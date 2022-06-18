This Is The Best Marvel Movie Of All Time

Marvel Comics began as Timely Publications in 1939. It was quickly the home of Captain America, a hero from WWII, and Stan Lee, who would become its legendary creative chief. Marvel went through several cycles of owners, and eventually became part of The Walt Disney Company which was the originator of illustrated movies. Along the way, it launched comic books about Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, X-Men, and The Avengers. Today, it operates as one of the most successful movie businesses in history.

One could easily claim that the true Marvel era officially began with the release of “Iron Man” in 2008. Not only did the monumental film kick off phase one of the MCU – the grandly named Marvel Cinematic Universe – but it helped establish a qualitative standard that persists to this day. It’s then no surprise that most of the best Marvel films, from “Avengers: Endgame” to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” were released in the last 15 years.

But there are also modern-day classics that exist outside the MCU but are still based on Marvel properties. Many hail from or connect with the “X-Men” franchise, such as “Logan,” “Deadpool,” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” And then, of course, there’s Spider-Man.

To determine the best Marvel Movie of all time, 24/7 Tempo created an index of average user ratings on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and average audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, scaled to take into account the varying number of votes across the movies in our database. This combined rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating to obtain each film’s 24/7 Tempo index score. The rankings included all animated and live-action feature films based on Marvel Comics publications, including Marvel imprints.

The best Marvel Movie of all time is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Here are the details:

> Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali

> Directors: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

> IMDb rating: 8.4 (491,939 votes)

> RT audience rating: 93% (22,203 votes)

> Tomatometer rating: 97% (393 votes)

Click here to read the best Marvel movies of all time