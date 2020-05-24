Bing Covid-19 Tracker 5/24/2020 (7:42 AM) U.S. Has 97,426 Deaths, Brazil Passes NY State Douglas A. McIntyre

According to the Bing Covid-19 Tracker, global confirmed cases have reached 5,106,686. Active cases hit 2,856,787, up 37,624. Active cases are 55% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases hit 2,112,198, up 44,024. The total recovered case growth rate topped the active case growth rate, a good sign.

Global fatal cases hit 342,104, a jump of 3,624, a slight drop in the increase the day before. They are now 6.5% of the world’s confirmed case total. At the current rate, global deaths will reach 350,000 in three days.

Total confirmed cases in the U.S. hit 1,657,212, which is 32% of the world’s total. Active COVID-19 cases reached 1,224,371, up 3,408. Recovered cases hit 335,415, up 17,968. In a good sign, the rise of recovered cases was about five times the increase in active cases.

Fatal cases in American reached 97,426, up 1,056, and are 29% of the world’s total. Fatal cases in the U.S. are 6% of American confirmed cases. At the current rate of growth, U.S. deaths could reach 100,000 within the next three days. Some experts say that because of uncounted cases, the figure is already above the 100,000 level.

Trouble In Georgia and North Carolina As Active Cases Surge

Confirmed cases in Georgia reached 42,257. Active cases rose substantially to 40,434 higher by 734. That active case increase is 22% of the national one day number, an amazing figure given Georgia’s population at 10,617,423, or 3.2% of the national total. Fatal cases reached 1,823 up by 15.

Confirmed cases in North Carolina hit 22,725. Active cases reached 21,988, up 1,107. That one day increase is 32% of the total increase in the country. The state has a population of 10,488,084, about 3.2% of the national total. Deaths hit 737, up by 9.

Total Cases In Russia And Brazil Near New York State Total

New York State has the highest total of confirmed cases and deaths among U.S. states by far at 359,926. Deaths in NYS total 23,282 up 87.

Brazil and Russia had confirmed cases and deaths well under those of Spain and the U.K just two weeks ago. That has changed rapidly.

Brazil’s figures have started to surge. Confirmed cases are 349,113. Brazil’s death count is 22,165 and rose by 1,049

Russia’s confirmed cases are 344,481. Deaths are 3,541, up 153.

Both Brazil’s and Russia’s figures are improbable. Brazil is the sixth-largest nation in the world based on population at 211,049,527. Russia ranks ninth at 145,872,256. The total of Russia’s death count almost certainly has to be too low by a wide margin.

Italy’s Numbers Have Settled Down

After a long period when it was the world’s hot spot along with Spain, Italy’s total cases and death count increases have slowed. Italy has 229,327 confirmed cases. Deaths are 32,735, up 119. The fatal case death rate rose by the hundreds per day for over a month.