ZEUS: Talking climate plays with Terra Alpha's Tim Dunn

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

Focusing on European climate solutions has helped Terra Alpha trounce the MSCI World Index since inception in 2014. Here are some of its top picks.

SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Investors) — When Tim Dunn founded Terra Alpha Investments in 2014, the idea of companies building profit by becoming more sustainable drew strange looks from long-time colleagues in global fund management.

“People looked at me like I was crazy,” he said. Six years later, with $98.5 million under management and a 90% percent gain in its flagship portfolio, the Washington D.C. firm is riding the wave of the environmental, social and governance boom. A global portfolio with almost two-thirds weighting in Europe, the regional leader in renewable energy growth, Terra Alpha’s stock picks lean hard toward companies using transition from fossil fuels to create new markets and new channels of business.

