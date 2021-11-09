5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Poised to Benefit From Recently Passed Infrastructure Bill

One thing we have learned over the years is that there is very little that the two political parties agree on, and the gulf between the two seems to keep widening. There is, however, one issue with reasonable bipartisan support, and that is on infrastructure in the United States, and the critical need for something to be done, and done soon.

While the disagreements over the size of the spending, especially on the so-called social infrastructure bill, that many feel will remain dead-on-arrival at current spending levels, the importance of an actual bill that helps to fix roads, bridges, airports, the electric grid and many other important areas cannot be overlooked.

Multiple industrial sectors look poised to benefit from the infrastructure spending, and Wall Street analysts have spotlighted many companies that could benefit the most. Here we picked five Buy-rated industrial stocks that look like solid ideas for growth investors looking to cash in on what could be a very profitable scenario. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Caterpillar

This large cap leader has sold off since May and is offering a stellar entry point. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of construction equipment, and it is also a leading manufacturer of diesel engines and turbines for transport and industrial applications.

Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments (Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation) and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

Shareholders receive a 2.07% dividend. Credit Suisse has a $240 target price on Caterpillar stock, while the consensus target is just $168.87. The stock popped over 4% on Monday to close at $214.25.

Deere

One way or another, equipment company products will be in demand, and Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) is a leader. It is the largest manufacturer/distributor of agricultural equipment worldwide, with leading market shares in large farm-equipment segments. The company’s three main areas are:

Agriculture and Turf (farm equipment, lawn and garden, other outdoor products) Construction and Forestry (construction, earth-moving, material-handling and timber-harvesting equipment) Credit (financing)

The Construction and Forestry segment, which should benefit the most from an infrastructure push, offers a range of machines and service parts, including backhoe loaders; crawler dozers and loaders; four-wheel-drive loaders; excavators; motor graders; articulated dump trucks; landscape loaders; skid-steer loaders; milling machines; recyclers; slipform pavers; surface miners; asphalt pavers; compactors; tandem and static rollers; mobile crushers and screens; mobile and stationary asphalt plants; log skidders; feller bunchers; log loaders; log forwarders; and log harvesters and related logging attachments.

Shareholders receive a 1.16% dividend. The Jefferies price objective is $450, and the consensus target is $399.48. Deere stock closed at $360.86 on Monday.

