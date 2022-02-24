4 Aerospace and Defense Stocks That Could Stand Up to Russia-Ukraine Pressure

The Ukraine-Russia conflict is underway, and with markets already taking a beating before the open, investors are looking for industries and stocks to stand up to this downward pressure. Where the markets could go from here is anyone’s guess.

In terms of a broad market perspective, this conflict already has precipitated the Dow Jones industrials, Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting fresh lows for 2022, and the drop does not seem to be abating. In fact, the S&P 500 has just entered correction territory, following the Nasdaq’s lead in previous weeks. While this could be beneficial to some individual stocks or sectors, the larger perspective dictates market carnage.

So where do we go from here? Prudent investors need to be on the lookout for industries and companies that can stand up to the downward pressure. In this case, some companies in the oil patch, gold and aerospace and defense stocks seem to be the first place to look. However, other opportunities should present themselves as valuations correct going forward.

Here is a look at some aerospace and defense stocks that are looking good in Thursday’s premarket:

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) is the biggest name in the aerospace and defense industry, and it primarily works in aerospace with aircraft and missiles. Raytheon stock was trading up over 2% in the premarket, just over $94, in a 52-week range of $71.99 to $96.96. The consensus price target is $105.39, and the market cap is $137 billion.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) is another major name in the field and it operates through a few major segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space. Lockheed Martin stock was trading up nearly 3% to around $400, in a 52-week range of $324.23 to $398.85. The consensus price target is $406.69, and the market cap is about $106 billion.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) works with unmanned autonomous aircraft systems (drones) as well as cyber, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, among others. Northrop Grumman stock has a 52-week range of $291.60 to $408.97 and was trading up around 5% at $405 in Thursday’s premarket. The consensus price target is $407.19. It has a market cap of roughly $60 billion.

HEICO Corp. (NYSE: HEI) provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, and it also has exposure to commercial aircraft. HEICO has a 52-week range of $117.06 to $152.49, and the stock was trading up nearly 2% around $140. The consensus price target is $152.00, and the market cap is nearly $17 billion.