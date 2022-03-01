In Ukraine: Russian Convoy Stalled, Russia Bans Exiting Investments and More

Photos and reports of a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian military vehicles wending its way toward Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv may be outdated. According to a Reuters report, the U.K.’s defense ministry issued a “military intelligence update” early Tuesday morning claiming that the “Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties.”

The update goes on: “Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine prompting a shift to night operations in an attempt to reduce their losses.” The news agency also said it has been unable immediately to verify the report.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters this morning that “We will protect … every inch of NATO territory.”

NEW – #NATO Secretary General is at Łask airbase, where 🇺🇸 has deployed more F-15 Eagles for @NATO’s air policing mission. He announces “today, French troops are arriving in #Romania as the lead element” of the NATO Response Force. “We will protect…every inch of NATO territory” pic.twitter.com/jkhmDr44FF — Rehanna Jones (@RehannaJB) March 1, 2022

Reuters also reported this morning quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who said that the West “must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union.” Russian news agencies RIA and TASS also report that Lavrov said that the Russian government “found it unacceptable that some European countries hosted U.S. nuclear weapons and [Russia] was taking measures to prevent Ukraine from acquiring similar weapons.”

Crypto exchange Binance has rejected a Ukrainian request to block all Russian user accounts. According to a report from CNBC, the exchange will block the accounts of Russians “who have been sanctioned.” A Binance spokesperson told CNBC: