6% at $88.60 afterward, with an $81.22 consensus price target.