Frazier Healthcare VII Increases Position in Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

Fintel reports that Frazier Healthcare VII, L.P. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,902,207 shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. Common stock (IMGO). This represents 11.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 21, 2021 they reported 2,971,935 shares and 9.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.30% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Imago BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that plays a central role in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow.

Imago is focused on improving the quality and length of life for patients with cancer and bone marrow diseases. Bomedemstat, an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of LSD1, is the lead product candidate discovered by Imago for the treatment of certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a family of related, chronic cancers of the bone marrow.

Imago is evaluating Bomedemstat as a potentially disease-modifying therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (NCT04254978) and myelofibrosis (NCT03136185).

Bomedemstat has U.S. FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Orphan Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) Designation by the EMA for the treatment of MF. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

Omega Fund Management, LLC holds 3,018,737 shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 2,517,041 shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,498,421 shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGO by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 2,471,313 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group Inc holds 2,375,037 shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436,732 shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGO by 25.34% over the last quarter.

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imago BioSciences, Inc. Common stock. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Imago BioSciences, Inc. Common stock is 0.1361%, a decrease of 1.4406%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 32,769,623 shares.

