Tuesday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: CME Group, Gap, UBS, Unilever and More

Markets rose handily to close out Tuesday after reports came out that Russian troops were pulling back from the Ukraine border. The Nasdaq was leading the charge higher with gains of 2.5%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones followed suit, up 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Alaska Air, All State, Cisco, Pepsi, SunPower, and many more.

BlueBird Corp. (NASDAQ: BLBD): ROTH Capital upgraded to a Buy rating form Neutral and raised the price target to $29 from $16. The 52-week trading range is $13.79 to $28.90, and shares were last seen near $19.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME): Credit Suisse initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $258 price target. Shares were trading near $239 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $183.00 to $256.94.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA): HSBC Securities upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold with a $104 price target. The stock was trading near $94 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $64.66 to $95.82.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS): BofA Securities downgraded to an Underperform rating from Neutral and cut the price target to $14 from $26. Shares were trading near $15 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $14.88 to $37.63.

Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE: OSK): Evercore ISI downgraded to an In-Line rating from Outperform with a $124 price target. The 52-week trading range is $95.79 to $137.47, and shares were trading near $115 apiece.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS): Keefe Bruyette downgraded to a Market Perform rating from Outperform. Shares were trading near $21 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $14.42 to $21.49.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL): RBC Capital Markets upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform. Shares were trading near $51 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $46.07 to $61.81.

Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR): JPMorgan downgraded to a Neutral rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $9.50 from $13. Citigroup reiterated a Neutral rating and cut the price target to $12 from $14. Wells Fargo reiterated an Equal Weight rating and cut the price target to $11 from $14. Shares were trading around $10 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $8.56 to $20.44.

