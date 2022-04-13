Jamie Dimon to the Rescue; Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades on Humana, Nvidia, Thor and More

Markets pushed higher on Wednesday on the back of strong earnings earlier in the morning, despite a staggering inflation print from Tuesday. The Nasdaq led the charge higher, up nearly 2% but has backed off as the day has gone on.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon was cautiously optimistic after a mixed earnings report on Wednesday morning. Dimon commented that he was “optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term.” However, he did note that there are still significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues and the Russian incursion into Ukraine.

Many investors look to the major banks to set the tone for earnings season. While JPMorgan definitely took a hit from Russia and it is reflected in the stock price, Dimon’s comments were a definite boon to the market in general.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AbbVie, Boston Scientific, CarMax, Eli Lilly, NetApp and many more.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO): Oppenheimer upgraded to an Outperform rating from Perform with a $64 price target. The 52-week trading range is $47.47 to $81.07, and shares were trading near $57 apiece on Wednesday.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE: BAH): Goldman Sachs upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $102 from $83. The stock traded near $88 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $69.68 to $91.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC): B. Riley Securities downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy and cut the price target to $33 from $62. The 52-week trading range is $21.53 to $62.08, and shares were trading near $23 apiece on Wednesday.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM): UBS upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $520 from $486. Shares were trading near $458 on Wednesday. The 52-week range is $351.20 to $475.44.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART): Truist downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy and cut the price target to $71. The stock traded near $53 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $61.50 to $77.40.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA): New Street upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral with a $280 price target. The stock traded near $219 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $134.59 to $346.47.

Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY): CLSA downgraded to an Outperform rating from Buy. Shares were trading near $92. The 52-week range is $90.46 to $133.75.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO): Exane BNP Paribas downgraded to an Underperform rating from Neutral with a $65 price target. The stock traded near $81 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $76.39 to $149.38.