Thursday Afternoon’s Analysts Upgrades or Downgrades included AMD, Chipotle, Moderna, Roku and More

Markets continued their rally on Thursday after a rough start to the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was leading the charge higher, up about 0.4%. The Nasdaq was just barely positive, while the S&P 500 was up closer to 0.3%. After Wednesday’s move, broad markets are looking to shake off a three week losing streak.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Coinbase, DocuSign, Petco, UPS and more.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD): Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $122 price target. The shares traded near $82 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $71.60 to $164.46.

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX): Wells Fargo downgraded to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight and cut the price target to $13 from $14. Shares traded near $12 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $11.25 to $97.34.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG): Northland Capital upgraded to an Outperform rating from Market Perform with a $30 price target. Shares have traded as high as $80.91 in the past year but were near $22 on Thursday, which is down about 30% year to date.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG): Bernstein started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $2,000 price target. The stock was last seen trading near $1,702, in a 52-week range of $1,196.28 to $1,958.55.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ): Goldman Sachs downgraded to a Sell rating from Neutral and cut the price target to $38 from $43. On Thursday, shares traded near $43, with a 52-week range of $22.15 to $47.69.

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT): Truist downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy. The 52-week trading range is $36.13 to $159.66. Shares changed hands near $38 apiece on Thursday.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI): Goldman Sachs upgraded to a Neutral rating from Sell with a $19 price target. Shares traded near $18 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $15.01 to $20.20.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA): Deutsche Bank upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold with a $165 price target. Shares pushed above $139 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $115.61 to $464.85.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU): Pivotal Research Group upgraded to a Hold rating from Sell with a $60 price target. The shares traded near $68 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $62.00 to $350.60.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX): Bernstein started coverage with an Market Perform rating with a $94 price target. The stock was last seen trading near $89, in a 52-week range of $68.39 to $120.76.